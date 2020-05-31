Nepal’s uneasiness over Kalapani

By: Dr. Satyavan Saurabh

Recently the situation became uncomfortable for India when Nepal objected to it being a one-sided activity after India inaugurated the Lipulekh-Dharachula route for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. The Foreign Ministry of Nepal claimed that the area east of the Mahakali River falls within the Nepal border. It is known that Nepal officially released the new map, which considers Kalapani, Limpiyadhura, and Lipulekh of Uttarakhand as part of its sovereign territory. Certainly Nepal’s response to this has taken India by surprise. Not only has this, but the Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli also strained relations between the two countries by blaming India for the spread of Coronavirus in Nepal.

The magic behind the controversy:

Whether it is called ‘Chinese magic’ or Nepal’s diplomatic tricks, for the past few years, there has been a continuous effort to harass India. India sees all these efforts as Nepal’s increasing proximity to China. In such a situation, the big question is whether the ‘Chinese move’ is overshadowing the centuries-old relationship between India and Nepal? Or to assume that in recent times Nepal has become more ambitious and India is not fulfilling its aspirations.

Nepal PM K.P. Sharma Oli had the opportunity to hide the inefficiency of his government and failure to meet the basic needs of the people, and divert attention from the rising tide of protest from within his party. His pungent remarks in the Nepali Parliament are ignored in the interest of preserving India-Nepal relations. China’s advantage in Nepal is now ignoring Indian interests. Nepal deployed its armed police in Chharang, close to Kalapani in its far west. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police are also located in Kalapani as it is close to the Indo-China border. The Indian Army is not there because of Nepal. The Nepalese government has stepped up the move and authorized a new map while expanding its territory in sensitive areas to protect India, on which controversy has increased.

Windows India Nepal dispute:

There is a long history of border delimitation. Before the Sugauli Treaty of 1816, the Nepali state extended from the Sutlej River in the west to the Teesta River in the east. Nepal lost the Anglo-Nepalese War and the resulting treaty limited Nepal to its present territories. The Sugauli Treaty states that “he is the king of Nepal [Nepal], by which the Honorable East India Company is included in all the above-mentioned territories,” it extends to the entire region of the Terai between the Kali rivers and the Rapti. “It is further explained that” he is the king of Nepal who sacrifices for himself, his successors and heirs, all claiming or having relations with and to the countries west of the Kali River and never having any relations with them. Don’t keep the current controversy arose from the topic that Nepal believes that the Kali river, a tributary connecting the Mahakali river in Kalapani, is not. Nepal now states that the Kali River lies to the west near Lipu Lekh.

The British used the Lipu Lekh Pass for trade with Tibet and China. From the 1870s onwards, maps of the Survey of India showed the area of the Lipu text as part of British India from Kalapani. The Rana rulers of Nepal and Nepali kings accepted the border and did not object to the Indian government after India’s independence. As a reward for the military help offered by Jung Bahadur Rana in ending the Revolt of 1857, the areas of Nepalganj and Kapilvastu were soon restored to Nepal. The British did not return any part of Garhwal or Kumaon to Nepal, including the Kalapani region.

India did not exist when the Sugauli Treaty was signed in 1816. And India’s current borders, not only with Nepal but with many of its other neighbors, were drawn by the then British rule. India inherited the boundaries of British India. It can no longer reveal historical past. The Nepal-India Technical Level Joint Border Working Group was established in 1981 to address border issues, demarcate international borders, and manage border pillars. By 2007, the group had finished preparing 182 strip maps, signed by surveyors from both sides, covering nearly 98% of the range, all but two disputed areas of Kalapani and Susta.

Chinese Fuch in the Conch of Nepal:

Significantly, China’s influence is steadily increasing in South Asia. China’s presence has increased everywhere in Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, or Bangladesh. All these countries have joined the Belt and Road Initiative Project of China. But India is not in favor of this project. After the increasing interference of China in Nepal, the relations between India and Nepal have not been as warm as in the past. China has taken full advantage of this and strengthened its position in Nepal.

It has also been made compulsory to read the Chinese language Mandarin in many schools in Nepal. The government of China is also ready to bear the expenses of the salary of teachers teaching this language in Nepal. China is working on such infrastructure projects in Nepal, which incur heavy expenditure. Today, Nepal is speaking loudly; it is not the voice of Nepal, but that of the Chinese.

Future sunray:

Between India and Nepal, there is a relationship between bread and daughter. In such a situation, it is not very difficult to resolve these disputes. The next steps are the acceptance of strip maps by the respective governments (the Nepalese government is still awaited), resolving differences on Kalapani and Susta, and speeding up the construction of damaged or missing border pillars India has covered land and sea borders. He has successfully resolved issues far beyond the border with Bangladesh. Land border settlement requires the transfer of population and the exchange of territories in adverse possession of both countries, including an opposition.

The remaining issues related to the border are not difficult to resolve unless they are entangled in domestic or international concerns. India also needs to review its foreign policy. India has to make its policy towards Nepal visionary. As China’s influence in Nepal is increasing, India will have to consider strategic profit and loss before demonstrating economic power in its neighborhood. Nepal is treating India and China as an independent merchant and India’s investment is losing its sheen in the face of Chinese investment. Therefore, India will have to introduce diplomatic understanding and now every day, like a joint military exercise called ‘Surya Kiran’ with Nepal, will have to be renewed every day. (The writer is a Research Scholar in Political Science, University of Delhi. He is also a poet, independent journalist and a columnist)