Of families and crises

By: Simanta Barman

Families are the smallest units of society they say. These smallest units have to stand as guards to its members and shelter them from every harm that may come. Acting as the vital space for intergenerational communion and interaction, families are liable for the actions and consequences of the individuals they are formed of. But, who takes the front seat in deciding the rights and wrongs for the family? As in most parts of the world, a patriarchal setup dominates the households; the decision maker is most usually a man. Well, there have been dire consequences with regards to this setup for eternity and the debates are undying. It is also true that there are several other factors that populate the setup of families and contribute in its growth or decline.

According to the UN reports, there has been sharp decline in the number of extended families, while families with single parent and child are on the rise. This brings the focus to the safety and protection of the families. The safety, in this regard, is not only of physical safety, but more of psychological and social safety. While, several surveys have been suggesting on the benefits of a co-habitual setup of large families, there are also studies regarding the value of privacy and freedom and its threats from such families. Apart from patriarchy, conservative ideologies also play great role in breaking the structure of larger families into smaller ones. Regarding social safety, the UN states that there are provisions of informal social protection offered to extended families through various “reciprocal or shared care arrangements”; while the same cannot be done for changing smaller family structures. Most probable impact of such a shift can be attributed to the rapid rise of industrialization and the race for job and security. As more and more people are getting on to the race, there are several other issues that are coming up. These are the issues of discontentment among couples, infertility due to excessive stress, domestic violence, abuse, and depression and so on. These are not new-born issues, they have been there for long; only that the numbers and rates of growth defer. Therefore, it calls for improvised measures for ensuring social protection as well as shared care for the smaller families.

When we talk about working women in a social setup, there are various external issues that come up. Women have long been subjected to extensive burden in both workplace and households. When the women have to deal with a disproportionate workload in households, along with the demands of their workplace; the work-family balance becomes hard to achieve. For the ‘non-working’ mothers or women, in general; the burden becomes constrained within the family setup. According to the 2019 UN data from around 90 countries, women are subjected to spend three times more efforts and time in unpaid labor regarding housework and child and elderly care. This gap tends to widen or lessen with the age of the children to be taken care of. There are also a disparity between the parental leave policies around the world for both men and women. For the working single mothers, the hurdles become tougher on the financial front. That is mostly due to the prevalence of “motherhood pay gap” and “gender pay gap”. “Gender pay gap” which takes into account the illogical pay cuts between men and women, has been a burning issue for quite a long time; while “motherhood pay gap” is another issue that discriminates between mothers and non-mothers also comparing the pay, at the same time, with the fathers. It makes the going tougher for the working single mothers as the pay scale depends on the policies of the employer or government they work under.

Along with the issues surrounding women in a family, there comes the issue of poverty, at large. Poverty is seen as one of the prime reasons for homelessness and the degradation of familial setup. Poverty due to loss or lack of employment, lack of resources, inflation or other issues results largely in depression, fractured familial bonds and violence. But for many, who overcome the hurdles and try to cope up, there are certain external factors like sustainability, overall development and communal living that come into play. If we consider poverty and homelessness in the context of the present times under the threat of corona, there are numerous instances of migrant workers being killed or deprived of basic amenities for survival. While many of the homeless are left to cope up in the streets or abandoned shelters, the ones who have families and home are not given proper facilities to return safely. There certainly are many who have availed government support but there are also many who have not. If even a single family lacks required support and succumbs to death in the process of reaching home, the government has to bear the blame. They are also to be held responsible for inadequate policies to curb the financial problems of the single parents that are either victims of domestic violence or abandoned by their partners.

The global pandemic has called for more attention towards the issues and importance of maintaining a good and effective familial bond. The UN itself is pressing upon the “importance of investing in social policies protecting the most vulnerable individuals and families”, because it is the families that “bear the brunt of the crisis.” As for most families under patriarchal setup, the mothers have to rush through the daily chores around the four walls; ‘corona’ is only a new entrant to their vocabulary. Otherwise, life is same for them. However, the rise in numbers of sexual abuse and domestic violence has posed new fears. As most of the victims of such crimes are women, it calls for immediate attention from the governments. In India, in addition to the prevalent government helpline numbers, Women Entrepreneurs For Transformation (WEFT), an NGO has come up with the “red-dot” initiative, which suggests that any domestic violence victim with a symbolic red dot on her or his palm should be noticed and reported to the police for help. Other women and child care bodies are also coming up with different initiatives and measures.

On the positive side, however, there are surveys suggesting an increase in the number of people expressing their happiness for the excess time they are getting to spend with their loved ones. As almost all the countries are under stricter or loose lockdown, families are reunited and are seen spending quality time which is, otherwise, often marred by excessive workload. While, for many who are unfortunately stuck in other places due to lockdown, it has proven to be dreadful to stay away from their families.

As the pandemic is taking a toll on the mental health of each and every individual, irrespective of their gender and societal position, there is an increasing need to maintain a healthy familial bond. UN is suggesting the governments of each country to take significant steps in ensuring more investments in the mental health and family welfare sector in view of the pandemic. In spite of the excess family time everyone is having, there are mental health hazards that either stem from within the family or regardless of any trouble from the family. Some situations are deeply personal and have high risk of deteriorating under confinement. So, equal efforts and support from everyone from the family is necessary to sail through this tough phase. Sharing stories and love, delving into nostalgia, seeking one’s creative potential and standing by each other can perhaps be all that we may need to meet with the crisis and contribute towards holistic well-being. (The writer is a student of M.A., Mass Communication & Journalism, Tezpur University)