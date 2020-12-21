Mulk Raj Anand, the Charles Dickens of rural India

By: Dr Ratan Bhattacharjee

India is reeling under the social curses and even today farmers all over the country are in fierce agitation against the exploitation and their poverty-stricken lives. Among the pioneers of India English Fiction revealing the plight of the downtrodden people many of whom are victims of caste and creed in the hands of the upper class people the name of a writer like Mulk Anand comes first to our mind. What Charles Dickens was to England of the 19th century, Anand was to Indian society. But Dickens concentrated on the city of London while Anand focused on the rural India.

It is quite interesting that Mulk Raj Anand’s literary career was an outcome of a family tragedy caused by the rigidity of the caste system. His first novel Untouchable, published in 1935 in which he revealed the plight of the untouchable caste of India incorporated the Punjabi and Hindustani idioms into English and was considered as the Charles Dickens of India. He not only supported freedom of India but also freedom movement elsewhere around the globe and volunteered in the Spanish Civil War. During the World War II he worked as a scriptwriter for BBC London and there he came into contact with George Orwell who reviewed his novel The Swami and the Sickle. (1942).

Mulk Raj Anand, born on 12 December 1905, in Peshawar, was a prominent Indian writer primarily known for his concern for the low caste people in the Indian society and portrayed their wretched lives. He studied at Khalsa College, Amritsar and graduated in 1924. Then he moved to England to attend University College London as an undergraduate and after that PhD in Philosophy from Cambridge University in 1929. Anand developed friendships with members of the Bloomsbury Group all this while. While away to Geneva, he lectured at the League of Nations’ School of Intellectual Cooperation.

Mulk Raj Anand could be considered the first Indian-English novelist. His novels, Coolie and Untouchable, set an entire generation of educated Indians thinking about the social evils perpetuated in the country in the name of religion and hollow traditions. Anand belongs to the clan of those progressive Indian writers who wielded their pen in English with an inimitable ease and grace. It was the time when India was all poised to herald a great transition and while Anand’s towering contemporaries like Munshi Premchand and Faiz Ahmad Faiz, were holding the fort of the progressive writers’ movement with great elan in Hindi and Urdu, Anand chose to express his deep angst in English. His novels and short stories brought into sharp focus the dehumanizing contradictions within a colonised Indian society. He was among those Indian English writers who gained an international readership. Anand produced various forms of literary art and creative writing such as novels and short stories which proved to be the classic works of Modern Indian English literature marked for the critical perception into the lives of the oppressed. He always focused on issues from India’s social structure and on British rule in India. His return to India in 1946 engaged him in enormous literary output on a wide range of subjects. Among his other novels, The Village, Across the Black Waters, written in England and The Private Life of an Indian Prince, The Road written in India with Coolie made him a popular writer of Indian fiction. He painted himself on a memoir entitled Seven Summers (1951) which contained seven parts and for one part Mulk Raj Anand won the Sahitya Akademi Award called Morning Face in 1968. A literary magazine ‘Marg’ was founded by him. Ananda worked with International Progress Organisation (IPO) in the issue of cultural self-comprehension of nations in the 1970’s.

It was Mulk Raj Anand who raised a peculiar question through the most important character Bakha in The Untouchable “How queer, the Hindus don’t feed their cows although they call the cow ‘mother’!” Mulk Raj Anand was a master in depicting the social consciousness and he analysed adroitly the feelings of Bakha in a poignant manner: His feelings would rise like spurts of smoke from a half-smothered fire, in fitful, unbalanced jerks when the recollection of some abuse or rebuke he had suffered kindled a spark in the ashes of remorse inside him. This description reminds us of the anger expressed in Om Prakash Valmiki’s Jhootan and later through Arundhati Roy’s character Velutha in “The God of Small Things”. The Untouchable established Anand as one of India’s leading English authors. The book was inspired by his aunt’s experience when she had a meal with a Muslim woman and was treated as an outcast by her family. The plot of this book, Anand’s first, revolves around the argument for eradicating the caste system. His other novel Coolie Coolie marks a greater self-assurance in the art of Anand and a further deepening description of marginal living. It comprehends greater variety and deeper levels of degradation than does the Untouchable. The plot of the novel is such as will not readily yield to a plain summary of facts. Here is the story of a hill boy, Munoo, who moves from the village to the town, from the town to the city, and then up to the mountains. He traverses an experience, and is finally swept away to his doom. He explores the limits of existence before he goes under. Munoo’s life is tragic to the extreme. The poor orphan is cast away by his aunt and uncle who have no love for him. He gets a job as a domestic servant in the house of a bank clerk at Sham Nagar. He imagines that he will henceforth live in peace and comfort, but is soon disillusioned.

Through his writings, he revealed that in addition to the foreign colonialism of Britain, there existed layers of colonialism within Indian society. This internal colonialism stood in the way of India’s transition to a modern civil society. While exposing the overarching divide between the British and a colonised India, he reveals an Indian society creating its own layers of colonisers and the colonised, thereby rendering the fledgling Indian nationalism an extremely problematic concept. His works pulsed with his times and will continue to do so in times to come. The prevailing Indian socio-political scenario stands testimony to the relevance of this mighty wit. Universality of intent is the sine qua non for a great novelist and Mulk Raj Anand had that universality of intent and sovereignty of ideas.

His ‘Untouchable’ will remain one of the greatest English novels from the subcontinent. To quote Leslie Hamway, “Mulk Raj Anand’s ‘Untouchable’ is untouched by mediocrity and deftly touched by genius”. It was not unnatural that he was honoured with Padma Bhushan, India’s highest Civilian Award in 1967 for his vast contribution in the field of Literature and Education. Even today India is in need of such writers who can feel the pulse of time when the farmers all over the country are protesting violently against the age old social exploitation. (The writer is an Associate Professor and Head, Post Graduate Dept of English Dum Dum Motijheel College a trilingual Columnist cum poet can be reached at [email protected])