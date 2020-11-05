Need to create new jobs for young India

By: Lalit Garg

Employment is becoming the most effective and miraculous issue of Bihar elections. Realizing the fragility of the atmosphere, the Bharatiya Janata Party has pledged to provide 19 lakh jobs in its resolution letter, ever since this resolution came in the electoral arena, the condition of Bihar’s electoral atmosphere has changed. The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of the province were seen to be shifting away from promising a million jobs, giving various types of economic constraints. Even if the promise made by the BJP in its pledge is that it is a promise of employment and not of government jobs? However, if Bihar elections become a medium of employment, new energy and trust will emerge in the withering youth.

If we accept the pleas of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, the state government does not have the money to pay salaries to so many people. That is, this promise cannot be fulfilled; it is just a hollow trick. Then how did BJP promise this? Is this manifesto only for changing the air of election and wooing the youth of the province? There is no fund in front of all the state governments to pay salaries of their employees amid the burgeoning economy due to the Corona epidemic and the constant figures of snatching employment. Then from where will the fund come to fulfill the promises of giving employment to as many new employees as before?

The problem is big and the path of solution has to be chosen even bigger, politics is a game of such juggling and charismatic methods, which shows its magic in elections as much as it promises with courage. Since then, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have been continuously performing magic tricks in favour of their party. There is no surprise if the same happens in Bihar elections.

The promise of employment in large numbers in Bihar may be a political promise, but it will be a strong basis for victory in elections. It was not without reason to understand the pain of the youth going to exercise their franchise as a voter for the first time and Narendra Modi’s constant attention to it. But the big question is, why have they failed on the subject of employment for the youth? Why the pain of youth continuously increased, why their dreams continued to shatter, why their smile is missing? Whereas, according to a survey by the Centre for Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), the BJP had the highest support for the first time voters in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Accordingly, people in the age group of 18–22 years had supported BJP twice as compared to Congress. An analysis in 2015 by London political scientist Oliver Heath found that the BJP’s overwhelming victory in 2014 was due to its success in attracting new voters, contrary to the common perception of voters being alienated from Congress. Modi also accepts this fact and that is why he has brought employment as a big issue in Bihar elections.

Today, India has the largest number of youth in the world. Every fifth youth of the world lives in India, if this youth power is given good education and skill training, they will not only get good employment but they can also contribute well in the economic development of the country, meaning the corona collapsed- The system may be derailed, but as the country is not generating enough jobs in the past and unemployment is increasing especially among the youth, many new problems are emerging as a result. The corona epidemic has exacerbated this problem. Between April and August -2020, 2.1 crore salaried workers lost their jobs. According to the report of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, about 48 lakh salaries have been lost in July and 33 lakh in August. The CMIE has stated that salaried jobs are being affected the most during the contraction of economic growth. Salaried jobs also do not appear to be increasing with economic growth or increasing entrepreneurship, which is a matter of greater concern. This shows that unemployment is spreading among the youth of today. This situation is highlighting the need for governments to be more sensitive on the issue of employment.

Youth jobs have shrunk rather than expanded in the era of Narendra Modi. If we look at the data of the last few years, it is found that according to the economic survey of the country, the total unemployment rate has increased from 3.8% in 2011-12 to 5.0% in 2015-16. Unemployment rates are increasing more rapidly, especially among the youth. According to the Labour Bureau’s 2015-16 survey, the unemployment rate in the age group of 18-21 is 13.2% and the unemployment rate is the highest among graduates or more educated youth at 34.8%, similarly in 2017 of the international organization ‘OECD’ According to the Economic Survey Report of India, more than 30% of the youth in the age group of 15-21 are not involved in any kind of job, education or training in the country.

The problem of unemployment is a worldwide problem. Many developed countries like the US, UK, Canada, Australia and Singapore are also struggling with the problem of unemployment and are changing visa policies to protect protectionism and employ local people. Due to this, thousands of people are getting laid off in the IT sector of the country, which has been providing employment to a large educated youth in the country. Although the Central Government has also implemented schemes like ‘Startup’ and ‘Standup’ to create new jobs for the youth, but the result is not coming out as expected, due to lack of funds and good skilled people, most ‘startups’ today are closed. The most important scheme of the current government ‘Make in India’ has also failed to create new jobs, in such a situation, the government is not just giving examples of ‘manufacturing’ development model of China and few East Asian countries.There is also a need to give a boost to the service sector, where the possibility of creating new jobs is more in the future.

A few days ago, Vivek Debroy, member of NITI Aayog, said the same thing ‘In the coming years, most of the employment will be in the service sector and not in the manufacturing sector’, which includes tourism, hospitality, health care, renewable energy, education, telecom and banking. If the government does not take positive steps in this direction soon, then the youth class, which is called the power of the country and society, should not become the cause of division and disaster for the country. Today, the goal of the Narendra Modi government and state governments should be not only the economic growth rate of the country and the state, but also to create new employment.

With this, the country’s economic growth rate will automatically accelerate. In the last 20 years, even after the country’s economic growth rate was very high, there was very little creation of new employment, due to which this period is also called ‘Jobless Growth Period’.

In the Bihar elections, the BJP has promised a large number of jobs, there is so much craving for government jobs among the youth and there is a lack of people in government services, then why do governments not give jobs to more people? And even as a democratic society, why do we tolerate the argument that the government does not have money, therefore it will not even complete the basic work of staffing for essential services? It is not a contradiction, it is bad luck. The government will have to remove this huge discrepancy, even if the government curbs its extravagance and increases its earnings. Dozens of different measures have been suggested by different commissions to prevent extravagance, but there does not seem to be any concrete work done by performing the ritual. Increasing earnings is also not an easy path, especially during the Corona epidemic. Most of the government’s income comes from tax; tax will be collected only when the income of the people or business is getting good. Now some good news is coming. Based on the number of companies whose second quarter results have come so far, it is said that the economy is coming back on track. Returning to this track, the first priority of the economy and governments should be employment. Otherwise, the discontent and resentment that is developing among the youth within them should not become the cause of any major revolution and rebellion.