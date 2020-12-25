Of the increase of His government and peace, there shall be no end

BY: Joshua Daniel

The Christmas season is here once again. Round the world Christmas season is looked upon as a time for celebration. Some do it by drinking, others by dancing through the night and some others may just engage in a splurge of buying. But what is the reason behind the season? It is Christ Jesus who came into the world to save sinners. If you take that reason out, if you take the person of Jesus Christ out, then there is no sense in our celebration. It becomes like any other festival. Today unfortunately, Christmas has become just another festival in the sense that people do not make the babe of Christmas happy. If you want to celebrate the birthday of Jesus, the first factor in the celebration is the presence of Jesus. The second factor would be to make Him happy, to worship Him, to kiss His feet which were pierced with nails for our salvation. Now if we don’t do that, there is no real Christmas. You may have all the celebrations, all the lights, all the food, all the clothing and all the rest of the paraphernalia but it amounts to a senseless celebration.

“The people that walked in darkness have seen a great light: they that dwell in the land of the shadow of death, upon them hath the light shined” (Is.9:2) How amazing! Darkness. Today our world appears to be in gross darkness. Fear everywhere. Alarms, wild alarms everywhere. Everybody, most of all, the important people, seem to be frightened for their lives and their own security. Even the pedestrian on the street gets shot for no reason, but that there is a little money in his pocket.

He is robbed or mugged, and people are afraid. Everywhere there is gross darkness of fear. And into the midst of this, you bring the Lord Jesus. He brings light and deliverance. So we are told, “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called… the Prince of peace…” (Isaiah 9:6) What a prophecy! The Prince of Peace has come. And yet there is so much of unrest. Why? We will not bring Jesus in. Whether it is the heart, or the family or the country, we reject Him without a cause. We hate Him without a cause. We would rather have anything else, but not the Saviour, the Son of God who was manifested and took the form of man to be born into the world, to live a sinless life and to offer a sinless sacrifice for our sins. Christmas leads us to the cross. The hardest heart is softened at the cross of Jesus. You just turn and look at the spotless Saviour hanging there on the cross and you are melted. If you and I could pull ourselves up by our boot laces, if you and I by some other means, could completely bring this body under our control and live a perfect life, a holy life, we don’t need a Saviour. You may have practised all the systems of self-reformation, but have you arrived at purity? Have you arrived at love? Have you found peace? Don’t tell me you are still labouring hard, running helter-skelter, turning over the pages of old tomes and looking into all kinds of philosophies. The Lord Jesus says, “They that seek me will find rest.” “Of the increase of His government and peace there shall be no end.” This is not a government enforcing something with armies, guns and bullets. It is Christ the Saviour of the world standing before you in His peerless power and the might of His love, saying, “You belong to me, I purchased you, I died and shed my blood for you, you are Mine. I want to fill your life with peace and make you a blessing.” This government is increasing everyday in many hearts and I see it happening in many parts of the world. I praise God. But it is not some gimmick. It is not some healing meeting where people say, “Eh, I’ve been healed.” Healing should be first inside and then it works outside. But all that people go for is some kind of relief from their symptoms. But Jesus does not deal with mere symptoms. He deals with the cause. Man has an evil heart. You have a dirty conscience. We need to be cleansed. So He says, “My blood has been shed for you. I’ll cleanse you. Come unto Me. I’ll give you a new heart and My peace in it.” Let His government of peace come into your life. Don’t we need our families to be governed by this peace? Don’t we need our hearts to be governed by this peace? Yes, we do. May the Lord bless you and make this a time when there is meaningful celebration. “Christ has come into my heart. He is born into my life. I have yielded myself to Him. So this is a true Christmas to me,” you should be able to say. May God bless you!

He came and preached to you

“He came and preached peace to you who were afar off and to those who were near” (Ephesians 2:17)

It was the night before Christmas in 1870. French and German armies faced each other on the field of battle in the Franco-Prussian War.

A French soldier started walking to- ward the German lines. His comrades watched breathlessly, expecting to hear at any instant the crack of a rifle that would end his life. As he neared the enemy lines, he stopped and began sing- ing, “Noel, noel! Noel, noel! Born is the King of Israel!” No shot rang out.

Slowly the Frenchman returned to his ranks. There was silence! Then from the German side came a lone sol- dier to that same spot and sang the Ger- man version of the same song. After each stanza both armies united in the chorus. For a few minutes Christ brought peace to that battlefield.

God is a peacemaker who always takes the first step. Jesus came as a baby, and when He grew to manhood He preached peace to a warring world. Then, in the greatest peace initiative this world has ever seen, Christ made peace between God and man by dying for our sins (Col. 1:20)

Peacemaking efforts may be re- jected, but the alternative is continued hostility. God didn’t settle for that, nor should we. Let’s take the first step in healing a broken relationship, even at the risk of being “shot down”.

What this world needs is the PEACE that passes all misunderstanding.

Luk 2:10 -14 Luk 2:10 And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger. And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men. (The writer is the former principal secretary of Laymen’s Evangelical Fellowship, Chennai)