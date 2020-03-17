Of Purity and Arrival of Spring

By: Kamal Baruah

English romantic poet Percy Bysshe Shelley has truly reflected hope, love, joy and imagination in his lyric poem ‘Ode to the West Wind’. The winter has just passed by, giving way longer days and more sunlight. It’s almost time to hang up our winter wears. The summer is just nigh. Spring time ushers in celebrations across the globe, and particularly in India. The riot of colours of nature is reflected in the Holi revelry of North India, when people imitate and immerse in joyous and colourful celebrations.

Last year I had the chance to partake in the Doul Mohutsava in Assam’s famous Barpeta Sattras, established by Vashnavite saint Madhabdev in 1583. The Sattras is famous for its Holi celebration at the Kirtan Ghar. For us, the hundred km long drive from Guwahati on the national highway in the wee hours made our journey memorable.

Spring in Assam presents pleasant season with moderate temperature and rainfall. It is marked by a change in nature in which the sky is painted fire-red with the full bloom of flowers of Simalu tree (Bombax ceiba) all around. There are countless numbers of red flowers in five petals waving at us as we passed over landscapes. I got nostalgic about the good old childhood days in the village. Our daughter witnessed such beauty of nature first-ever while exploring the surrounding countryside. We were playing in sun and wind over the Phagun season but we cherished with the nature of rain and thunder in our days. Those memories brought us aspiring to remain youthful even today.

As soon as the urban area arrived we felt the heat of the day. Barpeta is known for narrow roads and its dense population. We walked along with thousands of Holi revellers towards the Kirtan Ghar shrine, whose gigantic entrance was visible from a distance. We were pushed through the Mina Bazaar where readymade puja prasad was sold. People were friendly and they allowed us to keep our footwears at their stores, since shoes were prohibited at the holy place. The entire area was engulfed in festive mood and the main door of Kirtan Ghar was well protected. There is a tradition of allowing women to offer Holi colours at the 7th Stairs Temple Doul, but the Kirtan Ghar is out of bounds for them.

Amidst the crowd of fascinated women onlookers, I managed to go past to get a quick darshan from outside the closed doors. There were three Guru Ashanas by which they are dedicated towards Lord Krishna. I was amazed to see the wooden architecture of Monikut, big pillars, decorative wall paintings and two main wooden pillars traditionally known as Tulashi Kuta which are simply marvellous from the architectural style of Ahom kings. Lighting at Akhay Banti (lamp) bears spiritual significance. However, some maintenance was needed for the Sattras and the oil-stained brass lampstands. I indulged in photography all alone as my family had to wait outside. This was really frustrating to me.

Is Barpeta another Sabarimala in Assam where women devotees are not permitted to worship? The ban violates the right to equality under Article 14 and freedom of religion under Article 25. Srimanta Shankardeva the founder of Ekasarana Dharma never discriminated people in other Sattrass like Auniaati in Majuli. Surprisingly local women have accepted this predicament. Soon we returned to our car, I showed my family a video tour taken inside the Sattras. The gender segregation has got left nothing as everyone could see what is there inside.

The very notion of purity and pollution on the basis of menstruation has been questioned. Ex-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, writer Amrita Pritam and Mamoni Raisom Goswami have tried to breach the long imposed ban. Then Governor JB Pattnaik also was shocked to learn about such restrictions on women during his visit to Patbausi Sattras. Religious rights may not liberate women and the real fight is against patriarchy ingrained in our society. But the very presence of discriminatory traditions and customs are out of place in the 21st century. Be it the dargahs of Nijamuddin Aulia or Piya Hazi Ali or the Sattrass of Barpeta. We could leave it for women to decide to visit or not. This will signify the victory of good over evil and spreading happiness and love – the very message holi embodies.