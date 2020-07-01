Military service should be compulsory for government jobs, big businessmen, and leaders

By: Priyanka Saurabh

Now it is time to make army service compulsory for government employees and those earning more than Rs 5 lakh. So that patriotic slogans come out in real color and everyone knows how a military country is beating? Forgetting everything that is sacrificed for the soil of the homeland. The years of Army service should be determined based on income tax lines and reservations. Every countryman must get a chance to do border service so that there is no movement that I did not get this opportunity. No one was sitting on the dharna. This should be the first condition for living in this country for groups A and B and families with income above 12 lakhs.

Those who enjoy the food and wealth of the country by filling the country’s money in their coffers also need to realize how precious the particles here are. The first condition for contesting elections for the ultimate social service politicians who have made a name for themselves in the politics of the country from the streets and neighborhoods is the military certificate so that while speaking from the platform, only the spirit of country service flows in their emotions. The only slogan echoing from the pandal is this country of heroic soldiers. I believe that if this happens then corruption, nepotism, protests, street fights will end in our country. In army, sisters will see brother and mother will see son. Everyone’s intellect will come to rest. A wave of sympathy will run which will strengthen the threads of love by eliminating the feeling of you and me.

It is not that this experiment is new in the world where it is, they are not afraid of anyone. Even the akkas of the world, the air of grandfathers is expelled in a pinch. Why not? The air also enters the borders of the country whose border guard is the Son of the soil. Look at the quote from Israel which shows the eye sitting next to America whenever it wants. Military service is compulsory for both men and women. Males serve in the Israeli Defense Forces for three years and females for about two years. This applies to all Israeli citizens living abroad. New immigrants and some religious groups are simply given exemptions on medical grounds, but without Army service, they do not get that social status there. Russia has a similar law, which is why the US and China are trembling ahead of it.

With this, the security of the country will be strengthened and at the same time, a new round of social equality will be filled. Soon you will see the same name instead of caste tag on cars and other vehicles, this is my India. What days will they be? Imagine. When everyone’s sorrows and joys are the same, no one will say that I did not get this, he got it and the rich family who have been savoring the wealth here for years, whose son has not gone to serve at the border, who has paper flowers. They are printing pictures in the newspapers. They do not consider human beings to be human beings; they will also know that the open air in which you are breathing did not reach you just like that. For him, Bhagat Singh of a mother, in her youth, sacrificing the holy love of her innocent lover, has kissed the gallows to save the life of mother India.

According to a report, half of the applications for jobs in all government departments, from Indian Railways, come to the army. The focus of the people is to get a government job but not to join the army to serve the country. If military service is made compulsory for entering government jobs and politics, then it will also be able to meet the shortage of personnel in the armed forces and at the same time, the leaders will be aware of what is right and what is wrong. Businessmen and traders will have the impression that they have something special to do besides the safe.

However, the Indian Army has prepared a plan to provide training to the common people. The Indian Army is working on a proposal according to which ordinary young people can join the Army for three years. This scheme has been named as Tour of Duty. This model will be similar to the existing short service commission under which it recruits youth for an initial tenure of 10 to 14 years. If the proposal is approved, the army can implement it. However, the TOD model will not have a rule like compulsory military service. According to the Indian Army, if the proposal is approved, the system will be completely voluntary. The rules of the selection process will not be reduced in this. But if the Indian government inevitably brings it, there will be no compromise with Army quality. People will go to Army Services with enthusiasm and mind.

O, my countrymen! Now wake up and watch. Where are we living to Experience the courtyard in which the military family has just wrapped in the tricolor and reached their heroic grandson, everyone’s eyes are moist. There is just silence. If all these pictures make you cry or tremble inside, then you have no right to live in the soil of my country. The tricolor in your emotions and not the border of this country in your eyes, then you are a burden on this country. Repay the debt of mother India and fill us up, talk to the government of the country, and tweet that Army service is one of our rights and implement it immediately. (The writer is a Independent journalist and columnist, radio and TV panelists)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.