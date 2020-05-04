Media and Media Literacy

By: Gendra Galla Narzinary

Media is the way of disseminating or communicating information by which the journalists transmit the messages to the receiver or the people. The oldest type of media is the print media that includes newspapers, magazines, billboards, and more. With the advancement of science and technology, the people enjoyed different types of media viz., radio, television, and internet news in addition to print media. These are often called the mass media as they can reach to a large number of the people.

Media that we see today has a long history of development. It was during the time of Roman Empire around 130 BCE; the people received information of daily events called Acta Diurna for the first time. These were carved onto stone or metal and put in the public places so that the people could read and remained informed. A similar thing was happening in China in and around 100 BCE where the official government records were published called Dibao, also called imperial bulletins for informing the people.

Then renaissance in printing press happened in around 1440 AD when Johannes Gutenberg, a German inventor and publisher invented a machine-the technology of printing press that helped created many pages of the text. In early 17th century, Corantos-a single page newsletter covering wars and other events were published in Europe. In 1605, the first printed weekly German newspaper called the Relation (first word from its long German name) was published by Johann Carolus. After it, several non-English newspapers mainly in German, Dutch, French, Italian, and many other languages were published. It was in 1665, the first English newspaper The Oxford Gazette was published. It was renamed The London Gazette in 1666 and is still being published. The first American newspaper named Publick Occurrences was published in 1690 in Boston. It could publish only first edition and then stopped. The Bengal Gazette published in 1780 by James Augustus Hicky from the then Calcutta was the first newspaper in India. It lasted only for two years. The chronology of development of media outlined here is not exhaustive. It gradually developed everywhere in the world.

The governments used to control or censor the way newspapers were published in early stages of media. Governments allowed publishing or creating news that favoured them. In other words, they allowed only for publishing propaganda. If the publishers published news against the then governments or rulers, they were punished either by jailing them or seizing their press, or both. Benjamin Harris who published the Publick Occurrences was jailed and his newspaper got suppressed for criticising the then imperial government. James Augustus Hicky who published the Bengal Gazette was jailed for criticising the imperial rulers and East India Company seized his newspaper. There are several instances of brutality on press in those early stages of media’s life. As a result, people completely lost faith in media and hardly talked about the freedom of press.

It was then John Milton’s Areopagitica published in 1644 that first talked about the freedom of press in England. He argued against the government’s censorship of news and concerned about reporting the news without government trying to stop them. Edmund Burke-Irish statesman, philosopher, and British Member of Parliament who coined the term fourth estate in 1787 telling his fellow parliamentarians that writing truth through newspapers was an essential part of governing a country apart from the legislative, executive and judiciary together called the three estates. The first amendment to the United States Constitution in 1791 named the Bill of Rights granted the freedom of speech and press. Thereafter, the people slowly reposed faith on the freedom of press that is vital for their informed decisions in civic or political participations.

However, most newspapers until early 19th century remained biased-telling only one side of the story or one point of the view. There are fundamental principles that govern a journalist’s writing and reporting. Principles of objectivity, verification, originality, transparency, completeness, restraint, fairness, humanity, accountability and empowerment are vital for gathering news sources, telling the truth and unbiased story, and producing an impact on the people who are primarily marginalised and voiceless in the greater society. In my opinion, the freedom of press does not only mean free from government’s censorship but also free of any violation of these principles while writing and reporting the news.

Recognising the freedom of press that helps the citizens communicate with their governments, observe closely their actions, and calling attentions to violations of their rights, the United Nations General Assembly declared May 3 to be the World Press Freedom Day often just called World Press Day in 1993. It is celebrated every year worldwide with different theme to raise the importance of the freedom of press and reminds the governments’ accountability to the people.

In post-internet era, we get news in many ways such as online edition of print media, digital media, and social media viz., Facebook, Twitter, and more. 4G enabled smart mobile phone technology helps access the messages that are circulated widely in the form of text, audio, meme, video, and more. Many of these messages are misinformation that receivers hardly fail to understand and recognise.

Today we encounter more messages in one day than we did in the past. Glut of information is everywhere. However, we hardly talk about the media literacy that is need of the hour for technology enabled media consumers cohort. It means ability not only to read, but also to understand, analyze, communicate, think critically, and create media responsibly. It teaches that the receivers should understand how and why the messages are being spread. Moment they get the messages, they should start asking right questions such as who created the message, what words or images are used in the message, how the message makes the receivers feel, what details are missing in the message to be misinformation, whether to believe or disbelieve, and more. It, therefore, teaches the receivers to think critically about the information, look at different viewpoints and even check if it is fake or not.

In social media era, we are spending good amount of average hour per day on Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp. We instantly share the information through social media and therefore get news even if they happen in isolated places of the world. This activeness of the citizens even raised the concept of citizen journalists. But we should introspect ourselves at what and how we are creating and circulating the messages. If right information is shared then there can be empowerment or else we get misinformation.

In global pandemic situation due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the world is not only fighting with novel corona virus disease but also fighting with infodemic-the term coined by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to refer to the misinformation about the COVID-19 outbreak. Many media outlets engage today in checking the viral messages that have potential of destabilising the peaceful society. The misinformation possesses a potential threat to human society. Media literacy that teaches to have verified and credible information can be anti-dote to the misinformation. (The writer can be contacted at ggnarzinary@gmail.com)