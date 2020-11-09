Mirzapur 2

The sequel necessitated by success and fans’ demand, unveils the suspense left by Mirzapur 1.

By: Divit Payeng

Fans have been eagerly awaiting a sequel to Mirzapur, anxious to know what befell the Tripathi family. This festive season Amazon Prime has brought you the season of vengeance, lethal and ruthless murders, not a gift you expect in a festival but surely it won’t disappoint you.

The season comprises of 10 episodes hovering around the 50 minutes mark. It is a long season and it also requires serious commitment because of the duration.

The directors Gummet Singh, Mihir Desai and Karan Anshuman continue to make bold decisions adding more shock value to this grim revenge saga.

Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) is back to avenge the merciless killing of his wife Sweety and his brother Bablu. But he is not alone this time. In his war against Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) and his son Munna (Divyendu Sharma), Guddu’s sister Dimpy (Harshita Gaur) and Golu (Gajgamini Gupta) are there to support him.

Exploiting the Hindi hinterland exotica land of UP with the same guns, goons and gaalis, this revenge is served on an intense thaali. It’s a ‘bloody’ gritty spread with no spoon of mercy offered. There is more heat and the spice of shock values which are at many times unnecessary resulting in a quick relief of some ‘sweet’ balance of integrity and morality which is absent. Making this a revenge served with great intensity but no morality and balance of hope.

And as always, Munna is at the centre of all the killings that have become an all familiar calling card for ‘Mirzapur’. Of course, a lot of these killings are as shocking as they are needless, making us wonder if they could have been avoided altogether. But what’s a UP hinterland if not high on political vendettas and pistols firing up a storm at every given opportunity or the lack of it.

Season ‘2’ picks up from where the first one has needed. It stimulates even more violence that instantly grabs your attention. If you have seen season one and enjoyed its enigmatic narrative then the new season certainly adds up the ante. It injects adrenaline in spurts but the overall execution is a slow burn. You can empathise with the characters this time around. The plot has simmered to a point that revenge is inevitable.

The bustling environment of UP and it’s politically charged towns once again add their unsophisticated flavour and realism that make for voyeuristic pleasures. The dialogues are filled with expletives mostly said by men as there is no other way to communicate.

The cast comprising of Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi have performed extremely well. Divyenndu Sharma has exploded; Vijay Sharma and Lilliput have sprung surprises. On the women front, Rasika Daugal leads the way with Sheeba Chaddha, Harshita Gaur, Isha Talwar and Shewta Tripathi also contributing coequally.

‘Mirzapur’ 2’ has that ‘killer’ combination of power and politics that largely works, but is not bulletproof to flaws. There are multiple subplots, umpteenth characters (some unwanted) each having their own issues but not necessarily a deeper subtext. While we have seen such revenge dramas in the same UP hinterland many times before (on big and small screen), ‘Mirzapur’ 2’ is a welcome addition. It fires in the right direction and hits the target in delivering a gritty and gruesome tale of intense rivalries.