Musings on World NGO Day 2022

By: Dr. Ratan Bhattacharjee

Maya Angelou once said, “When we give cheerfully and accept gratefully, everyone is blessed.” This is the essence of NGO formation. The concept of development aid goes back to the colonial era at the turn of the twentieth century, in particular to the British policy of colonial development that emerged during that period. The beginning of modern development aid is rooted in the context of Post-World War II and the Cold War. Globalization during the 20th century gave rise to the importance of NGOs. Many problems could not be solved within a nation. International treaties and international organizations such as the World Trade Organization were centered mainly on the interests of capitalist enterprises. In an attempt to counterbalance this trend, NGOs have developed to emphasize humanitarian issues, developmental aid and sustainable development. Another issue which has brought NGOs to develop further is the inefficiency of some top-heavy, global structures.

It was first said by President of the United States Harry Truman’s 20 January 1949 State of the Union Address, “We must embark on a build new program for making the benefits of our scientific advances and industrial progress available for the improvement and growth of underdeveloped areas. More than half the people of the world are living in conditions approaching misery. Their food is inadequate. They are victims of disease. Their economic life is primitive and stagnant. Their poverty is a handicap and a threat both to them and to more prosperous areas. For the first time in history, humanity possesses the knowledge and the skill to relieve the suffering of these people.” There, he shows the moral obligation of rich countries to help poor ones. From this day, there have been numerous development aid programs. With the institution of the league of nation in 1920, later replaced by the United Nations in 1945, we see the rise of new actors in the international stage.

In fact, apart from assistance between countries, several actions are taken from these new participants of international relations. They are known as International Organizations (IO) and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO), the latter, even though having a history dating back to at least the late eighteenth century, was only given Legal Personality in 1986 by the Council of Europe, which sets a common legal basis for the existence and work of NGOs in Europe.

Today, many raise the question of the autonomy and the ethical aspect of NGOs. Clearly, there is a need for NGOs to balance ethical intervention with consistent funding. People tend to think that the relationship between donors and NGOs creates a self-regulating mechanism against bad practice. An NGO’s spending is accountable to its donors through audits, which are presumed to be a sufficient safeguard against misspending and corruption. Poor networking was identified as a major challenge. It is the cause of duplication of efforts and conflicting strategies at community level, a lack of learning from experience and an inability of NGOs to address local structural causes of poverty, deprivation and under-development. Negative competition for resources also undermines the reputation of the sector and the effectiveness of NGO activities at community level. As a result there is a great deal of suspicion, secrecy and lack of transparency among NGOs. Many NGOs, large and small, intervene at community level without any community mapping and implement projects without due regard to ongoing community initiatives.

NGOs have existed since the 18th century, the term “Non-Governmental Organisation” was coined in 1945 under Article 71 of the United Nations Charter. Civil society organizations (C.S.O.s), non-profit organizations (N.P.O.s), membership organizations, and philanthropic organizations are all terms used to describe non-governmental groups. The 27th of February in 2014 was a watershed moment for the global NGO community. For the first time, this worldwide calendar day, today known as “World NGO Day,” was established. It was first officially celebrated throughout the world in 2014 by the United Nations General Assembly and inaugurated by Marcis Liors Skadmanis and hosted in Helsinki, Finland by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland. The IX Baltic Sea NGO Forum’s representatives in the Baltic Sea States and the council officially announced the first World NGO Day in 2010. In 2022, we are going to commemorate World NGO Day today with a special vision and mission. More than 89 nations across six continents will commemorate World NGO Day. Many confuse between NGO and NPO as they are both similar as well as different. However, they are working towards the greater good of society. In either way, the work they do is critical towards the society and without both types of organisations; many of the causes and efforts we support today would not exist. The only thing to keep in mind while registering an NGO or NPO is the motive of starting the organization. NPOs are exempted from tax while NGOs do not allow government representatives to become members of the organization. As such NGOs can rely on a variety of funding sources from private donations and membership dues to government contribution. Like NPO, NGO is not exempted from tax and it shows that NGOs can make profits. NGO works independently from government to promote change mainly in broad based areas like health, education, human rights, wild life and so on. NGOs usually take on large projects and operate in wide geographic areas, nationally or internationally. So there is significance in the observation of the World NGO Day each year. Many are familiar with BINGO (Big international NGO) (DONGO Donor Organised NGO), TANGO (Technical Assistance NGO), MANGO (Market Advocacy Organization), ENGO (Environmental NGO) CSO (Civil Society Organization), GSO (Grassroots Support Organization) which make it clear for which NGOs formed all over the world. NGOs as nonprofit organizations are of religious, charitable, scientific literary or educational types fostering national and international or national sporting or preventing cruelty to children or animals. But all have a sole mission to make the world a better place.

Many are cynical about NGO and they think with a good many justifications that the NGOs are formed more for profit than for social service. They rely on donations and here lies the crux because the world is not yet prepared to see the NGOs as organizations run by totally selfless individuals. The usual expectations are that the NGO will do their best fight against social injustice and bring justice to the socially oppressed people. NGOs will help the elderly people by working in the old age homes, giving them the love and warmth that they are deprived of and the NGOs deserve our appreciation. The brave hearts that work in NGOs truly deserve appreciation and love their work in empowering women and especially, for standing up for the women in rural and tribal area. The theme of the World NGO Day 2021 was ‘Sustainable Development by the NGO’. One who plans to register for NGO must be a non-profit professional who is ready to tackle huge challenge as a part of his daily grind. He must have a higher-than average levels of motivation. Humans need aspiration. NGOs can provide this motivation to people without going for profit and money-making. (The author is a senior academician and trilingual Poet cum columnist can be reached at [email protected])