ODE TO THE JAWANS

Indian sentinels along Ladakh

By: Kamal Baruah

For the soldier, death is a certain adventure that he must face at one time or the other and this he knows quite sure when he had enrolled in the army, at his early youth. In the face of never-ending Indo-China border tension, every soldier standing sentinel along the LAC, is prepared for war, which may come anytime, as it did in the recent squabble between the soldiers of India and China in Ladakh sector of the LAC, in which about 20 deaths in the Indian side were reported and as many as 45 deaths in the Chinese side. Whether it be targeting warheads of launching missiles or aggression from enemy lines over the high altitude mountain range of LAC, at sub-zero temperature, soldiers have to survive unimaginable hardships, wading through hills of snows.

The focus this time is Ladakh, the disputed region among India, Pakistan and China. Chinese claim to have been living for several hundred years in “Aksai Chin” at the western border, where uninhabited areas have never been demarcated and sharing of LAC maps are never agreed upon by either side. A year after 1962 aggression, both the countries held position along the Line of Actual Control, ending the conflict by withdrawal 20 km along the entire front line and maintain it as 1962 status quo.

Former PM Rajiv Gandhi’s path breaking visit in 1988 and PM Vajpayee’s visit in 2003 helped to set up dedicated mechanism to resolve the border dispute. Over the years of enhancing confidence at the military level, it failed inevitably to agree to a border settlement and troops have come into conflict regularly. For four decades, fortunately, there had been no fatalities on either side of the LAC.

The recent standoff was reported in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in Eastern Ladakh and Naku La in Sikkim. But on the night of June 15 and 16, 800 PLAs wearing protective gear and armed with stones, nail studded sticks, iron rods and clubs confronted and ambushed the Indian Patrol Party at Galwan. India now considers the Red Dragon to be devious and untrustworthy.

Did Chinese troops attempt to unilaterally change the status quo in the Galwan region? The dominating height of the strategic Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie (DSDBO) road that connects to Karakoram Pass probably threatens the Chinese. The Galwan River flows from the disputed Aksai Chin region to Ladakh and joins the Shyok River. Another road goes across the Galwan river is used by India for border patrolling in areas near Chinese border post near Karakoram range. Also IAF has high landing ground in Daulat Beg Olide where C17 the biggest aircraft courier can land. All these strategic happenings along Indian side have kept the neighbours intimidated in view of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) at POK.

Air Force helicopters can now land at Siachen, the highest battleground of 20,000 ft where India and Pakistan have permanent military bases. India has 2500 km of territory with Sia La, Bilafond La and Gyong La while Pakistan has occupied Saltoro Ridge. To protect the Bahadur Post Chulung, Pak copters were gunned down by an Indian IGLA Missile where Brig Commander and other boarding troops were killed. That triumph led Indian Air Force to form an IGLA Squadron at Ladakh region and they were recalled for missile formation.

In the wake of the faceoff at Galwan, as an air warrior I remembered my heydays at Ladakh. Field duty is another battle that requires persistent courage. Every soldier waits with much anticipation, euphoria and determination for the unknown assignment destination.

Life is all about victory, willpower to continue fighting to the last, a pledge of patriotism a soldier offers to his motherland. I recalled the thrill of firing IGLA sonic missiles at the high passes of the lonely valleys.

Man-Portable Air Defence System, IGLA is surface-to-air missile that is lightweight of 28 to 55 pounds with launcher enough to be operated by a single soldier. It can strike airplanes up to an altitude of 15,000 feet at a range of 3.2 miles with a speed of Mach 2 aiming through laser beam. Developed in 80s, IGLA is the most sophisticated missile the Soviets ever made. Sophisticated military planes are not easily jammed by IGLA electronically but passenger planes are vulnerable.

Humanity cannot afford war for any reason but soldiers have to move on emergency, known in military parlance as Flash Signal. Passive Air Defence (PAD) was called on while General Pervez Musharraf orchestrated the infiltration of troops and terrorists into Indian Territory. Indian Army launched Operation Vijay 1999 during the Kargil War. Soldiers were aerodynamically lifted by a MI-8 copter although troopers counteracted drag in forward flight. Boarders peeped through the windows to take a fond look and sang along the line from a soldier’s tear. The huts waved them for a prayer while the copter whisked away within few seconds. Airfield operations take place in the forenoon only owing to the presence of mountain winds. The landing has one of the world’s most scenic approaches located between the Mountain ranges. They landed India’s highest commercial airport Leh at 10,682 feet.

While Mig and Mirage bombarded the Tiger Hills, Army recaptured Kargil with Bofors guns and we were busy launching missile in the Ladakh region. It was no Hollywood thriller but we moved across hills and valleys for the live mission. Soldiers may be wounded, but they must always stand tall and not give in to fear.

At Galwan, our Indian soldiers made the supreme sacrifice dueing the faceoff with barbaric Chinese PLAs while protecting tghe territorial integrity of the nation. To be honest, during our stint, we never had the opportunity to lock and fire at any enemy aeroplanes as target or a decoy. But we swam ashore across the lonely rivers at Zanskar, Shyok, Suru and Nubra easily while targeting shoulder launch IGLA missile. We lived across the Ladakh then.