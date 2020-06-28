MGNREGA plan to support livelihood

By: Dr. Satywan Saurabh

Due to corona, the rural crisis is deepening all over India. The demand for work is increasing. The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme is being seen loudly in the forthcoming budget to meet the demand. It may be the only ammunition in the government’s arsenal to fight rural poverty. However, the husky, useless, and ineffective form of the scheme we have seen in the past. There were signs of massive job losses all around in May this year, especially in the unorganised sector, where millions of workers have lost their source of livelihood due to sudden lockdown. The high number of job seekers under MGNREGA is due to frustration. Most of the urban workers have gone home and have no work so they are seeking a job under the scheme. Analysis of the data shows that the demand for MGNREGA jobs increased during May-June. The data also shows that Uttar Pradesh has witnessed the highest increase in the reverse migration of workers. The growing demand for MGNREGA jobs confirms rural unemployment. MGNREGA was started in 2006 to provide guaranteed employment of at least 100 days to rural households, dubbed the largest scheme run by the Ministry of Rural Development. It is a labour program to strengthen participatory democracy through community work. It is a legislative mechanism to strengthen the constitutional principle of the right to life. This has helped increase rural household income. This has not only helped increase the groundwater table over the past decade but also helped grow and increase agricultural productivity, mainly grains and vegetables, and fodder. Water conservation measures, including farm ponds and dug wells, have changed the lives of the poor. It has provided goat, poultry and cattle shed as per the need of poor households, constructed public goods, which have increased rural income.

With the advent of Aadhaar, MGNREGA payments have benefited. But still, there are some problems that need to be solved. The system should be developed to avoid late payment of compensation as delay in payment of wages is deliberately suppressed. Maganrega wage rates in 18 states have been kept below the minimum agricultural wage rates of the states. The scheme is running out of money due to the increasing demand for work. Demand for work has increased in many states due to drought and floods. There is inequality of data in MGNREGA wages in the states. Agricultural minimum wage is higher than MGNREGA wage in almost all the states. MGNREGA should be linked with other schemes of the government. For example, Green India Initiative, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, etc. Completion of works under MGNREGA has been delayed and inspection of projects has been irregular. In addition, the quality of work under MGNREGA is the main issue. The demand-driven aspects of MGNREGA need to be strengthened through a focus on local level social audits, funding, and tracking of results. State governments should ensure that public works start in every village. Workers working in the workplace should be provided with work immediately without any delay. Local bodies should definitely return and search for migrant workers and help those who need to get a job card. To improve transparency and accountability of sarpanches, it is recommended that MGNREGA projects be tracked at the village level only, not at the gram panchayat level. Where everything is closed today, in rural areas MGNREGA has emerged as a source of livelihood. The way of employment is open for the migrants in the village and people do not have to go to bed hungry.