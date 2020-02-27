Namaste Trump: Modi’s Trump card

By: Dr. Ratan Bhattacharjee

Namaste Trump. Another huge gimmick.

Namaste (in Hindi, India’s national language) simply means “Hello”. It is a common way to greet people in India but here it implies a double meaning: ‘We bow to Trump’. Modi organizes this show in Ahmedabad, something on the order of Hitler’s massive rallies in Berlin and Nürnberg, and that Modi arranged the entire mise en scène to flatter Trump’s ego, complete with government-printed enlarged photos and placards saluting Trump. Modiji is working so hard to make an impression on Trump but I doubt that he will notice anything more than tall new buildings and or the general squalor of the country. Impeached President is working so hard to keep other countries out of our elections, but he himself is attending what amounts to a political rally in India supporting his re-election. This is a quite confusing. Big rally does not always ensure big victory in elections. All the native people of India are intelligent. Americans of this descent are too smart to be influenced by this stunt

Donald Trump with all his high sounding words in rally be it in Houston or be it in Ahmedabad plays a salesman trying to sell the American products keeping his personal gain in mind and tries to brighten his image for the next election in the US. Modi on the other hand a right wing Hindu extremist is dying for a face saving after the internal unrests in India, he too wants to “sell “in America, Indian products. They both are purposive men but who is winning more is the billion dollar question. Gimmicks are a part of politics of both of them. Another election is coming. Anti -Pakistan feeling will not work much after AAP victory in Delhi in recent times. The CAA and CAB are taking BJP and Modi to somewhat backfoot. So he now taking recourse to Rally politics thinking that Indian will give weightage to him if Trump is seen backing him. This gimmick rallies with Heads of foreign countries is sometimes alluring for the mob and it becomes easier to befool them more and more. There are many business men and billionaires who support Trump from Modi’s home state of Gujarat. Trumps mega donor who donated a million dollar or more to get Trump elected Kumar is from Gujarat. The richest man in UK is Hinduja worth 22 billion is from Gujarat. The richest man in Asia is Ambani worth 50 billion is from Gujarat. Trump is 100 percent a man business man who knows what to do to get elected he has to keep his donors happy going to Gujarat will get him more donors. While the democrats are locked in a civil war with great candidates in the middle being pushed out. Republicans are building coalition.

We know Trump’s weakness that he is an imperfect human being we also see his strength that he is pro wall street. None in the US want higher taxes and the investments to get messed up. U.S. imports from India account for 2.1% of overall U.S. imports in 2018.The top import categories (2-digit HS) in 2018 were: precious metal and stone (diamonds) ($11 billion), pharmaceuticals ($6.3 billion), machinery ($3.3 billion), mineral fuels ($3.2 billion), and vehicles ($2.8 billion). U.S. total imports of agricultural products from India totalled $2.7 billion in 2018. U.S. imports of services from India were an estimated $29.6 billion in 2018.Leading services imports from India to the U.S. were in the telecommunications, computer, and information services, research and development, and travel sectors.

Modiji is trying to highlight that Trump will be able to help India in a big way and the people are going to have a better life. Of course he is going to visit Taj Mahal. Kennedy was crazy about that place and she helped to promote India’s tour industry. Trump will probably go to help Modi to build a better India. He probably does not know that in recent years BJP govt in UP removed Tajmahal from the travel book and branded it as a muslim architecture and so demolition of it was desirable to correct a historical perception. He should know there was an India-China Border War in 1962. India was badly humiliated by China’s Mao Zedong. Mao never had any interests to visit India. Jackie Kennedy might have inspired Trump’s decision to visit India. He was to visit Gandhi ghat but that plan is changed because visiting the Tajmahal seemed to provide him more publicity. Too bad that huge rally in India won’t help Trump at home. It will just feed his narcissism. He better hope he doesn’t come off looking better than Modi. He might end up screwing up another trade deal that’s already in the bag. We all saw Ted Cruz, John Cornyn and other GOP with Trump in Howdy Modi rally. He was so excited to see the incomplete stadium at Ahmedabad that he messed up with the number of people coming the stadium. The number he mentioned created a lot of confusion as it is bigger than the number of the people in Ahmedabad. India is a very old country the population is 1.3 billion. It is the 5th largest economy in the world 2020 IMF data. It is fighting poverty in 1.3 Billion population 200 million are very poor also but Trump knows that it has third largest number of Billionaires in the world.

Indians the 80% non-muslims or Hindus in India like Trump because of his anti-muslim rhetoric in 2016. Imagine USA, where the native Christian majority had been ruled brutally by muslims for 800-900 years, during which muslims carried out genocide of Christians over large areas, did mass executions of Christians, forced conversions to Islam. The persecution of Christians was pervasive and relentless, resulting in about 30% of Christians being forced to convert to Islam. Then the muslims demanded division of USA along religious lines and carved out separate country from USA, converting California, Nevada to West Pakistan and Virginia, Florida, Carolinas to East Pakistan. “I’m a big fan of Hindu”…says Trump to please Modi. One may be certain that he has no understanding at all of the complexity of the Hindu pantheon, of the age of the faith or how far removed from the Christian tradition it is. I am sure he does not understand how different Hindu cosmology is from that of the so-called Abrahamic faiths. And it is very certain that he has never looked at the Vedas, Upanishads or the Mahabharata, or even heard of them. He has a limited grasp of American history. It may be guessed if he knows who is buried in Grant’s Tomb or where the Battle of Concord was fought. He is one trick pony. Any opposition to Modi is seen by him as “anti-Hindu”. But the word ‘Hindu’ in India carries a vast connotation. He at least should know it and he could say ‘I love India’. Wonderful match up for our American Fuhrer and Modi his Hindu fascist counterpart. Both are trying to run their respective countries like a dictator. India loves to claim itself to be the world’s largest democracy but in reality it is gradually going to be the world largest corrupt democracy and weaker than ever in economic strength under BJP rule. Worse thing is not that economy is facing bad time but that the government is not confessing the truth and ignoring the facts even in the Parliament. Organising big rallies neither Modi in Ahmedabad nor Trump in Houston can save their faces or the country. (Dr. Ratan Bhattacharjee is an Associate Professor and Head Post Graduate, Dept of English, at Dum Dum Motijheel College, Kollkata. He can be contacted via profratanbhattacharjee@gmaill.com)