Mental Health -“What will people say?”

By: Panchi Changkakoty

“Dead people receive more flowers than the living ones because regret is stronger than gratitude.” – Anne Frank’s diary

It is always better to be late than never muster the courage to face one’s problems. We all know this for a fact. Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death was initially projected as suicide, from depression and dwindling mental health issues, until the ongoing CBI investigation has startling revelations that lend conspiracy angle to his death. No one who knew him or watched his movies would buy the depression induced suicide, given his highly illustrious career in Bollywood. His phenomenal rise to stardom was enough to illicit envy and threat to some.

The incident and media highlights also gave us a peep into his life. Before he stepped into the scintillating world of Bollywood, SSR aced many national level competitive exams. He was a national Olympiad winner in Physics. He secured 7th rank in the DCE exam in 2003 and got admission in Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering. In all he cleared as many as 11 engineering exams.

Till this suicide or murder angle is proved by the investigators, the fact is that many a glitterati in the Bollywood did suffer from depression. While lockdown was viewed as primary reason for depression, there were cases of suicides in India and around the globe due to covid-19 impacts.

“What will people say?” In India this singular ancient social perception towards mental health issues is still relevant. It traverses over the lines of gender, religion, caste and socio-economic class. It rules in regulating people’s choices because if people expose their vulnerabilities, they will go around in the public, invite judgement, gossip and drama. And unfortunately it suppresses much required psychological care.

A 2011 WHO sponsored study found that 36% of Indians suffer from MDE (Major Depressive Episode) within their lifetime. No wonder WHO has labelled India as the world’s most depressing country. Did you know that between 1990 and 2017, one in every seven person suffered mental illness in India? The statistics also revealed that there is a grave shortage of mental healthcare workforce in India. According to reports published by WHO, in 2011, there were 0.047 psychologists and 0.301 psychiatrists for every 1,00,000 patients suffering from mental disease in India. It won’t be wrong to say that our country is under a mental health epidemic. The social pressure to seem “balanced” manifests in deleterious pressure and stigma against getting help. Stigma to appear balanced. Stigma to keep the family melodrama invisible. Stigma to protect family’s prestige. Stigma to coerce oneself out of the need for help.

A friend of mine once said this to me when I asked for his advice about getting help for the anxiety and panic attacks that I suffered a few weeks ago. “Why do you need to visit a psychiatrist? Are you mentally so weak? You need to learn how to appear balanced.”

Needless to say this friend of mine thinks that by not seeking help about my panic attacks is the best way to handle it. The deep rooted taboo has prevented millions of Indians from accessing mental health care. It is difficult to expect a society like ours to show concern about mental health issues if it doesn’t understand them. “The biggest challenge is understanding that mental health is a priority, should be a priority.” Said Jyothi Ravichandran, founder of Thrive Foundation in India, which works for mental health awareness.

To minimize the stigma around mental health, we need to sensitize the society/community first. This can only be materialized when we persistently make a nationwide effort to educate the society about mental health diseases. We need initiatives to connect the patients with each other by forming a peer network like the AA meetings we often hear about so that they could listen to and support each other. Moreover mental illness must compulsorily be put under the ambit of life insurance. This will help people see and treat mental illness the same way as they see other physical diseases.

Awareness about the issue, timely intervention, availability of professional help and appropriate government policies are only ways to tackle the situation. Hence we as citizens of this country have the responsibility to make ourselves aware about mental health diseases so that we could gratify the living ones as people with mental illness deserve to live their lives with dignity and confidence.