Need of stringent population control law

By: Prof. Vivek Singh

The world had to wait 20 lakh years to reach a population of 100 crores, but it is a matter of surprise that between 220 years (1804 to 2024) population of world will increase from 100 crores to 800 crores. On an average 70000 babies are being born every day in India. 25 million children are born in India every year.

India’s area is 2.45% of the world and it is inhabited by 18% of the world. Only 4% of the world’s water resources are available with India. Population growth is the root of many problems. Stringent population control law is absolutely necessary to have control over population.

Today the total population of the world is 7.7 billion. The world’s population reached 1 billion in 1804. It took the world 123 years to reach a population from 1 billion to 2 billion. In 1927, the world population increased to 2 billion. 33 years later in 1959, the world’s population increased to 3 billion.

After this, the population started growing geometrically. Within 12 to 15 years the world population increased by 1 billion. In 1999, the world population crossed 6 billion mark. Within 21 years, at the end of 2020, the world population has increased by 1.7 billion to 7.7 billion. If this continues, the total population of the world will reach 10 billion by the year 2050.

China and India are two countries who have contributed immensely to this global population growth. The population of India in the year 1000 was 7.5 crores. The population of the country reached 11 crore in the year 1501. The total population of India in 1801 was 19 crores. In 100 years, the country’s population increased by 40 million. The population of India in 1901 was 23 crores. The country’s population increased to 36 crore in 1951, 102 crore in 2001, 121 crore in 2011. Today, at the end of 2020, the population of the country is 140 crores.

According to the United Nations, in 2027, India’s population will exceed China. The population of China in the year 2019 was 143 crores while that of India was around 137 crores. Today there is a difference of only 60 million in the population of China and India. We should always remember that the area of ​​China is more than 3 times the area of ​​India. The total area of ​​India is 3287263 square kilometers while the area of ​​China is 9596961 square kilometers.

China has 7% of the world’s water available, while India has only 4% of the world’s water. In terms of population density, the situation in China is 3 times better than us. The population density in India is 440 persons per square kilometer while in China the population density is 148 persons per square kilometer.

China enacted stringent laws to control its growing population. The population control policy was rigorously implemented. In 1970, China adopted ‘two child policy’. Seeing the benefits diminishing, China changed its ‘Two Child Policy’ to ‘One Child Policy’ in 1979.

The ‘One Child Policy’ was strictly enforced in China. About 400 million children were prevented from being born; otherwise China’s population today would have been over 180 crores. In China, the infant birth rate fell so low that China had to end the ‘One Child Policy’ in 2015.

In contrast, the problem of population growth in India was never taken seriously by governments. No concrete policy was formulated for population growth in India.

In the country today, financial assistance of Rs. 6000 is being given on the birth of a child. Such plans will increase the population further. Such schemes promote population growth. Such schemes should be stopped immediately. This financial assistance can also be given in other forms.

The problems of illiteracy, unemployment, corruption, child labor, trafficking, poverty, disease and starvation are directly linked to population growth. Today, India’s position is such that we are ranked 102nd in the Global Hunger Index, Ranked 145th in the Education Index, 140th in the World Happiness Index and 129th in the Human Development Index.

There is a need in India to adopt ‘One Child Policy’ on the lines of China. Adoption of ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’ policy will not work. There is a need to discourage those giving birth of more than one child. They should be denied government jobs and all benefits given by the government. Such people should not be allowed for contesting elections of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Legislative Council, Assembly etc.

There should be a provision for punishment and fine on people who have more than two children. Voter cards, passports, ration cards; PAN cards etc. should be cancelled. Last year, BJP MP Rakesh Sinha introduced a bill in Parliament for population control law. It has been a year since, but no policy has been formulated for population control.

In 1976, the 42nd Amendment Bill to the Constitution was passed after comprehensive discussion in both houses of Parliament. The terms population control and family planning were added. 44 years have passed but no serious effort has yet been made in this regard. The recommendations of the Venkatachaliah Commission were ignored.

The country has not yet enacted laws for population control. In the absence of population control laws, the population will continue to grow and our resources will continue to dwindle. There is a dire need to enact stringent and effective laws for population control in the country.