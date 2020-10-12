Nobel Laureate 2020: Louise Glück

She sought the Universal

By: Dr Ratan Bhattacharjee

The New York-born writer, 77, is one of the most celebrated poets in America who won a Pulitzer Prize, a National Book Award, a National Book Critics Circle Award and a Bollingen Prize and had been the poet laureate of the United States from 2003 to 2004 has won the 2020 Nobel Prize in literature prize which is worth approximately $1,125,000. It has been 15 long years since an American author was last honoured with a Nobel Prize for literature. Glück is the 16th woman to win the Nobel, and the first American woman since Toni Morrison took the prize in 1993.In announcing the award, the chair of the Nobel Prize committee, Anders Olsson, said, “She seeks the universal, and in this she takes inspiration from myths and classical motifs…. Glück’s voice is unmistakable. It is candid and uncompromising, and it signals that this poet wants to be understood – but it is also a voice full of humor and biting wit.” Glück lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts and is a professor of English at Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut.

She began writing poems in her early teens and began sending verses to poetry magazines. They were rejected, but, she said, “I persisted.”She once described her young self as “not a successful adolescent.” She felt that other children considered her strange. “I became quite withdrawn, and then I became severely anorexic,” she said. But she was determined to be an artist and a professor.

Born in New York City in 1943, Glück grew up on Long Island and attended Columbia University. She has taught poetry in many universities, and is currently an adjunct professor of English at Yale. Success came for Glück in 1968 with the publication of her debut collection, “Firstborn.”

In 1985, she won a National Book Critics Circle Award for “The Triumph of Achilles.” She won a Pulitzer Prize in 1993 for “The Wild Iris” and a National Book Award in 2014 for her most recent collection of verse, “Faithful and Virtuous Night.” Glück has published 12 collections of poetry and several collections of prose.

Former U.S. poet laureate Robert Pinsky said “Sometimes, the world gets these things right. And — I hope it’s not indiscreet to say — a superb new book of poems will be coming from her soon.”

The last time American to win a prize for literature was Toni Morrison in 1993.Reviewing the collection for The Washington Post, Steven Ratiner wrote: “Glück’s ‘Poems 1962-2012’ is weighted with the dark matter of the human universe, invisible in our everyday interactions but at the core of our conscious experience. Though Glück lays bare the most intimate moments of longing and loss, these poems are not what we think of as confessional. They are more like the record of a shipwreck survivor trying to come to terms with the strain of isolation and the stark horizon of her island. Language is the castaway’s only refuge.”

In an interview in 2012, Glück said: “I learned to read very early, very young, and my father was fond of writing doggerel verses. So the children, the two of us, we started writing books very early. He would print them out and we would illustrate them, and many times the text was in verse.” The Nobel Prize will not only promote Glück’s poems to the world but ensure they sit alongside the greatest literature in any language, from any time.

Louise Glück, an American poet long revered for the power, inventiveness and concision of her work and for her generosity to younger writers, has won the Nobel Prize in Literature. Glück recognized this rare honor for a U.S. poet, that she shared with Wallace Stevens, Gwendolyn Brooks and Robert Frost among her predecessors who were bypassed told the reporters waiting outside her home in Cambridge, Massachusetts saying, she felt “agitation, joy, gratitude.” Kate Clanchy said. “But it’s worth noting that her resonant aphorisms are always spoken by ironised voices – a wild iris, for example. Her poems are austere, difficult, and very much alive. I’ve always admired her.”Chairman Anders Olsson wrote “Glück is not only engaged by the errancies and shifting conditions of life, she is also a poet of radical change and rebirth, where the leap forward is made from a deep sense of loss,” .The works of Laureate Louise Glück are characterized by a striving for clarity. Childhood and family life, the close relationship with parents and siblings, is a thematic that has remained central with her. In an interview with Poets and Writers magazine, she spoke about the balance between her life and work.

Claudia Rankine said about her “She is a tremendous poet, a great mentor, and a wonderful friend. I couldn’t be happier. We are in a bleak moment in this country, and as we poets continue to imagine our way forward, Louise has spent a lifetime showing us how to make language both mean something and hold everything.”Praising Glück’s poem ‘The Wild Iris’, Imtiaz Dharker said: “There is no easy comfort in it (or in any of her work, when I went to find more of it). What she offers instead is uncompromising clarity, especially about the slide of all living things towards death. Yet she often turns that awareness on a pin and tilts the poem to catch a different light.”

When Glück was appointed as US poet laureate in 2003, she said she had “no concern with widening audience”, and that she preferred her audience “small, intense, passionate”. The American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan was a surprise winner in 2016.She said the winnings – 10m Swedish kronor (£870,000) – would help her buy a home in Vermont. “But mostly, I am concerned for the preservation of daily life; with people I love … it is disruptive.

At Glück’s UK publisher Carcanet, which has published the poet for more than two decades, Michael Schmidt said staff were “completely surprised” at the news but also “astonished at the justice of the win”. When she was young she led the life she thought writers were supposed to lead, in which one repudiates the world, ostentatiously consecrating all energies to the task of making art. At one point of life she was so frustrated that she came to the conclusion that she was not going to be a writer. So she took a teaching job in Vermont, though she had spent her life till that point thinking that real poets don’t teach. But she took this job, and the minute she started teaching – the minute she had obligations in the world – she started to write again and victory came at the final moment. (The writer is a former International Visiting Faculty, USA and Associate Professor and Head, Post Graduate Dept of English, Dum Dum Motijheel College Kolkata. He may be reached at [email protected])