Nature’s Envy, Owner’s Pride

By: Kamal Baruah

I was wonderstruck the other day by a woodpecker repeatedly knocking on the tinted glass of our bedroom window and I woke up in the dark before dawn, nonetheless, it’s tough in the early morning, when the beautiful songs come streaming through the casement. They’re early risers. As I tenderly pulled the curtain aside, the bird was upbeat for her relentless task for a couple of minutes. It didn’t catch me staring out of the window. I used to observe for the last summer at the same hour of the day.

The bird in all likelihood got annoyed with our presence as we moved to a new home recently by the side of a small river called ‘Mora Basistha’ (low flow waterways). Fortunately, no structure comes to the right side as another wetlands flow by the fence of our plot. Aquatic Birds are enjoying the richness of avian fauna and it’s our delight to witness such peaceful nature in the bustle of the metropolis. I saw the kingfishers’ spectacular dives into the water. There is no better place to start the morning than being in the lap of Mother Nature as they’re calling me, it’s time to answer the call, get outside, and zoom in through DSLR.

At the side of the balcony is a small area of marsh. Dahikotora (Magpie) looked brighter and have colourful feathers. There are Oriole and Indian roller too. They’re wild birds singing louder, peeping and tweeting outside. They’re pretty small but have a strong impression for their presence in their neighbourhood. They probably compete for food or places to nest and also defend their territory from any threats. They’re male showing off a unique tune in hopes of attracting a female.

However, I failed to understand the interesting phenomenon of a bird pecking at the window. Other traditions believe that a bird hitting window is just a messenger. Some believe bird carries a goodwill message. So generally, according to all traditions, a bird hitting window signifies change. While others believe, it’s a natural occurrence as birds see widows as a continuation of the landscape and upon reflection, she strikes the mirror. There is no need to fuss and lose sleep over superstitious beliefs. It could be a symbol of a new beginning and mostly all about perception.

Millions of migratory birds fly from north to south each winter and all bird species have their departure and arrival patterns depending on climate impact at different latitudes along the routes from wintering to breeding areas. Guwahati happens to be a city of a large aquatic body including the important riverine wetlands in the Brahmaputra valley, where an open lake basin Deepor Beel is connected to the river with inflow and outflow channels. Originally, the beel had its natural linkages with the river through the Sola Beel and the swampy areas of Pandu. Now it’s been disrupted due to the construction of National Highways and Railway line.

The Basistha River originates in the Meghalaya foothills, flows through the beel, and joins the river Brahmaputra through Khana River at Kahanamukh and Bharalu River at Bharalumukh. Deepor Beel has both biological and environmental importance besides being the two major stormwater storage basins Basistha and Bharalu for the city; thereby large congregations of aquatic birds migrate to Guwahati. Alas, they (birds) aren’t seen nowadays! They aren’t only woodpeckers; even the parrots aren’t seen in this winter but my blooming balcony is growing by varieties of petunias, salvia, dahlias, and marigold.

I also saw house sparrows start visiting our backyard and chirping noise so early every morning. As I opened the door in the wee hours of another day, suddenly hosts of sparrows fly away at the first sight from our sunny balcony as little birds are too little to worry about us and they perceive humans as potential threats. But they come again as they’re not migratory and remain native virtually the same place within a kilometer throughout the year. They’re strongly associated with human habitation, found widespread and abundant.

But another guest is squirreling around in the potted plants in search of something early in the morning. The furry little garden invaders – a cute squirrel scratch up our flowerbed and dig into our plants and soil. Squirrels tend to dig in search of food. They eat fruit, vegetable, and plant bulbs. Although it caused some damage to our plants, however, I didn’t hurt it, just kept scaring it away. Our garden probably attracts the squirrel as my better half planted a lot of hanging plants such as Wandering Jew, Broken Heart, Fittonia Green, and Money Plants all around.

While the squirrel enjoyed digging our soil, I found their frenetic activities entertaining. They’re cute and fun to watch and begin actively immediately before dawn. Probably a woodpecker, host of sparrows, and squirrel envy human presence and easy growing flowers of bougainvillea, peace lily, roses, and hibiscus.

Feeling the presence of biodiversities around the habitat of Lakhimi Nagar, city dwellers must not block the life of birds and animals in their natural habitat but bounce out of bed early in the morning with a spring in their step and to be ready to walk an extra mile to conserve wild neighbours. The early bird catches the worm, so they sing louder, livelier, and more frequent. Don’t you envy too our breathtaking beauty of nature on the balcony as a squirrel and a woodpecker did the other day?