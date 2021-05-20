New disaster: Danger of hunger black fungus

By: Alee Khan

Corona is wreaking havoc all over the country. In the midst of the ever-increasing corona infection in the country, governments are trying to break the chain of infection through the strict lockdown. In the last two to three days, there has been a decrease in the figures of corona infected patients. Governments of many states have attempted to break the transition chain by curfew and lockdown. It has definitely seen a decrease in infection, but no significant decline has been recorded in the number of deaths every day. The positivity rate in the country has come down from 24 percent to close to 16 percent.

But today the country has not recovered from the corona epidemic, but a new disaster has come on its way. The country has been exposed to the new tragedy in the form of black fungus or mucormycosis. It is also known as Zygomycosis. According to the CDC, Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, it is a rare but dangerous fungal infection caused by a group of fungi called funcorosetes. This fungus is found naturally in the environment. It attacks humans only when our immunity weakens. These fungal spores in the air i.e. fungal spores reach our lungs and sinuses through breath and affect them. This fungus can also enter the body through a wound or any open injury in the body.

This fungus is said to enter the lungs from the sinus area. In many cases it has also been revealed that it goes from the sinus area to the eye, from there it enters the brain directly. In such a situation, the entry of this fungus into the brain is very dangerous. Due to this, the eyes light goes on, in case of not getting treatment in time, death can also occur. Today, the risk of black fungus is increasing across the country in the form of a severe form of coronavirus. A case related to black fungus has been reported from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. In which a 52-year-old corona-infected woman suffering from black fungus was operated on. Dr. Sushil Kumar Aggarwal, Associate Professor of ENT Department at BHU, carried out the successful operation with his team. In this operation, to save the life of the woman, her jaw and half of the face including one eye were removed. It is said that the woman had complained of swelling on her face before the operation. Dr. Aggarwal informed that after about six months, the artificial face, jaw, and stone eye of silicon will be installed. If he did not perform the operation, the infection would have gone into the brain and she could have died.

Experts have warned about the black fungus that patients who return after having low resistance and high sugar levels, taking heavy steroids and being treated in ICU for a week need to be more vigilant. The CDC has made it clear that mucormycosis is not contagious. This simply means that it does not spread from one person to another.

Today, we are able to see that between 1 and 2 percent of deaths are being reported in patients infected with the coronavirus. Our strong immunity is very helpful in defeating the coronavirus. It is said that black fungus can be easily defeated with strong immunity. Strong immunity refers to our ability to fight against diseases. But more important than this is that we need to take special caution about the symptoms of black fungus. Symptoms of mucormycosis, i.e. black fungus, mainly include fever and headache with pain, redness and swelling around the eyes and nose. Symptoms include cough and gasps, vomiting of blood, sinusitis i.e. nasal congestion or discharge of black mucus from the nose, loose teeth or jaw feeling and necrosis i.e. sore throat and skin rashes.

In such a situation, our vigilance will prove to be very helpful in fighting black fungus. But it is important to note that not all cases of nasal congestion should be treated as bacterial infections, especially in corona patients. The most important thing is not to delay the doctor’s advice and start treatment at all. If going to a dusty place, then use a mask. Mucaramicosis may also attack the eye, brain, lungs, or skin along with the patient’s sinus. If it is not controlled in time, it can also prove to be fatal. (The author is a freelance writer and a columnist from Jaisalmer, Rajasthan and can be reached at [email protected])