One Nation, One Ration Card at the time of the lockdown

By: Dr. Satyavan Saurabh

One Nation One Ration Card is a very important and ambitious scheme of the Modi Government. This benefit will be given to the poor laborers who go from one state to another. The central government is showing great speed in implementing this scheme. Already it has been announced to implement this scheme nationwide from June 1. Not only this, but this scheme has also been implemented in 12 states of the country from January 1. But noting the need for this scheme, the Supreme Court asked the central government to provide subsidized food grains to migrant laborers and economically weaker sections (EWS) during the ongoing ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme during the Coronavirus lockdown period to consider implementing.

There is a shortage of grain in front of many people in the lockdown. In such a situation, this scheme can prove very beneficial for these people. Recently it was announced that all other states/union territories would be integrated in a phased manner for inter-state portability. To enable nationwide portability of ration card holders by June 1, 2020; to obtain subsidized foodgrains under NFSA from anywhere in the country. The Union Minister said that this initiative would be of great help to the large expatriate population of the country, who migrate from one part of the country to another in search of jobs/employment, marriage, or any other reason and difficulty in accessing subsidized food grains. In the present system, five more states, including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, have been integrated with the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme.

5 more states – Bihar, UP, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Daman and Diu have been integrated with the One Nation-One Ration Card system. However, the migration of the poor from rural areas to urban places is more common. Geographic location is one of the barriers that migrant workers face for grain and yet are deprived of their right to food. To address the serious situation of food security in the country and to tackle the hunger problem, the government has introduced the One Nation, One Ration Card ‘facility.

Under the One Nation, One Ration Card ‘system, migrant ration cardholders will be able to get food grains from any Fair Price Shops (FPS) in the integrated 17 states and union territories.

They will be entitled to subsidized food grains using the existing ration cards issued in their own states or union territories. This will certainly help migrant workers who have not reached their hometowns and are stuck in various states at the time of lockout.

One Nation, One Ration Card will be particularly beneficial for women and other disadvantaged groups, it provides a strong background in social identity (caste, class, and gender) and other relevant factors (including power relations) in accessing PDS. Keeping in mind the format used by various states, a standard format has been prepared for ration cards.

For national portability, state governments have been asked to issue ration cards in a bi-lingual format, in which language other than the local language, maybe Hindi or English.

States are also told to have a 10-digit standard ration card number, with the first two digits being the state code and the next two digits being the ration card number. In addition, a set of one and two digits will be added to the ration card with the ration card number to create a unique member ID for each household member. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Jharkhand, and Tripura are the 12 states where ration card portability has been implemented.

One nation, a ration card will give a pillow to migrant workers. Recently the Supreme Court asked the Central Government to examine the feasibility of implementing the “One Nation One Ration Card” scheme during the national lockout. The scheme, which the beneficiaries are entitled to from any fair price shop in the country under the National Food Security Act, 2013, was announced last June.

The Supreme Court’s call to speed up ONORC is quite serious. Lakhs of migrant workers from outside are trapped in the same cities. They have to spend more money to buy food and they have proof of identity like a ration card to access subsidized food grains through the well-stocked Public Distribution System (PDS). But the states in which they are staying first prefer to relieve their own residents and cite the lack of the same documents to deny benefits.

Among states that have opened community kitchens for migrant workers outside, there have been complaints about the quantity, quality, and type of food. Some people believe that One Nation, One Ration Card scheme will not help much during the current crisis as many migrant workers have left PDS cards in their villages. Instead, the central government should expand the well-stocked PDS system to cover all individuals, irrespective of whether they have a ration card for at least six months.

Digitization of this PDS process through Aadhaar-linked ration cards and smart cards has been used in an effort to reduce leakage. However, exclusion errors have emerged in base seeding. There are many sections of the society who still do not have an Aadhaar card, from which they are deprived of food security. There are also fears of exclusion for migrant workers, as the fingerprints of construction workers and those engaged in domestic work may change or fade and may not coincide with those recorded in Aadhaar. There is also a problem that there is no precise data on the intra and inter-state sites of poor migrating homes to work and the dynamics of areas employing workers.

The current migrant crisis should be seen as an opportunity to develop a national migration policy to address the challenges facing migrant workers’ productivity, living conditions, and social security. While this must be done, the government will also have to fast track the One Nation, One Ration Card scheme as India’s current rights-based system is based on the assumption that people are stagnant.

This is not true given the high rates of inter- and inter-state migration. Without any safety nets, expatriates either depend on their employers or labor contractors for food provisions or buy food in the open market. This increases their costs and reduces the additional earnings that they can expect to send to their families. During the lockdown, the crisis intensifies. One Nation, One Ration Card will be useful even after the coronavirus epidemic is over. Migration is resuming due to unemployment. When migrant workers start boarding trains and buses again for destination cities, they must have their own PDS cards valid throughout India.

Poor laborers have to move to other states in search of work. With this, they are not able to take advantage of the ration facility, because their state’s ration card will not provide food grains in other states. If One Nation One Ration Card is implemented, then there will be one ration card for everyone in the whole country. That is, you will be able to take food grains in any state with your ration card. For example, if a person goes from West Bengal to Karnataka in search of work, then he will be able to get ration in Karnataka with his ration card. Apart from this, the arbitrariness of those who run ration shops will also be stopped. (The writer is a Research Scholar in Political Science, University of Delhi. He is also a Poet, independent journalist and columnist)