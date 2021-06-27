Nilapani – The Paradise Lake of Assam

By Karishma Sharma

I hope despite the pandemic everyone has been able to take good care of themselves. Personally, last year, was very exhausting yet enlightening for me. I saw how one unknown virus made us kneel and bow in front of it, in fear. We were still running behind the scheduled meetings, reports, budgets and deadlines, when suddenly, in an instant everything became irrelevant, priorities changed, and life literally came to a standstill. The new normal today is different from what it used to be!

Coming back to the present, I must admit that my life too hasn’t been very easy lately, yet I am trying to survive a day at a time. I recently moved out of my 9-5 job and decided to take it slow for some time. In a pandemic-ridden era, where financial sustenance depended on increased ask for proofs of worthiness and value creation (read: survival of the fittest), it was an unthinkable step for many. However, this was only a natural step for me, as I felt like an odd participant in this rat race when I yearned to take a break and slow down. So, with the hope to start afresh, I decided to take a plunge, risk it all and see how far I could go. I love traveling, exploring new places, and connecting with the community. Being a qualified Social Worker, I somehow always had it in me to connect and communicate with the community. But this time it was different. While I am somebody from nowhere, I wanted to explore as I belonged somewhere. Sounds crazy right? As crazy as it may sound, but this is true and exactly who I am!

So yes, finally I took Basanti (my 2-wheeled love), grabbed my helmet, sunglasses, and modern-day ammunition (sanitizer, mask, gloves!), and turned on the ignition, to hit the road with my travel buddy; my brother.

Paradise Lake also called Nilapani by the locals is situated about 73 km from Guwahati, in a village called Kathalguri, of Nagaon Assam. The GPS took us to the exact location, and we were so happy to visit the place. It takes about 2 and half hours by car and about 2 hours by two-wheeler from Nagaon city. Despite being in one of the interior places of Assam, road connectivity was great for the most part and the network too was strong. Seems technology has made great inroads in our country to reach the unreached. Yes! when on a two-wheeler the off-roading skills might be put to test but trust me it’s fun! You won’t regret it.

On reaching the place entries are made and a nominal amount is charged by the local managing committee members for parking and site visits. The exact viewpoint is about 7 mins walk from the parking zone. Hardly an effort for a splendor that awaits. Be ready to enjoy every moment of your wordless rendezvous with nature. (I was lucky enough, to visit at a time when there was hardly any other visitor).

Summarizing the visit and my life with a quote, “We keep moving forward, opening new doors, and doing new things, because we’re curious and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths.” – Walt Disney. Until next time take good care of yourself, stay safe, and keep exploring.