My Seychelles Connection

By: Kamal Baruah

Tales of extraordinary solidarity abounds in the military. The soldier enjoys every bit of his combat years, and adopts to every difficult times that may come his way. Donning the military uniform carries a lot of excitement furthered with ab-initio trainee’s insignia on the collar. It’s a strong cotton fabric of dull brownish yellow, used especially in training, worn for heavy duty. It’s made for tough guys to evade bullets and injuries. We’re dressed head to toe in khaki from dawn to dusk. Those two pairs made our heydays complete. Khaki has a clout and many a times we see civilians cower in fear of the Khaki, when we rowed and explored the Majestic Terminal. We sang along “Khaki is also a colour and we’re no different either.”

The colours people see, aren’t only determined by wavelengths of lights, they can be affected by memories and perceptions. We saw only Khakis at PT parade those days. The other day I realized what we saw so far they’re different. The entire squadron had eye on distinctive outfit of sky and dark blue. A cadet of foreign counterpart had joined us. He was from the archipelago, Seychelles. Soon KD Joseph became famed with 200+ entry mates for his great sense of humour. He was always the centre of attraction as the only foreign trainee.

“E” Flight had the pleasure of accompanying KD in the class. The instructors had a soft corner for him. It was the last class prior to lunch of another day and we’re inattentive and listened to eyes and looked by ears. Can one ever think of a music that’s sweeter than that of the last bell of the school? But the science teacher had another idea and asked KD what he meant Newton’s First Law. The class thought, it was an awkward to ask another of silly queries. The answer was everlasting memorable event. “Yeah…Newton’s First Law…Yes…the Newton’s First Law is”…he paused, at a loss for words…“I don’t know, sir”. The entire class went on a loud and hearty laugh, and the last bell rang, the class got another thrill. It seemed as if the gates of the prison were open and the inmates were lining up to leave as soon as possible. The teacher found no clues for that KD’s silly reply and ordered the class to pack up, “It is lunch time and we’ll discuss tomorrow.” KD had tough time as French based Creoles being his first language. The islands were French colonists along with black African slaves.

The last phase was a hectic passing out parade (POP) for the Final Term. We’re thrilled about our first assignment. Excitement gripped the billets with regard to the forthcoming 42nd Independence Day. So we had tight roster since morning till compulsory light off at ten. There is a saying that goes, “A soldier is never off duty”. Sounds familiar I guess. Yet we chit-chatted half an hour with the east African during the evening tea with a full camping mug.

Today, on the occasion of 74th anniversary of Independence Day, I’m recalling those good old days at Jalahalli. It was sheer laziness on his part that brought so much talk. He was in his own uniform and was supposed to move without squadron but he liked to go along with us on easy pace as the exotic islands made walks and trails them under the sun, sea and sand breathtaking.

The Warrant Officer was taking POP at the saluting dais for Station Parade. On the command “Parade, Bishram”, we grasped the barrel with right hand and thrust the muzzle forward keeping right arm straight. Commander Wagh executed stand at ease in the same manner as parade rest with the rifle, except head and eyes. All but one refused to follow. KD didn’t seem interested. “I’m not supposed to follow as my country sent me to India to study”. Nobody dared disobey the ferocious ground trainee instructor.

We always had a light moment with Creole around. He was the most talked about trainee at RT 152. “KD, are you married?” “No man, but I’ve three children”. Many couples don’t marry because of the exorbitant cost involved in wedding receptions of Seychellois tradition; instead, they choose to live en ménage, a de facto union by cohabitating. We knew him loitering near the glittering areas of MG Road. He lingered in bars and pubs that were noisy enough to be heard from the streets and never ran out of beer, enjoying nightlife as dance plays an important role in Seychellois society. We felt a twinge of envy for his romantic move in weekend. We’d shop at brigade but were barred from visiting those areas. KD was from the capital Victoria. He’d his own style of living. He lived the high life and wore high heels too. He was made to complete the training. After all, the consulate of Seychelles in Bangalore took care of him. Despite all, he had the last laugh when he was promoted by Seychelles Air Force (SAF) in August 1989. Perhaps Lieutenant KD Joesph was right as his intuition for aiming high with further Training at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi as Flying Pilot. He told us many times.