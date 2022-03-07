Online Classes: A Boon Or A Curse

By: Padmini Das

Covid 19 pandemic has changed the way of teaching and studying. Covid -19 is continuing to spread around the world, and in many locations online teaching is still continuing because daily cases are still rising rapidly. There is about 260 million students in India, and from that 260 million 50 percent of students belongs to the poorer class.

Many students don’t have smartphones or any other gadgets to attend online classes or get work on Whatsapp.

And hence, children belonging to the poor families, those who doesn’t have a proper environment at home for studying are facing disruptions in their studies, whereas the privileged students who are attending those online classes amid the Covid-19 lockdown are far more ahead in their respective fields. However, today’s education system does not trains students that what they want in their practical life. That is why today most of them are disqualified during the interview process. Now a days education give more importance to technology. Online education system has both advantages and disadvantages.

We must know that education is not a privilege but it’s a legal right and everyone must enjoy this. Though India is very new to this whole “Online education system”.

Government must ensure some other affective ways for the students who lack gadgets and other devices to attend online classes, those who are living in a very remote area where there is hardly any Internet connection.

Keeping all this in mind we believe that our future Education System will be better and within these nearby days a rapid change is occurring in the education system. The future of education system is uncertain, still one can predict it. No doubts about the future education system. New changes are still taken in the education filed to make some changes. Government authorities are also responsible for it and they are ready to take proper action to make some useful changes in the education system. It seems like the future education system will give more importance to technical and professional education than moral education. Will give more importance to countries development, training for students, to build up professional qualities etc.

We must know that the educated people are the main asset of a nation. For the development of personal and social life, education plays a great role. It plays a vital role in shaping tomorrow’s leaders. Education is the root of a person and it can make every impossible thing possible in life. (The author can be reached at [email protected])