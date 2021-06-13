No war, no cry!

By: Dr Dhrubajyoti Bora

Sudip’s whole body trembled heavily with sudden freight and guilt. No, this shouldn’t have happened! The act which he committed a few seconds ago would destroy everything! Now the evil curse was imminent. Who would stop that? Has anyone had that heavenly power to thwart off that evil upon those innocent people?

There was a war between two adjacent countries. Each night, Sudip could hear the sound of mortars pelting as well as firing across the border. International pressure was on both countries to ease the tension. Everything was going in the right direction to end the war. It was on the verge of reconciliation, however, Sudip suddenly got an instruction and had no option but to act upon the command.

Sudip slumped into his chair, bleary eyed. His eyes became transfixed over the monitor of big screened radar showing a nuclear missile flying a several hundred metres over the snow-clad mountains and hills, vast stretch of deserts and jungles, in a tortuous course. It was moving at such a dreadful speed that it would strike the ground – a thousand miles away shortly. Sudip helplessly thought about those villagers to whom this missile was targeted. It was a cold January midnight and the moon was dimly shining behind the dense fog in that province. The temperature dropped down to unbearable levels. Sudip thought in his mind that the children must have clung to the chests of their parents, the newly-weds intertwined in each other’s arms and the old enjoying the blissful nights of the remaining days of their lives. “What was the use of snatching away those beautiful moments from their lives? Why was I instructed to launch the missile to that particular place?” Sudip thought infinitely.

Being in-charge of the control room, Sudip understood what would happen within a few seconds. With a tremor of high magnitude earthquake, it would burst into a massive eruption of smoke. The temperature would rise to a thousand degrees Fahrenheit within seconds. The frozen snow over the roofs of the houses, over the branches and twigs of the trees, over the mountains would evaporate like steaming vapours. The greyish smoke would sweep over the mountainous valley like an avalanche burying, smothering everything in its darkness and acridness. Their bodies would char in seconds. They would hardly find time to think about what had happened. Tragic death of a thousand people would find a place in the big breaking news of the TV channels, in the headlines of the news-papers, the next day. The incident would leave a black mark in the history of mankind. And who would have to take the blame for? Sudip felt his eyes welled up with tears and flooded over his cheeks. His name would be written in the dark history of mankind as the name of Major Charles Sweeny of ‘Fat man’!

Sudip closed his eyes. He once had been to that village. His mind wandered over the flower spotted green valley. His mind recollected of an old white bearded man who had handed over a hot, freshly brewed cup of black tea after he had been knocked up after his long hours of trekking. His eyes were sharp and clean, like the water of a deep blue sea. There he had also met Simran, her eyes were so beautiful, her smile was so attractive! Her long silky hair had waved like river ripples by the breeze coming from the mountain side. Those were the days when the two countries were in absolute harmony. The bond had been as pure as the wind blowing over one country to the other country without asking anyone’s permission! Those were the days about twenty years back. That old man must have been under the ground by now, that Simran must have been a sweet mother of lovely children. Sudip remembered trekking over the slopes of the mountains, rappelling down the high cliffs. He remembered how the sun had set beyond the peaks of jagged mountains; he had been there with some of the climbers of a mountaineering institute. Their troupe had taken shelter in the house of that white bearded man and Simran was his daughter. After that, definitely many years had passed; but all those snapshots of the remote past came back to him in this ultimate moment!

Suddenly the phone rang. Sudip jumped off his chair, picked it up.

Voice on the phone: “What the hell have you done?’’ an irritant voice came from the other side.

Sudip: “Why sir, I did as you had instructed me!’’

Voice on the phone: “Oh no, I didn’t instruct you to set the missile. Do you understand?’’

Sudip: “But sir, just a few minutes ago you commanded me to press the button routed to that place!’’

Voice on the phone: “Oh, you have been misinformed!”

Sudip: “But I consulted with you for a second time!’’

Voice on the phone: “Our system was hacked for about ten minutes. The voice resembling me must have been a computer created voice. Oh God!’’

This time Sudip really felt his whole heart was shaking vigorously, the sky above him was about to collapse. He had been deceived, hacked. Oh no! He should’ve definitely given a second thought before pressing on the button, because his country has no such history. For the last time, Sudip glanced at the monitor. The missile was swooping downwards and in ten seconds would strike the ground. The countdown began ten… nine …. eight….!

Right then suddenly someone shook Sudip’s shoulder. “Hey, hey!’’

Sudip opened his eyes. His face was startled. It took some-time for him to identify those familiar faces. Everybody was gazing at him with a smiling face. Sudip rubbed his eyes and looked outside. It was a beautiful morning. The blissful sun rays were touching the ground with a new hope holding a promise of a vibrant lively day ahead. Sudip understood he must have mumbled some incoherent prayers while he was dreaming. But he was happy that there was no war going on, everything was in absolute harmony!

He got up from his bed. In his nearby table lay the novel of HG Well’s – “The War of the Worlds,’’ which he had just finished last night before going to sleep.

