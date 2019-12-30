Naseeb Soren puts his best skills to fame, gives Assam a name

By: P Khongsai

Nestled close to confluence of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Bhutan, Udalguri is a quaint developing tea-garden rich district of BTAD. The demographically diverse region is progressively overcoming scruples of past insurgency, past ethnic rivalry, illiteracy, unemployment and under development. However, the spirit of football has always been a unifying factor in the region. The football frenzy environment of Udalguri nurtures budding sportsmen. “Naseeb Soren” is also such a football wonder kid of Udalguri. “Naseeb” is not only a livid example of God’s prodigal blessings but also an epitome of sacrifice, determination, diligence and inexorable attitude. Naseeb was born in a poor Adivasi peasant family at the heights of Bodo insurgency. His father, true to his name “Arjun” did not lose focus and continued to motivate and raise the four siblings amidst extreme poverty at Sapekhati village. His third child “Naseeb” was normal in academics but extraordinary in sports, particularly football. His passion and talent for football was a deadly combination and was picked up by local clubs at a tender age of nine in 2010. His father was poor but could not stop a talented son from living football and soon Naseeb became a district cynosure. However, his growth curve reached its maxim soon and flattened out – devoid of facilities, avenues and resources. While he continued to mesmerize local population, his growth prospects were limited in Udalguri.

However, the coin of fortune switched side recently for him when Army unit of Red Horns Division spotted his talent in 2019 and wished to sponsor him for a National Integration Tour to Pune under Operation Sadbhavana. Indian Army and Aseem Foundation, a Pune based NGO, jointly facilitated the conduct of this NIT. Udalguri team played five matches against top clubs of Pune between 12 Nov to 20 Nov 2019 and either defeated them as held them for a convincing draw. Naseeb, as part of Udalguri team, did wonders in the matches played against renowned football clubs of Pune and was adjudged the “Best Striker”. Few football clubs of Pune have shown inclination to adopt him. The news of exceptional performance of Udalguri’s Eden FC Club and shortlisting of “Naseeb” by national football clubs of Pune has sent a wave of happiness and confidence among complete Udalguri population. The tale of “Naseeb” describing his rise from “Rag to Swag” will continue to exhort generations of Udalguri as also keep reminding them of the selfless contribution of Army towards nation – building in each and every sphere of life.