Music Saved The World From Depression & Stress

By: Narvijay Yadav

In the pandemic during the past two years, due to lockdown or restrictions people remained ‘imprisoned’ in their houses or wherever they were. Because of this people were forced to stay away from their friends, family members, colleagues and acquaintances for a longer period of time. This problem is still continue because of the emergence of the Omicron variant of Corona virus, and we do not know how long we all will have to live under such restrictions and fear. Bollywood singer Mika Singh says that music saved people from depression, loneliness and mental stress during the Covid pandemic. On the launch of his Majnu song, he said that entertainment is as important for a person’s overall wellbeing as is nutritious food, Oxygen and physical exercise. And the number one thing in entertainment is listening to music or creating any sort of music as a hobby or profession. Music keeps the soul upbeat and improves the mood even in a gloomy time.

All along the pandemic, there has been a fear of getting infected with Coronavirus, and also the compulsion of living secluded in the house. Because of this, the cases of mental health problems suddenly went up. Thankfully, smartphones and the Internet were there, which kept the listeners connected to music. When even the newspapers were not delivered properly during the curfew and lockdown, live events were getting cancelled, and cinema halls also remained closed, music was the only solace accessible to the public. Music has saved people around the world from conditions like mental stress, psychological issues and depression. An Australian University study found that listening to music was one of the most effective strategies for international students to de-stress when they were left alone during the pandemic. Music worked for them like physical exercise, sound sleep or change of location. Listening to music also saved them from stress caused by online education. People kept their mood uplifted by listening to their favourite music and were able to stay happy even in difficult situations.

To maintain the mood, sound sleep comes immediately after music. According to the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, an adult person needs at least seven or maximum nine hours of sleep a day. If after sleeping for seven hours, your body remains active throughout the day, then that much sleep is enough for you. But if you feel tired and lethargic during the day, it means you should sleep a little longer. Getting less sleep can increase blood pressure. Such people are 20 per cent more likely to have a heart attack. They can also suffer from obesity. Actually, sleep keeps the hormones in balance, due to which the development of the body and the mind remains perfect. Getting good sleep increases efficiency. Due to this, the immunity of the body increases, and weight remains under control. Getting enough sleep keeps diseases like cardiac problems and diabetes away. Taking a 15-minute nap is also a great way to keep energy levels up during the day. The body gets refreshed with power naps. A sound sleep of 8 hours, 30 minutes walk, balanced diet and relaxing music, which can uplift the mood, is a sure shot formula for a happy life. (The author is a senior journalist & columnist. He can be reached at [email protected])