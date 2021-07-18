Of crude oil price and high tax

By: Kamal Baruah

Crude oil is one of the most highly traded commodities and an important source of energy for the world’s economy as a result that global crude consumption is growing at its fastest pace. Benchmarks of crude are marked in various blends like West Texas Intermediate (WTI from New York), Brent (northwest Europe based), Dubai, and OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) Reference Basket. They’ve different varieties and grades. With 14 member countries, OPEC holds the major volume of the world’s oil reserves and they’re mostly from the Middle East.

Oil prices are very volatile and highly affected by supply and demand balance, geopolitical issues, and political shifts. High crude production influence or less drilling are factors in the international market. Suez Canal and Straits of Hormuz are major waterways, where most crude is exported. During Arab spring (2011), Egypt caused fears of concern to the world for closing waterways followed by Iran’s threatening witnessed in the past. Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown wiped out oil demand around the world. The prices plunged to an 18-year low as demand dropped but it’s picking up amid post-pandemic recovery. Now oil prices jumped to a three-year high after OPEC and their allies failed to meet global demand for not raising oil output. Uncertainty and deadlock over crude supply have fuelled oil prices above $77 a barrel, the highest since late 2018. The world needs more oil. If it continues, crude prices may hit $100 per barrel soon.

As the fuel price on petrol soars, the government is under increasing pressure to cut the price on fuel. The basic reason behind the hike has been the upward trajectory of global crude prices. India’s dependence on global crude is an astounding 85%, which is the biggest reason for India’s high fuel prices. India is also the world’s third-largest oil market and depends heavily on crude oil to fuel its development. India does not have enough reserves and new oil fields have also not been explored. It gets oil from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, UAE, the USA, and Canada. During the pandemic, OPEC and allies including Russia, a group is known as OPEC+ have abandoned output limits to raise the demand. The international crude oil price comes roughly at INR36 per litre. Although there’re minimal costs involved in refining, capital cost for refinery, transportation, and the commission ultimately results in Indian paying close to INR100 a litre for petrol. Not many are aware of the huge quantum of taxes and duties levied on fuel prices.

Almost two-thirds of the amount is that a buyer pays is Excise Duty and Taxes. The Base Price of the fuel, Transport Charges, and Dealer Commission make up just a portion of the Pie. For example, if the price of petrol is INR94.49 a litre, and as the base price of petrol is just INR35.99; an average Indian ends up paying Excise Duty of INR32.90, levied by the Union Government; dealer commission of INR3.79, and for freight depending on location. Additionally, a Value-Added Tax of INR21.81 is levied by the State Government. The State and Union Governments can make oil cheaper by reducing VAT and Excise, but this has not happened in the recent past.

Currently, Oil Retailers fix the prices of petrol and diesel after factoring in their own cost and profits. Earlier, prices were regulated by the Government by giving subsidies to Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) shielded consumers against turmoil in the international oil market. The oil bonds were issued worth INR1.4 lakh crore to OMCs between 2005 and 2010 and now it has come up for redemption over a term of 15-20 years. A principal instalment of INR10000 crore worth of bonds will mature for repayment this year the first since 2015 and an equal amount as interest is payable.

However, oil bonds can’t be the sole reason for the skyrocketing prices. The strategies to save the expenditure options are limited and no option left for the government other than paying as per the commitment and this annual interest due of around INR10000 crore is already accommodated in the budget. Due to Covid-19, the current fiscal situation is weak but at the same time, the central government’s income from taxes and surcharges on petrol and diesel topped INR3 lakh crore in FY21. And they will continue to pay for the next five years as the redemption of the bonds continues until 2026.

Oil from Iran and Venezuela is cheaper, but both countries have been sanctioned by the Trump Administration that costs dearly for India. With Joe Biden in office, India resumes diversifying imports other than the mercy of OPEC+. Whenever OPEC+ pulls the harness, India feels the pressure. The unimpressive achievements of India’s failure to drill its own oil have reflected now. It needs to explore India’s energy security by ramping up domestic production, finding new oil reserves and operationalize more oil wells and blocks. The New Exploration & Licensing Policy (NELP) adopted in 1997 has done little to strengthen so does with the Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy (HELP) in 2015, that aims to ease things for oil exploration and eliminate the restriction on oil cess, 100% participation by foreign companies in exploration activity and a single license for conventional and non-conventional hydrocarbon exploration during the contract period for an energy company.

India’s domestic production has virtually stagnated over the years for the principle of strategic exploitation of energy resources with the aim of future conservation. ONGC, Oil India Limited, and foreign energy companies like Cairn, British Petroleum, Shell and Focus along with Indian energy majors like Reliance and Essar have failed to augment their production as sheer numbers of contracts have been relinquished because of failing to find any oil. Rising fuel prices will have a cascading effect on essential goods, limit the purchasing power of consumers. Should fuel be brought under the Goods and Services Tax to substantially bring down the prices for consumers? But the government will continue taxing high on fuel to mobilize additional revenue for Covid relief as it’s facing the economic fallout of the pandemic. Higher retail price is also not an option at this juncture as it could push further inflation. At the same time, the center’s fiscal situation is stretched and many states badly needed shortfall of GST compensation and fiscal deficit is estimated at a high of 8 percent of GDP now. Thereby, petrol prices peak often for high taxes and crude oil prices.