‘Miles & Fears’: A heart-warming military love-tale

By: Neelim Akash Kashyap

Apart from a ‘literaturaholic’, I consider myself as a ‘bookaholic’ too. As writing something, reading is enjoyment for me. Reading is a collection of knowledge for me. Such both writing and reading becomes one of none other than very essential parts of my daily life. As I want to write until my last breath, in the same way, I covet to read new books every day. By the way, as a result, I have been searching for newly published books of various languages. From nearby bookstores to e-commerce sites like ‘Amazon’, ‘FlipKart’, ‘Kobo’ and many more, my eyes and fingers tries to travelling.

All books are fantastic for me. Some of them are more attractive, some are less. Here, I want to discuss something about my one of the latest reading, which makes me not but just ‘WAW’. The title of the book is ‘Miles & Fears.’ It’s a debut novel, penned by Rekha Mordani.

I got chills many times while reading the novel ‘Miles & Fears, penned by the new author Rekha Mordani. When I started reading the book, I knew, I totally understood or rather predicted what’s gonna happen, I was prepared for it just like the female protagonist in the novel was prepared for her life, but in reality when it actually happens what you are afraid of hurts deep.

‘Go miles without fear.’ It is a strong message the novel conveys. ‘Miles & Fears’ is a debut fiction novel of a published author now—Rekha Mordani. The novel has published by ‘Redgrab’, an enthusiastic young publisher of India. The novel ‘Miles & Fears’ managed to keep my expectations yet be distinct and unique. Instead of to expand and enhance, it’s clear purpose is to hit the hearts of readers. Despite its title comprises two evidently powerful words, the content is overlaid with innocence and serenity.

It’s a heart-warming tale of military personnel and a common Kashmiri pandit girl. A series of unexpected meetings brought them closer. Their lives were different yet relevant. It depicts how a fearful series of 1990 exodus, frequent terrorist activities, and bloodshed can engrave fears on one’s mind. How it can damage and move you emotionally. The stirring plot is a page-turner gradually converting a plaintive cry to a stentorian roar. Inspired from the true events, this book vociferates about sensitive issues. The story majorly deals with two people from two different places. In ‘Miles & Fears’, it has highlighted vividly that the sour internal and territorial affairs of two countries can lead to the destruction of innocent lives, young minds.

The chronological narration connects each chapter to other, creating a gripping tale leading to predictable yet unpredictable climax. The lucid writing style of Rekha Mordani makes the novel ‘Miles & Fears’ fascinating for new readers as well. Despite being her debut novel, the authoress has complete control of her story and unique writing style. (The writer can be reached at [email protected])