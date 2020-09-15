Mom, I’m (home) at your school!

Many are the fond memories of our primary school days. They are never to return, or are they?

By: Kamal Baruah

The old isolated signboard with the inscription ‘ESTD 1890’ would always grab my attention whenever I visited home at the weekends. It was my mom’s school, which had lot of childhood memories and impacts on my life, growing up with a teacher who was my mother. I’m proud to have been beginner at that Primary. After all where is home? It is where mother is. Ever since I stepped foot as one year toddler, I had stood behind her chair.

My mom said, I hated sitting with the class and I completed (Ka and Kha) my first two grades from my mother’s chair, she being my first teacher too.

I have more childhood memories than of the later years. I remember all the five grades were crammed into one big hall, under one roof. We sat on the floor. Desk, fan and lights were luxury then. But everything went without a hitch and we would scream in childish laughter. There were only two teachers manage the mayhem of hundreds of innocent broods.

As I looked through the windshield, the evening twilight had brightened our primary. I lazed around the pleasant meadow and walked sleepily over the stems and spikes of small wild-pollinated flowers that spread over predominantly. The air was still filled with strong sense of my early childhood. I was acquainted with the vegetation, which seemed to cheer my arrival.

One of my earliest recalls is that of sitting under the mango tree. Memorizing the multiplication table under its shade was lot of fun. We made friendship that has lasted a life time. Stones and sticks were thrown frenziedly at branches for mangoes. That wasn’t the 17th century “aha moment” of falling apples when Isaac Newton would discover the Law of Gravity. We discovered the joy of falling mangoes from the tall perennial woody plant. It was like an elevated crown under sun and rain. All of these things made me love my time at my mom’s school. The more we shouted numbers, the more our teachers were happy. Actually we’re more interested in the thought of eating the fleshy, yellowish, juicy mangoes than anything else. Probably we had teachers who wanted us to play, learn and smile.

Being a teacher’s kid impacted my upbringing which was about discipline from classroom to bed time. It undeniably molded me into the person I am today. “You’re Mrs. Baruah’s son, aren’t you?” I had been enquired hundreds of times over the years. Those eyes were always watching my movement in my tender age. At the same time it helped me grow up into a total personality. The influence of mother over her children will always be strong and my mom knew everything better as a mother cum teacher.

While lying over the letter (Your son is mentally deficient. We cannot let him attend our school anymore. He is expelled) Thomas A. Edison’s mother turned him into the genius of the century with few positive words of encouragement (Yours son is genius. This school is too small for him and doesn’t have good enough teachers to train him. Please teach him yourself! This is what a mother can do. What more if she was a teacher.

In this Teachers’ Day celebration I have a profound feeling of respect for those teachers who shaped our world. Even Prophet Muhammad introduced himself as a teacher. Throughout his life, he proved that he knew the things he was preaching. But life’s not always rainbows and butterflies. While returning, those moments have suddenly got shattered. Their silence didn’t escape my notice as I came to know that mom’s primary had closed down due to low enrolment, where parents didn’t want to send their children anymore. People were rejecting vernacular mediums for English-medium schools. Our school was founded when Lansdowne was Governor General of India and Assam a princely state. Such was the history. Today my mother is no more for she took teaching as a noble cause for our primary. Teachers are respected and eulogized. The respect they command from society is due to the nobility of the profession.

However every school leaves behind a memory for students about their basic foundation for life. The advancement of science has probably made today’s educational scenario more competitive and worse. The US President Abraham Lincoln’s letter to his son’s teacher was the best example of being a concerned parent. “My son starts school today. It’s all going to be strange and new to him for a while. Teachers see what best you can do. He is such a nice little boy and he is my son.”

As many years have passed, I’m still being proud of my primary education. Could we able to re-open my school after NEP implementation? The great education thinker Dr Kalam believes that school teachers have tremendous responsibility in shaping the life of an individual. “Seeds sown in childhood, blossom into the tree of life”. While driving down the street, I keep thinking about my school. Mom, I’m back!