Mob Lynching: The epidemic of new India

By: Shilpa Roy

“All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. They are endowed with reason and conscience and should act towards one another in a spirit of brotherhood” – United Nations Charter 1945

Cases of mob lynching have been on the rise in recent times, feeding the social media with fodder as gossips, condemnations and horror but no justice. The word “lynching” originated in the United States in the mid-18th century. Many historians believe that the term was first used by a planter named Charles Lynch to describe extra-judicial authority assumed by private individuals. Although foreign in origin, the term is no stranger to India. In fact even commoners are now aware of the word and its implications. In the recent years there have been bizarre and horrifying incidents of mob lynching in different parts of the country. A factory worker turned vegetable vendor, Sanatan Deka was brutally beaten to death by a group of people just because his bicycle had accidentally hit their car. What do you call this? This inhuman act is called mob lynching. It involves a group of violent people attacking and lynching a person or a group of persons, causing even death.

Abraham Lincoln defines democracy as “Government of the people, by the people, for the people, and it shall not perish from the Earth.” The basic and most essential feature of a democracy is to protect the life and liberty of the people, but, today, in the largest democracy of the world, the life and liberty of the people are being infringed upon. Mob lynching is an offence to the dignity of human being, the constitutional protection under Article 21 and a serious breach of Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Though there is no exact NCRB data of the number of cases of lynching in the country since 2015, yet the figures reported by various sections of the media are alarming. In 2018, the Supreme Court of India described lynching as a “horrendous act of mobocracy”. The Court asked the Parliament to pass a law establishing lynching as a separate offence with punishment. The SC also directed the Centre and the state governments to frame laws specifically to deal with the crime of lynching and laid down certain guidelines for fast-track trials, compensation to victims and disciplinary action against the violators. The three judge bench of the Apex court led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, also comprising Justice A.M Khanwilkar and D.Y Chandrachud held that such a law should be effective enough to instil a sense of fear in the perpetrators. In this backdrop Rajasthan, West Bengal and Manipur came up with bills against lynching, incorporating some punitive actions.

The Apex Court directed states to appoint officers of SP rank and other nodal officers. The state was to provide compensation to the victims of lynching or to their next of kin within 30 days. FIR has to be filed against persons spreading fake videos and fake messages. The cases of lynching are directed to be tried by the fast track court and shall be concluded within 6 months. The WhatsApp forwarding message has been restricted to only five chats, to curb its spread. The Court deemed that failure to comply with the SC order would tantamount to deliberate negligence and strict action will be taken against the authorities. The government has taken steps to put restrictions on this national crime by constituting a high level committee by Rajiv Gauba, Home Secretary and also a panel has been constituted by the central government headed by the Home Minister, to report to the Prime Minister of India as per the Supreme Court guidelines. Presently there is no codified law against this act of barbarism and sections of IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act are adjusted for this matter. The Supreme Court of India in Re Kangaroo Courts case held that “extra-judicial murders” and specifically mentioned that mob lynching is antithetical to the rule of law. Under Section 149 of IPC, a mob exceeding five individuals shall be prosecuted for causing the death of an individual in furtherance of a common object to cause such intentional killing, read with Section 302 which deals with murder. The victims of such violence or their family members would be compensated under Section 357A of CrPC 1973. Undoubtedly the need of the hour is stringent laws against mob lynching but there are several other factors which can prevent this barbarous and cruel act. With the spurt of lynching cases taking place across the country recently, I watched with horror as the media headlined screamed “Hindustan turning into Lynchistan”. It is a matter of horror and serious concern that innocent people can instantly turn victims of lynching anywhere in the country.

The mob molestation of a young girl on Guwahati’s GS Road was also a part of mob lynching. When there is police and judiciary, how feasible is it for the crowd to take law in their own hands? The acts of racial attacks against Nigerian students who were suspected as drug peddlers; the killing of Mohammad Akhlaq in Dadri by a mob on suspicion of cow slaughtering; the killing of 1985 batch IAS officer, originally from Andhra Pradesh in Vaishali district of Bihar while he was on the way to Patna; the killing of Abhijit and Nilotpal last year in Karbi Anglog district of Assam on the pretext they were child lifters; the Palghar mob lynching; Jhankar Saikia murder case in Assam and the latest killing of Sanatan Deka over a trivial issue are all examples of how human life is made a mockery by fellow humans. Unless a zero tolerance attitude is adopted in dealing with mob-lynching, this will continue to show an upward trend. The social media sites should be monitored on a regular basis, so that messages, videos, fake news that trigger tensions are not circulated. The media has a major role to play in preventing mob lynching. Unfortunately, they are also to blame for furthering tensions by their way of sensational reporting. Rather than painting communal colour, the media must take up the role of a society-builder. The government and the administration are squarely to blame for the happenings. Have people lost faith in the police that they must take up law in their hands? The causes of mob attacks are as bizarrely stupid as mobile phone theft, cattle smuggling, vehicle lifting, love jihad or other petty excuses most of which are based on mere suspicion.

Most violent incidents allegedly are patronized by some powerful party leaders and it is the poor strata of the society that is victimised. We cannot wait for Kalki i.e. the Vishnu avatara to appear in a white horse and save us from the evils; we have to do our part of not instigating a mob for violent acts or be a silent spectator to such barbaric act. Life after COVID-19 will not be the same, so let this pandemic humble us and let us pledge to not choose to walk in the path of violence. We cannot bring back those souls who have been victims of such human barbarism but we can prevent someone to be the next Sanatan Deka. To quote Mahatma Gandhi: “You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty”. (The writer is a freelancer, lawyer and MA LLB in Criminology)