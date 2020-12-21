Not so blessed people

By: Kamal Baruah

Public Sector Banks (PSB) have recently introduced door-step-banking (DSB) for safe and secure services, such as pick-up and delivery, and it has given the old generation a new lease of life in financial transaction, as banks now can go at customers’ doorstop for implementing ease of banking reforms. All they need to do is to download / register a Mobile App called DSB from Google Play or App Store. Also a customer can call 18001037188 for the services. Through Web Portal, a customer can also login through a Desktop PC or Laptop Computer too.

Service industries always talk a lot about customer service. Even the government offers various schemes for uplift of its people. A plethora of programs and projects are offered, but more often than not, these welfare schemes plunge into darkness before implementation. The common people hardly benefit from execution of these plans. Gandhiji knew the customer was the most important visitor on the premises. “He is not dependent on us. We are dependent on him. He is not an interruption on our work. He is the purpose of it. He is not an outsider on our business. He is part of it. We are not doing him a favour by serving him. He is doing us a favour by giving us an opportunity to do so”, he had said.

But we refuse to see the reality and escape the day to day happening. It was another Sunday afternoon. After a heavy lunch, we were returning for a leisure drive at the suburbs of our city and an unknown call rang from the Bluetooth microphone. Calls never bothered me anyway, I normally don’t hesitate to respond even while driving; I do with hands-free technology. I thought someone is in need of help. I must pick up.

As soon as I pressed the multi-function button, a soft, calming, shaky voice in slow-pace yet straightforward, came from the other end. The voice was a bit unclear. An old lady in hospital bed needed cash withdrawal from bank. She wasn’t adept to using the ATM facility or any digital transfer. Her husband was also in his 80s and there was hardly anyone willing to lend a helping hand. The amount she had withdrawn last weekend was already spent on admission and other medical expenses.

The next line further aggravated the guilt. She was a hapless victim of the banking system. Her signature did not tally. The cashier found one letter different from the original signature and asked her to report upstairs for signature up-date. There was a rush upstairs as the entire floor was crowded with pensioners / salaried employees waiting for their turn. With no lift or escalator, and no help from anyone she limped her way up to the manager as advised.

The lobby was massive and the seething mass of customers made her attempt to reach the counter difficult. The floor manager wouldn’t entertain petty cases as hers. With all odds against her, and her body not taking the weight of exhaustion, she suddenly collapsed on the floor, and fractured her right leg. She was no languishing in a missionary hospital bed.

I was embarrassed when she complained about financial institutions not showing an iota of humanity towards customers.

America is known for its exemplary service to senior citizens. Dr HU Ahmed, retired principal of Guwahati Medical College, a green card holder narrates of his amazing experience of free cataract surgery and drop-home facility by a hospital in Seattle.

The directive principles of state policy of our constitution mention that India is a welfare state. The state plays a key role in the protection and promotion of economic and social well-being of its citizens. But we have failed to live up to the occasions.

I chanced upon that isolated and elderly couple a year ago at my desk. They had found a place at an old age home in Nongpoh, Meghalaya in the outskirts of Guwahati. I made a point of befriending them at our branch premise. The couple was devastated by the loss of their family members. I tried to make them feel at ease by enquiring about their welfare. The lady kept quiet and her husband passed a line, “We are not so blessed people in this world. We were somehow given shelter by an NGO. Administrations don’t give a damn about the welfare of senior citizens.

Mrs Sermon did a genuine attempt to call for help. I didn’t spot her husband from the sitting area the next day morning as the packed space covered, left no room for movement. He might have been lost in the crowd but I was alarmed. I rang up in the evening, to enquire if her husband had an easy transaction. She thanked the security for her husband allowing an early token that day.