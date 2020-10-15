Need to balance the Indian lifestyle

By: Lalit Garg

The National Statistical Office (NSO) has conducted a survey for the first time which shows how much time the Indians spend 24 hours a day. This time survey was conducted between January to December last year and it revealed many important information which can prove to be very useful in policy making as well as in employing lifestyle. The corona epidemic has messed up the way we live. It was not unnatural for us to wish that we will regain the pride of our destroyed ideal and balanced life once again and our lifestyle will have achieve the same harmony and balance of our life.

But after the complex seven months of the corona have been observed, the value of life and values in our social, family and personal life is seen to be fragmented. Running in the courtyard, river-mountain games, other house hold games, pickle jars, sheets filled with homemade chips dripping of water from clothes and blowing rain scenes reminded us those golden days of life when life was so carefree but happy and balanced. Every person wants to upgrade life, but our progress getting blocked; when we stop paying attention to our shortcomings and errors. This situation causes man to do such things which later prove to be harmful for him. Our flawed lifestyle fulfills the right thing. If there is an unbalanced life, a man cannot think positively. The point to consider is, with what purpose should life be lived? This question should be in front of everyone, why am I living? If we consider the purpose of life, a new truth will emerge and the question of life style will also come up.

Let us understand the value and meaning of human life. It is not only for material enjoyment and convenience enjoyment, but to keep doing karma. Man is born for some great purposes. Never let our value be reduced. Efforts should be made to increase the value. But always keep in mind that value is associated with values of life. Hyman Rickover said that “Good ideas are not adopted automatically. They must be driven into practice with courageous patience”.

The NSO survey was not a survey based on limited samples. It covered 1, 38,799 families from 5947 villages and 3998 urban areas. Except the rural parts of Andaman and Nicobar, almost the whole country came under its control. All members of these families above six years were interviewed. The survey revealed that Indian sleeps 552 minutes on an average every day i.e. 9 hours 12 minutes. The male population from rural areas sleeps 2 minutes more above this average. Women are slightly ahead of men in sleeping. People in urban areas have less sleep. Men put their sleeping time into food and are far ahead of women in this matter. However, if these figures keep coming up at regular intervals, then it can give a glimpse of the changes happening in the equations within the society and family and on the basis of these we can be alert and careful about the division of work in life.

In our families, such food habits, ways of living and costumes have gone from home that our culture and cultural identity has been tarnished. The internet and the small-screen storm have made the whole world a family, but in this culture there is no resemblance of emotion, blood relation or family relationship. Not only this, indolence and apathy is also falling in this lifestyle. All of them are putting oil in the lamps of their own interests. In the dark corridors of narrow thinking, inverted faces and human relationships are sobbing.

If we talk about unpaid work like taking care of family members; then a lot of time goes for women. The average shared time of a family in tradition, TV-like mass media and sports related activities is 165 minutes. There is a slight difference between urban-rural and female-male in socializing, conversational, other group participation and religious work, but at the national level these tasks also take an average of 165 minutes per day. These figures are in many ways the mirror of our social and family life of this period. Even though the cultural traditions and ideal values of our country are prosperous and strong, but the winds of the wrath of the Corona epidemic dissolve our living and ethics in our minds by dissolving the blur of fears and apprehensions in the context of future life.This unbalanced lifestyle is breaking the tradition of our joint family, ideal lifestyle and inspiring culture. It is difficult to find such families who live a happy life with peace and contentment.

While the activities related to earning are accounted for in the GDP, no attempt was made to assess the time taken by the countrymen in non-economic activities. If the same survey were to take place during lockdown, then this general and informal observation would have been an accurate investigation of how women have lost their midday sleep by staying in a men’s house. The workings and labor of domestic women are never evaluated, if such an assessment is made then their contribution to GDP is not less.

Instead of cutting the cake on the birthday and burning and extinguishing the candles, we now light the lamp to flee the corona epidemic, also clap to strengthen our resolve against it. Dance-music can also be talked about along with the customs. Where are you able to express the joy of mind on birthdays, wedding ceremonies, and other occasions of happiness? We have a very rich tradition of lighting lamps, clapping, folklore, folk dance, classical music, classical dance etc. to give and teach to the whole world, from which we have made the world known. Encourage Garbha, Bhangra, Ghoomar, Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Kuchipudi and Indian dances. This country is the country of Tansen and Baijubavra. Our dance-music is the manifestation of Satyam-Shivam-Sundaram. Time planning is necessary for them in our lifestyle, because it is the motivator of our prosperity, health and development.

The problem is that we are not able to do it; our life remains unbalanced and flawed. The biggest obstacle in this life is the unbalanced division of time for work and traditions in life, the attitude of dissatisfaction and insatiableness. So, there is a complete need of time management in our lifestyle. We have to divide our 24 hrs effectively in a particular manner. We have to give some time for our interests also like dance, games and exercise. A time table is all need for today’s hectic lifestyle.

When moodiness remains, morale cannot increase. If morale is not practiced, how will the determination be strong? Different kinds of waves are arising in the mind. The mind is not ready to settle down even for a moment. There is no satisfaction anywhere. Tata, Birla, Reliance, which are counted among the number one industrial houses of the country, are now selling vegetable. They have departmental stores in big cities. It includes oil, spices and all the things used in daily work. Now they are taking the livelihood of the small shopkeeper. How is satisfaction?

Yoga is the only means of peace, contentment and fulfillment. That is why Shri Krishna has asked Arjuna that you become satisfied and become a yogi. After being satisfied, you will attain the status you want to be. After being satisfied, there will be no fascination, nor will aspiration remain. This satisfaction contains the source of prosperity of life, so it is necessary to include yoga in daily life.

The ancient sages also gave a sutra – Santosh: ultimate happiness. Contentment is absolute happiness and dissatisfaction is no end. As long as this formula was implemented, the situation remained under control. The situation became tense as soon as the door of satisfaction has started to weaken. This applies not only to individuals, but also to society, nation and world system. Mahamatya Chanakya is considered the Dronacharya of politics. Their given formula is – Governance should be sensible. It is the matter of the person before governance. Life of a person is the creation of a nation. That is why efforts should start the same way.