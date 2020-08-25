New Education Policy 2020: A Paradigm Shift

By: Manas Chakraverty

The New Education Policy, 2020 (NEP) passed by the Government of India amidst Covid 19 lockdown carries undertones of the ruling party’s dogmatic statement and ideology pending implementation to replace the existing educational system, which the Modi government has viewed with much cynicism. By approving the New Education Policy on July 29 the union cabinet paved way for what it terms transformational reforms in school and higher education sector. The passage comes amidst much protest from the opposition and critical reservation of the existing non-government educational groups.

Earlier on May 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reviewed the New Education Policy draft prepared by a panel of experts led by former ISRO Chief K. Kasturirangan. The implementation of the new academic session is slated for commencement in September or October – the delay is due to the unprecedented pandemic situation. The government plans to introduce the policy before the new session kicks in. The new policy emphasis on out-of-textbook learning, decimates the marking system, with changes in exams, assignments and projects. The change also incorporates vocational training at school level. With the new policy in place, English will no longer enjoy its superior status and will give way to regional languages as the medium of instruction. Students will learn the historical significance of the regional languages.

A section of the intelligentsia however is opposed to the NEP citing glitches in its implementation and would promote centralization of power. However, I welcome the NEP. Let’s take the first step to promote practicality. In my opinion when people start respecting all kinds of jobs, unemployment and corruption will decrease to a certain extent. People will opt for jobs that will lead to the expansion of creativity and development. Let’s face the truth; corruption mostly takes place at educational institutions and at work places where people bribe to get admission or a job. So many students commit suicide every year as they fail to get admission in a medical or an engineering college. Why does this happen? This is because they think that if they don’t become a doctor or an engineer they will fail to make a mark in the society. Their parents will not be proud of them. They will not be able to live a secured and luxurious life. This prejudice will get erased simultaneously, with the implementation of the NEP. Students will stop fearing ‘failure’ to a great extent. The deletion of this word ‘failure’ is very important as because the word acts as a barrier between success and excellence. The word ‘intelligence’ has a very different meaning in our society. In our society, ‘intelligence’ means the ability to score good marks in the school exams. Whereas, according to psychology, ‘intelligence’ is the ability to think rationally and use the available resources whenever faced with any problem. Children need to learn these things. Knowledge inside the textbooks is very theoretical, but outside it is far more practical and realistic. Parents will also become more liberal in terms of their children’s education. The whole structure of our education system will become much flexible, practical and liberal which will make students fall in love with academics along with sports and other extracurricular activities.

The New Education Policy might take some time to sip in but it will surely bring some serious positive changes as highlighted by I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar and HRD Minister Pokhriyal Nishank.

Highlights of the Education Policy 2020

School complexes to be used for adult education courses after school hours

More focus on vocational studies at school level

NIOS to develop high quality modules for Indian Sign Language

Pre-School section in Kendriya Vidyalayas

NCC wings in secondary and senior secondary schools under Ministry of Defence

Free boarding facilities in JNV

Dedicated unit for digital and online learning

National Scholarship Portal for SC, ST, OBC, SEDGs students to be expanded

Minimum qualification for teaching – 4 years integrated B.Ed degree

HECI – Common regulatory body for entire higher education

Various new provisions for children with disabilities

Education sector to get 6% of GDP, earlier it was 1.7%

Bag-less days to be encouraged

Three languages learned by students will be the choice of state, regions and students. Medium of instruction will be local/regional language.

No hard separation of streams for students. Experiential learning in all stages. Content will focus on idea, application and problem-solving. Curriculum content to be reduced.

NIOS, open schools to offer courses for grades 3, 5 and 8

Nutrition and health cards, regular health check-ups for school students

National Mission on Foundation Literacy and Numeracy to be set up by MHRD

Early Childhood care and education curriculum (ECCEC) to be carried out by MHRD, WCD, HFW and tribal affairs

Tech-Based option for adult learning through apps, TV channels etc

Variable models of exams-annual, semester, modular exams

National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct common entrance exam. Importance of board exams to be reduced, exams to be conducted twice a year

Coding to be taught from class six onwards. National Curricular and pedagogical framework to be developed by NCERT

Financial autonomy to be given to 45 thousand affiliated colleges

e-Content in regional languages

Multiple entry and exit programme

Indian Institute of Translation and Interpretation (IITI) proposed

National Research Foundation (NRF) to be established

Best Universities to set up campuses in other countries

And HRD Ministry to be renamed as Education Ministry

The NEP envisages two primary initiatives in curtailing dropout rates and ensuring universal access to education at all levels. In this pursuit the NEP will emphasize on building and fortifying the infrastructural facilities which are effective, sufficient and accessible to the students and in achieving universal participation in school by carefully tracking students and their learning levels, to ensure that children are enrolled in and attending school, and in case they have fallen behind or dropped out, they have opportunities to catch up and re-enter school. (The writer is the HR Manager, PEWS Group of Institutions, Guwahati)