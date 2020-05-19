Not us the thief

By: Nong-E Terang

The fault line in humanity came into being after the first two families were founded and after that it went on and on. One may term those primordial feelings to be nothing more than the beginning of an organism. Life begins by assimilation, in assimilation we developed into a higher complex being but that was not to be as the planet earth bore more complex beings. No more, no less, than any other animal in that early dawn of human development pre discovery of the use of fire and its control.

Human civilisation lay on enslaving its own kind and others, i.e., animals, that we are very much part of and make it subservient for our purpose. In retrospect, human history from the time we learnt to mass destruct in war in an effort to control one another, the leader to control his minions and his own spawn and spouse and on its success laid dominion. The dominion and its continuation leading to civilisations, as we like to call it, even though founded on bloodshed, genocide and pyramid of skulls and called it history is very much in the very genesis of the dominant being on earth calling the perpetrators hero attaching The Great for impact.

The march, aided on by the horse’s hooves with dust in the horizon obscuring the Sun, with interludes of individuals that tell us that this is not the purpose of men, there is a higher structure to be reached have men groveling before the message. The swaying of men towards the afterlife the motivation for which is sometimes done by the rulers on purpose and sometimes not.

In the mind of the primordial man it has already dawned that there can be only two kind, whatever kind, the beater and the beaten. The beaten were, are, cradle songed into the afterlife as there was, is, no option. The allure of assured less tedious daily grinding the unbelievable Hashashiyan’s tale was and still is, i.e., great and the beaters, with unease on the throne, were happy to brainwash the beaten on earth and himself in the afterlife with their own pyramid of heads, concubines and vessels of gold intact.

The former is done to control, dominate, to create awe, wonder struck and keep the lesser human beings under control, but as they say, you can fool the people for some time but not all the people all the time, so that tactic was dated from the time it was put into practice. The symbolism remains, though, look at the pyramids of Egypt still calling at the immortality of the great pharaohs long after Cleopatra have ceased her peccadilloes with Mark Antony and the Roman empire. The latter is more enduring and we are still enduring it for our own purpose as being civilised we can no longer afford to aspire to have one’s own pyramid of heads although still drooling to be the prince of Wallachia.

From the Hellenic world rose Alexander the Great or otherwise, a thief, as an anecdotal Indian goat stealer said on the young Macedonian’s face and still kept his head on his torso, but what, only to be absorbed into the sands of Persia. Very ironic, the poor ancient young man could not even see his beloved Macedonia before the Persian desert claimed him on the very sands that he has buried the Shahanshah with both their tombs obliterated for good measure.

Karl Marx was right in his own right, time and environment and brought the plight of the downtrodden to the fore. But when the same ideology tried to be the beater to beat the beater its relevance became a foregone conclusion with Soviet Union nowhere and China under world capitalist expansion as a true capitalist does, but when he said ‘opiate of the masses’ he had no idea that the opiate literally endure. The opiate at the same time cannot keep one all the time under heightened bliss, the mind is under stress all the time stroking our primordial feelings for becoming the prince of Wallachia. The opiate is interrupted by pandemic sometimes, such as it did, the Great Plague of London in the 17th century and the Black Death in the 14th century.

In times when the status quo is broken and new social order rises its head to take over, if done right it will be order and everything will become the new status quo, if not, history, as we put it, for lack of a better jargon, is created. The extremist will take over in the chaos creating more chaos which is a self sustaining process with no end. Until a ruthless thief take the reins and bring order.

Empires were created on blood. First by killing a man, gather a gang take over a village, then several villages and another and another and finally he will be honoured as the emperor but we all see that the goat thief was right. I have stolen a goat, you, an entire continent. As we know it, history shows it, man has still got to learn on how to live with each other. The other is nature, we control it, and that we cannot.

In all these we have, as previous generations have, failed to see that we are all back to square one. Civilisations are many. Roman, Greek, Egypt, Mesopotamia and Persia but all bite the dust figuring among the greatest of civilisations. Chinese and Indian civilisations do not even figure, yet these two have endured to the present day along with apocalyptic invasions, pandemic and beater motivated famines on the way.

There were no known conquer of other lands by India and China; neither do these two have a violent interaction in history. If there was any, both have trade, technology and religion which were enough to sustain them and above all humanity. India have in the past gave refuge to all including from Persia. Great Chinese travelers came and on their way back took tales of great wealth, people, kingdoms and above all Buddhism. Chinese scholars studied at Nalanda University while Siam and Ceylon were influenced. There is no cause for worry, things will come as they did, but without the chaos of promised unknown trading it with the present toil. After seven decades another pandemic, the previous one not named so, just more horrific, has now stirred among us to be the thief who caught the goat thief. In the meantime, in lands without even mention in their auto-history with promise of the apocalypse that will be borne on their horses will only bring winds bearing cloud and will also drive the sails back towards their land. In order to follow the war beat that is not our own we have forgotten that the beat as well as the drum is not ours. India and China have now their own flute that they should not blow but do learned marching to the alien beat the rhythm of which was set by others. The land after which an ocean is named and the one which taught its people to respect, govern and good relations have no need to be a silhouette of the past that came from the west. As for the rest, there is nothing, just remember, we should not motivate others to call us the thief. (The writer is a journalist & a short story writer. He can be reached at nongee.terang@gmail.com &Blog- www.drongowhispers.wordpress.com)