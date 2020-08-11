Making India a Global Knowledge Superpower

By: Dr Ratan Bhattacharjee

With the chief aim to make India a global knowledge superpower as the Modi government has claimed, it has come out with the New Education Policy 2020 which is expected to propose sweeping changes including opening up of Indian higher education to foreign universities, dismantling of the UGC and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), introduction of a four-year multidisciplinary undergraduate programme with multiple exit options, and discontinuation of the M.Phil programme. Those who are telling that the NEP is the old wine in new bottle, are only partially correct because these were not envisioned in the earlier three NEPs.

The first New Policy on Education was promulgated in 1968 by the Indira Gandhi government, the second by Rajiv Gandhi in 1986, and the third by Narendra Modi. A look at the takeaway and implications for students and institutions of learning to the NEP 2020 suggested sweeping changes in school and higher education.

The need for the education policy was first felt in 1964 when Congress MP Siddheshwar Prasad criticized the then government for lacking a vision and philosophy for education. A 17 member Education Commission headed by UGC Chairman D.S. Kothari drafted a national and coordinated policy on education. In 1986, the NEP passed by Rajiv Gandhi government called for ‘special emphasis on the removal of disparities and to equalise educational opportunity’ especially for Indian women, Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Scheduled Caste communities. To achieve such a social integration, the policy called for expanding scholarships, adult education, recruiting more teachers from the SCs, incentives for poor families to send their children to school regularly, development of new institutions and providing housing and services. The NPE called for a “child-centred approach” in primary education, and launched “Operation Blackboard” to improve primary schools nationwide. The policy expanded the Open University. The policy also called for the creation of the “rural university” model, based on the philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi, to promote economic and social development at the grassroots level in rural India. The 1986 National Policy on Education was modified in 1992 by the P.V Narasimha Rao Government. In 2005, Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh adopted a new policy based on the ‘Common Minimum Programme’ of his UPA government.

The NEP 2020 is still not to be called a flawless one. Let us see first what significant shifts are suggested by the Modi government. The first challenge is to open up higher education to foreign players. The document states universities from among the top 100 in the world will be able to set up campuses in India, however without defining the parameters for selecting the top 100. One revolutionary step will be the setting up of Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) that would work as a single overarching umbrella body for entire higher education, excluding medical and legal education. Public and private higher education institutions will be governed by the same set of norms for regulation, accreditation and academic standards. Govt will phase out the affiliation of colleges in 15 years and a stage-wise mechanism is to be established for granting graded autonomy to colleges.

Under NEP 2020, there will be no rigid separations between arts and sciences, curricular and extra-curricular activities, vocational and academic streams. Students can select subjects of their liking across the streams. Vocational education will start in schools from the 6th grade, and will include internships. In school education, the policy focuses on overhauling the curriculum, “easier” Board exams, a reduction in the syllabus to retain “core essentials” and thrust on “experiential learning and critical thinking”. In a significant shift from the 1986 policy, which pushed for a 10+2 structure of school education, the new NEP pitches for a “5+3+3+4” design corresponding to the age groups 3-8 years (foundational), 8-11 (preparatory), 11-14 (middle), and 14-18 (secondary). This brings early childhood education (also known as pre-school education for children of ages 3 to 5) under the ambit of formal schooling. The mid-day meal programme will be extended to pre-school children. The NEP says students until class 5 should be taught in their mother tongue or regional language. One good step is to give vocational training to each student in school. Every child is to learn at least one vocation and be exposed to several more. Children with disabilities will be enabled to fully participate in the regular schooling process from the foundational stage to higher education and every state/district will be encouraged to establish “Bal Bhavans” as a special daytime boarding school. It seems revolutionary that there is the proposal for phasing out of all institutions offering single streams and that all universities and colleges must aim to become multidisciplinary by 2040.

One good sign of the NEP 2020 is that there will be no more dropouts as undergraduate degree will be of either 3 or 4-year duration with multiple exit options within this period. College will be mandated to give certificate after completing 1 year in a discipline or field including vocational and professional areas, a diploma after 2 years of study, or a Bachelor’s degree after a 3-year programme. Govt will also establish an Academic Bank of Credit for digitally storing academic credits earned from different HEIs so that these can be transferred and counted towards final degree earned. The new academic session will begin in September-October – the delay is due to the unprecedented coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak – and the government aims to introduce the policy before the new session kicks in. Moreover a dedicated unit for the purpose of orchestrating the building of digital infrastructure, digital content and capacity building will be created in the MHRD to look after the e-education needs of both school and higher education. A comprehensive set of recommendations for promoting online education consequent to the recent rise in epidemics and pandemics in order to ensure preparedness with alternative modes of quality education whenever and wherever traditional and in-person modes of education are not possible, has been covered. Realistic motif is clear when the NEP envisages efforts to be made to incentivize the merit of students belonging to SC, ST, OBC, and other SEDGs. The National Scholarship Portal will be expanded to support, foster, and track the progress of students receiving scholarships.

Finally, a new and comprehensive National Curriculum Framework for Teacher Education, NCFTE 2021, will be formulated by the NCTE in consultation with NCERT. Children with disabilities will be enabled to fully participate in the regular schooling process from the foundational stage to higher education, with support of educators with cross disability training, resource centres, accommodations, assistive devices, appropriate technology-based tools and other support mechanisms tailored to suit their needs. Every state/district will be encouraged to establish “Bal Bhavans” as a special daytime boarding school, to participate in art-related, career-related, and play-related activities. Free school infrastructure can be used as Samajik Chetna Kendras. Finally all is well if education really gets 6% of GDP in place of the present 1.7% in the NEP 2020. The draft was prepared by a panel of experts led by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Kasturirangan.