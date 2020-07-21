Modi government surrendered ahead China!!

By: Kumar Ramesh

It is not necessary that if a country loses in military front, it will only be called surrender. Today’s world is based on globalization and economy, and to become a superpower of a country means that it can exert pressure on any country in the world with its ability, not only in military matters but also in economic, diplomatic, and strategic matters with space and cyber sector. Therefore, this title is not important, but important that even after losing 43000 sq km area since 1962, why governments do not learn from such incidents! The progressive and democratic governments of India know that Chinese policy has always been expansionist because this tradition is from their dynasties, so it is not surprising that infiltration into our border. But instead of answering in the same language, why have Indian governments kept China happy and calm? The beginning of course, begins with the Indo-China war of 1962 because it is directly related to us, but some developments took place even earlier, in which India gave importance to the appeasement policy. The first incident was in reference to Chinese annexation of Tibet in which India did not respond. The second incident was an offer by US President John F. Kennedy to deliver atomic bomb to India to prevent China from conducting nuclear tests, but the liberal leader Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru turned down the offer as a threat to world peace. The third mistake was not to use the Indian Air Force in the 1962 war, because India feared that China should not be provoked much, otherwise they would destroy Kolkata Port and other cities with their air force. These mistakes, which developed a policy of India towards China, are being followed by the governments even today.

A major mistake in this sequence was made by Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2003, when he officially recognized the Chinese occupation of Tibet as a part of China. In fact, the recognition was given by Pt. Nehru on the basis of the Panchsheel Agreement of 1954, but there existed the undivided Tibet. Whereas in later years, China divided Tibet into 5 pieces and merged its four parts i.e. Qinghai, Gansu, Yunnan and Sichuan into their mainland China and converted only one part of it into Tibet Autonomous Region, thus the remaining four areas were forgotten. Nothing has changed in today’s scenario, because Prime Minister Modi has blundered more than many previous governments, and capitulated in front of China. Actually, in the case of China, the previous governments had made an appeasement policy; its aim was to develop India by keeping China calm and happy. Those policy makers thought that India’s development is possible in/with the development of China, but the strengthening of China is not good for India’s security, so the various policies that the previous governments had made to stop China, Prime Minister Modi came to power it reversed and the country began to succumb to Chinese dependence.

As India’s dependence on Chinese goods began to increase from the beginning of the 21st century, our trade deficit was also increasing rapidly. At the same time, some policy makers suggested to the government that the trade deficit could be bridged by allowing Chinese investment into the Indian market, especially in the telecommunications and software industry. But the previous government did not show any seriousness on this suggestion out of fear, so that Chinese investments would not cripple the remaining Indian companies. Now the whole incident changed from here, as soon as Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India, he opened the doors of FDI and Chinese investment. Now the whole incident changed from here, as soon as Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India, he opened the doors of FDI and Chinese investment. Understand the facts in such a way that at the same time Finnish company Nokia was closing the business and saying goodbye to the Indian market. Then on the other hand, Chinese companies like Gionee, Lenovo, Oppo, and Vivo were coming to India to fill the space of Nokia without any gap. The result is that India, with just 2 smartphone manufacturer plants in 2014, and now is the second largest smartphone manufacturer in the world today but no Indian companies other than 1-2 is included in the top 100. Second side, our trade deficit with China has increased twice since 2014. If we talk about Chinese investment, then they have penetrated into our companies to such an extent that even managing them. In this way, India surrendered to China on the economic front in the Modi administration.

On the strategic front, the second surrender also did not end with the arrival of the Modi government, In fact, all this happened when the Indian Prime Minister was welcoming the Chinese President in his home state with ride on a swing. Soon after this visit, the Chinese army set up a tent in Chushul sector of Ladakh. This infiltration did not end until India promised to complete abolish the constructions there. China had understood from this incident that the new Modi government would also pursue the appeasement policy. The most prominent example is the 75-day-long Doklam dispute, where India termed Chinese construction in the tri-junction as a diplomatic victory, but as soon as the dispute was over, China finally completed the construction in the following months, which Information was given by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in Lok Sabha. This period of surrender did not end here because the Indian government’s diplomacy in China’s case failed the most, examples of which are full. Whether it is a case of blocking India’s entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group or a technical holds in banning Masood Azhar from the Security Council. After the removal of article 370, to have an informal discussion on Kashmir in the Security Council or to build a dam, road, railroad in Gilgit-Baltistan by marginalizing India’s sovereignty. China has always rated India as non-equal, and now wants to implicate it in the String of Pearls, yet India always kept it quiet and did not gain any leverage by giving strict responses to such incidents. In this way, Modi government surrendered to China on diplomatic front too.’

Before going to the conclusion, talk about the infiltration in Ladakh, India has again lost to China. But this surrender is not from occupying land rather than leaving our own land. That is, important strategic areas like Galvan Valley, Gogra Post and Hot Spring’s Patrolling Point 14, 15 and 17A, which were part of India till April, have now been made a temporary buffer zone of No Man’s Land within an area of ​​4 km. All this happened when the Indian Prime Minister has met the Chinese President 18 times in 6 years. Of course China could not capture the Galvan Valley but it has taken away its right from India as well. In conclusion, the Indian government is suggested to change its defensive policy into an aggressive stance in the context of China. However, first we have to accept that our policy has failed, which this current government does not want to accept. On the other hand, India should openly stand and express its opinion on the weak pulse of China i.e. South China Sea, Tibet, Taiwan and Hong Kong, so that leverage can be obtained on it. For this, India should increase cooperation with anti-China countries like America, Japan, Britain, Australia, and Canada and join their groups, because it is not only in India’s interest but also the mistakes made in 1962 or 2020, a decisive war against China by the Allies can only get India back to Aksai China, POK and permanent membership in Security Council as well as can also make Taiwan, Tibet and Hong Kong an independent nations. If we talk about Russia, it will not help to China because Russia will remain the only superpower rival of America and the king of communism due to the defeat of China. (The writer is a Criminologist, Foreign Affairs Analyst & World Record holder and can be reached at Tweeter: @KumarRamesh0)