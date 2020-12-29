Modi’s ego on retaining farm laws may prolong agitation

By: Arun Srivastava

The much publicised December 25 meeting of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi with the agitating farmers was part of the design to project Modi as the modern day statesman and at the same time malign the agitation rather than being an honest exercise to find a solution to the impasse. The importance of the exercise for the image makeover of Modi could be realised from the simple fact that 54 union ministers were deployed across the country to test the peoples’ mood and clear any misgiving on the farm laws.

But unfortunately it simply aggravated the situation and made the farmers harden their attitude. The agitating farmers deplored the languages used by Modi to decry the agitation and the farmers. They now nurse the view that he was getting ready to strike them. Today’s exercise also sent a clear message that Modi is running short of patience and would like them to submit to his desire. Modi also encountered slogan shouting MPs in the parliament when he had gone to pay floral tribute to Atal Behari Vajpayee. He let out his anger by accusing the farmers of playing into the hands of opposition forces and parties.

Modi’s anger against opposition was quite perceptible. He was highly critical of Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Kerala chief minister Pinyarai and accused them of playing with the future of the people of their states. While accusing Mamata of destroying West Bengal, he wondered no protests were visible against her not implementing PM-Kisan scheme. He alleged that her ideology has destroyed the state and that she was doing politics by stopping over 70 lakh farmers of the state from getting benefits of the Centre’s flagship PM-KISAN scheme under which Rs 6,000 is being provided every year. “If you listen to 15 years old speech of Mamata, then you will know how much this ideology has ruined Bengal,” he said.

He also slammed Kerala government for joining farmers protest; “those ruling Kerala for years are joining Punjab farmers for selfies, but not doing anything for mandi system in own state. The groups who are talking about mandis, APMC are the ones who destroyed West Bengal, Kerala. There are no APMCs and mandis in Kerala. So, why are no protests in Kerala? Why don’t they start a movement there? But are only misguiding the farmers of Punjab,” he added.

The anger and frustration that was manifest today in Modi’s speech have much wider implication. While he has come to realise that people are not willing to subscribe what he says he has been denied the opportunity to accomplish his mission of selling India to serve the interest of his corporate friends and finally his idea of Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat have been grounded. His wish to dominate over China, as the “factory of the world” and also his idea of One Nation, One Market have lost relevance. Besides his craving for India being a consolidated economic unit governed by corporates, a step that undermines India’s federal state structure lies shattered.

Modi is in a precarious state. He cannot either vomit or swallow the farm bills. He cannot allow consolidation of the farmers’ power and economy. The only alternative before him is to finish the farmers and their agitation. Today’s developments send a clear message that the time has come to intensify the vilification campaign against the farmers.

If the sources are to be relied, the RSS is ready with its own insinuation agenda. But it is also not willing to allow the chasm between Sangh and Sikhs widen. RSS attaches much importance to the relationship between Hindus and the Sikhs. Some leaders holds that the BJP and especially Modi and his aides must avoid confrontation with them. Akali Dal dumping the NDA over the farm laws and Sikh farmers at the barricades, the RSS leaders are quite worried of the political development.

It is irony that the economist and academics supporting the farmers are unable to evolve strategy to fight the disinformation campaign of RSS and Modi. Modi claims that he has reached Rs 6000 per year to a farmer. It implies that on an average a farmer gets Rs 16 every day. This amount has in fact not reached to all the farmers. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. Interestingly the number of the beneficiaries has been consistently on decline.

Modi’s aides are also accusing the farmers of taking help of the adhatia, the middlemen. They give loans in an emergency, without asking them, like the bank, to mortgage their land. They sustain small and middle peasants and unskilled labourers. Under the new law the institution of adhatia would cease to exist.

Rahul Gandhi sought to widen the ambit of his attack on the government on farmer issues alleging “farmers, Dalits and women” are victims of “Modi’s Jumla strike”. Yet another Jumla has come and this time from Rajnath Singh, the defence minister saying “let farm laws be implemented from one year or two. Let’s try this as an experiment, and if found not beneficial for farmers, the government will be ready for all possible amendments.” Bihar revoked the APMC Act in 2006. The protesters said Bihar has failed to draw new investment and its farmers are worse off in the absence of organised wholesale markets. “Some landholders from Bihar now work our farms,” said a farmer.

Modi has not been sympathetic to the cause of the farmers is clearly evident from his stand that he continued to view the agitation as a conspiracy of the opposition political parties against him. He even alleged; “MSP has been pushed aside and now they are demanding release from jail of those accused of violence. Why have they shifted from farmer’s issues to new demands?” He said those with political agenda are not letting farmers engage in dialogue with the government to address their concerns.

Mamata Banerjee has accused Modi of trying to mislead the people with half-truth and distorted facts over the non-implementation of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme in the state. She said “While he (PM Modi) publicly claimed his intention to help farmers of West Bengal through his PM Kisan Yojana and alleges non cooperation of the state government, the fact is that he is trying to mislead the people with half-truth and distorted facts”.

Congress, NCP, DMK, PAGD, RJD, SP, CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML), AIFB and RSP leaders said, “We register our strong protest against baseless allegations being made by PM accusing opposition parties of “repeatedly lying” to farmers about new farm laws and “using them for their politics”. PM’s accusations are a complete travesty of truth. “

Left leaders also seek to know how will the laws affect the employment and livelihood opportunities of the landless families? Out of the three contentious laws, The Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services, 2020 is going to have the most impairing repercussions for the landless labourers. (IPA Service)