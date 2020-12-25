Nobel Laureate Pablo Neruda was more than a love poet

By: Dr Ratan Bhattacharjee

“I want to do with you what Spring does with cherry trees” wrote Pablo Neruda, a Chilean Senator and Nobel Prize winning poet. He lived an intriguing life as a political activist but his heart was filled with poetry of love and love of poetry. “Love is the mystery of water and a star” and it was Pablo who could boldly write, “In one kiss, you’ll know all I haven’t said.”

Pablo Neruda was a world figure in his lifetime, as famous as Robert Frost or T.S. Eliot and his poetry exerted an enormous influence throughout Latin America, and he remained beloved in his native Chile. With his sensuous songs of love, his tender odes to the sea, his melancholy lyrics of loss, we sometimes wonder if it is the same man who used to give fiery political statements and was out and out a political activist writing poems for Fidel Castro for whom his poem was ‘a cup of wine’. But despite his tremendous popularity in his own country, his work appeared there only in slim volumes or truncated collections which provided mere snapshots of a larger, complicated life.

His real name was Ricardo Eliezer Neftali when he was born as the son of a railway engineer, who was a strict father and wanted his son to be a professional rather than an emotional poet, he wrote poetry in a pseudonym ‘Pablo Neruda’ and also won prizes as a teenager. His first two books, self published and rather traditional, brought little attention from the public, although they were well-crafted and polished. His third, Twenty Love Poems and a Song of Despair (1924), was considered unpublishable because of its frank celebration of sex. Only the recommendation of one of Chile’s most respected writers convinced a publisher to take it on: “Body of woman, white hills, white thighs,/you look like the world in your posture of surrender. /My savage peasant body digs through you/and makes the son leap from the depth of the earth. (From “Song I”). It caused a sensation, but it made him famous at 20.

The frank eroticism brought attention, but the book’s technical merits and emotional intimacy made it endure.

The sadness that inspired him to create striking images captures the ecstasies and torments of young love that followed him throughout his life, and the familiar themes, such as sex as a way to unite with the earth, and love as a salvation from isolation. Twenty Poems remains his most beloved book; its sales reached one million in 1961. Famous, but poor, he entered avant-garde literary circles in Santiago, where he could be easily identified on the streets by his cape and wide-brimmed hat – the very image of the poet. Surrounded by foreign languages and an alien culture without a literary community, when he wangled an Honorary Consulship in Rangoon, he felt lonely and disoriented. At his postings in Asia, he wrote “I learned what true loneliness was”. His poems in Residence on Earth (1933) were sad and pessimistic themes of alienation and isolation, haunted by death. They contain the nascent existentialism of the times. One can find here the inner monologue of a man who is being driven deep within himself by a chaotic and absurd world. For Neruda, Nature is destructive and sex is depersonalized and futile. He wrote, “I happen to be tired of being a man/ I happen to enter tailor shops and movie houses/ withered, impenetrable, like a felt swan/navigating a water of sources and ashes.” (Walking Around).

When he was posted in Spain, he was welcomed by the literary community and surrounded by the Spanish language. Neruda found himself in his element. In 1936 all turned topsy-turvy again when General Franco launched the civil war. Neruda’s friend Frederico Garcia Lorca died in the hands of Nationalist assassins. Neruda for his commitment to the Republican cause was removed from Spain. This period brought change to Neruda as a poet. He is no longer writing personal lyrics. He addressed the masses and wrote in a poem, “Madrid alone and solemn, July surprised you with your joy / Of humble honeycomb bright was your street /bright was your dream.” Neruda called himself an ‘Anarchist’ and in 1945 declared himself a militant Communist. He publicly denounced his earlier personal poetry of love and nature. When the Communist party was banned, order was given for arrest of Neruda. The poet who represented Chile abroad for over a decade went into hiding in his own country moving from house to house. He finally chose exile and left Chile on horseback to reach Argentina and freedom.

Canto General (1950) was a history of Latin America done in epic poetry at times lyrical and at times plain spoken. Robert Frost married simple phrases to sophisticate thinking and Neruda combined simple phrases with simple ideas to which readers responded with enthusiasm, and Neruda published four volumes of odes during 1950’s. In his last 20 years Neruda produced an astounding amount of work much of it in love poetry inspired by his passion for his third wife Matilde Urrutia while the first two marriages ended in divorce. The older poet possesses a more mature love while the young Neruda was more tremulous in experience in romance. In The Captain’s Verses (1952) One Hundred Love Sonnets (1959), and Barcarole (1967) happiness is not fleeting but sustained. He wrote fabulously on shared love.” Today the tempestuous sea / lifted us in a kiss/ so high that we trembled/ in the flash of lightning/ and tied together.” To Neruda ‘a kiss is sweet like an orange”. In 1970 Neruda was diagnosed with cancer and even politically too he was confined because of Pinochet’s coup d’etat in 1973. Some of his overt political poems reflected a bloodthirsty desire for vengeance. But all his life he believed that women are vehicles for the poetic salvation and self-discovery.

Numerous critics have praised Neruda as ‘the greatest poet writing in the Spanish language during his lifetime’. John Leonard in the New York Times declared that Neruda “was, I think, one of the great ones, a Whitman of the South.” Still about this most influential and widely read 20th century poet of America New York Times Book Review critic Seldon Rodman rightly observed that “No writer of world renown is perhaps so little known to North Americans as Chilean poet Pablo Neruda.” Neruda’s politics had an important impact on his poetry and his revolutionary stance changes with the tides of time. In the Nation Don Bogen asserted that this poem ‘is the flowering of Neruda’s new political stance’ because it draws its strength from a commitment to nameless workers, the men of the salt mines, the builders of Macchu Picchu and the fundamental value of their labour. Actually Neruda not merely chronicled the historical events; he interpreted them according to a definite outlook on history. In 2003 the anthology of 600 poems of Neruda published posthumously as The Poetry of Pablo Neruda draws from 36 different translators and some poems were not translated because of the difficulty in translation properly in English as Phoebe Pettingwell explained it in New Leader. It is even today important that after reading Neruda one feels like being poetic even without knowing that beneath his lyrical depth there is a fierce volcano of revolutionary zeal. (The writer is an Associate Professor and Head Post Graduate Dept of English, Dum Dum Motijheel College may be reached at [email protected])