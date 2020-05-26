Novel initiative to overcome indolence with grace

By: P Khongsai

“How many states are there in India?” Was my first question to young Deepak when I met him in Udalguri, a quiet and small town in Assam known for tea cultivation? “28 States, Jammu and Kashmir is now a union territory”, was the prompt reply from the young lad.

“Udalguri” is now a peaceful and quiet town with soothing winters and humid summers. It was hard for me to imagine that this peaceful town was once the epicenter of the Bodo Insurgency, the tremors of which shook the entire nation for almost two decades. As the curtains have been drawn to mark the end of Bodo Insurgency, Deepak and many others young boys and girls from the Brahmaputra valley now have bigger dreams to fulfill. Apart from engineers and Doctors, other so called non stereotype professions like Finance advisor, sportsmen and even Youtuber is gaining relevance as the new dawn sets on the horizon of Assam.

Deepak is one of the many young minds of the Brahamaputra Valley who is all set to make his debut in the world of his dreams. Deepak has undergone training in financial management as part of the ICICI Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in joint collaboration with the Indian Army. Post Completion of his training, he stands placed in Sundaram Finance Holdings, a Chennai based financial and insurance firm. Like any other young boy of his age Deepak’s mind is burdened with questions as he packs his bags for his new journey. “How will be the food there?” “How will be the accommodation” “Will I make friends soon?” are the questions whose answers he wants to seek.

It all started about a year ago when Deepak was selected as one of the young minds to undergo special skill training by the Indian Army’s Udalguri based unit. Army unit through their initiative facilitated awareness about ICICI’s CSR venture of empowering youths.

“Initially I was a little hesitant when the soldiers told me about this kind of a drive”, says Deepak. “I was pursuing my second year of graduation and had never heard of such an initiative, but what struck me most was that the quest to connect more to people, the persons clad in combat fatigues was so eager and enthusiastic. I also got enthusiastic and I joined the three months training programme in Guwahati.

Now with the training complete Deepak is a more confident boy and has refined his financial management skills. “Who is your idol?” was my next question to Deepak. “Mark Zuckerberg”, answers Deepak after thinking for a while. The reason for the selection of the idol which he gives is that Mark Zuckerberg has lots of money and still he is a very grounded personality.

As I was driving back from Udalguri I crossed one of the many lanes of tea gardens. Punctuated by movement of diligent tea garden laborers, I could only imagine the sojourn of Udalguri in last decade. I also thought of Deepak and many others like him who are striving to prove not only to themselves but to the people of the state and country. It is people like him who force themselves to move out of their own comfort zone and enter the melee with no previous experience based on just faith on self and fire in belly. Simultaneously, we would never forget the men in uniform who always supported local population smilingly as the complete Assam has almost achieved normalcy and crossed threshold to overcome indolence with grace.