‘Open Book System’ – the new way forward?

By Neelim Akash Kashyap

Covid-19 has thrown ‘normal’ out the drain, disrupting work, education and life as a whole the world over. Having said this, India witnessed a harrowing time in containing the second wave that saw lakhs getting infected and thousands dying. During this, Assam along with the rest of the states have been having a hard time in resolving the education scenario. The young minds hold the keys to the country’s future and in the absence of an education system that can nurture and test the developing minds, darkness awaits as the future. Along with the loss in the economic sector and taking precious lives the pandemic has also ruined the whole educational system. Cancellation of classes and postponement of examinations have created confusion and despair among the students who are now uncertain of their future.

In India, most of the educational institutions are conducting their examinations either online or any other alternative modes with Assam no different. The ‘Gauhati University’ that was ready to conduct offline examinations for the students, later opted for an alternative method to conduct the same. It prefers the ‘Open Book System’ (OBS) to conduct its examination online. This may well be the first time that ‘Gauhati University’ is applying this new system of conducting examinations. Though it is a new concept for the students of Assam, nevertheless many universities across the globe today are very much familiar with the OBS. Some of the top universities such as Oxford University, Delhi University, Pondicherry University etc. have already adopted the system to conduct their examinations.

What is the ‘Open Book System’ of Examination?

Feasibly, such a question rises in your mind too, as this is a brand-new system of Examination in Assam. As I read about the system, an ‘Open Book System’ of examination is a mode of examination where students are allowed to refer to either class notes and summaries or a ‘memory aid’, textbooks; or other approved material while answering questions. It’s like a question paper is given to students prior to the formal examination or is to be completed as a ‘take-home examination’. In this System, teachers can devise questions that require students to answer in more analytical and critical ways thus encouraging high-order thinking skills in students as compared to closed-book or traditional exams. In the ‘OBS’, questions usually require students to apply knowledge; and they may be essay-style questions or involve problem-solving or delivering solutions. The style of question, however, depends on the faculty or school setting the examination.

The system has various advantages and disadvantages of its own. TO point out some, in OBS, students can check the books which means that a student does not necessarily have to face difficulties and is also not required to mug up a lot of facts. It facilitates every student to get a second chance to obtain knowledge, even by gathering it from any other suitable learning material rather than recalling it. The students have also found this system to be a resourceful way to collect necessary information from different sources. Having said this, the erstwhile Indian education system treated examinations as a means to judge a student’s capability of solving difficult problems during an examination! But isn’t grasping knowledge way much better than mugging up facts that one may forget.

Unfortunately, the OBS of examination may prove to be a hurdle for the students hailing from underprivileged backgrounds or from remote regions where network connectivity may be a major issue. Despite the fact that OBS has ample scope to change a student’s perspective from examinations being stressful to grasping knowledge, its major drawback is the fact that it depends on a number of factors. Such as equipment, study material, network connectivity and accessibility to knowledge sources. Availing every child, a laptop or a smartphone for education is not something that is still a normal task in India and given the economic condition during a pandemic, this seems to be an even distant dream. Nevertheless, the OBS does have a great potential for the policymakers to think of something similar fit for everyone equally so that the education process continues smoothly. Keeping aside all those, it will be interesting to see how the students and the conductor react to the brand-new mode of examination. (The author can be reached at [email protected])