‘Pain of a Pen’

By: Rupak G. Duarah

I don’t know who discovered the pen. Now-a-days, it is essential for both official and unofficial works. But in some particular places such as, banks, post offices etc., there is a possibility of losing one’s pen for its necessity and urgency. Any penless person may humbly ask your pen, fill up his forms and disappear in the crowd without returning it. So I am extra careful when visiting these places and ensure my pen is safely tucked inside the pocket as if it were a valuable property.

One fine day, I went to the post office to speed post a letter. But in a hurry, I forgot to write the dispatcher’s address on the back of the envelope. The person behind the counter checked the letter and returned it to me and asked me to write the sender’s name and address.

But as I reached for the pocket, I realized I had left the pen at home. In a bit of confusion I didn’t know what to do. I looked here and there for a pen. Fortunately, I had marked someone behind me with a pen in his pocket. I humbly requested him to lend me his pen, to which he bluntly refused, as if I had demanded his life. I was shocked at his behaviour. What type of man was he? I requested again but he refused repeatedly. Then the inevitable happened. I took out the pen forcefully from his pocket saying, “Ah! Give it for a minute, Sir.”

But as I took the pen on my hand, I realised the reason for his continuous refusals. It was hanging only for the beautification of his pocket. That means, it had only the cap, no pen inside. It was placed in his pocket just for show off to others.

That incident taught me a lesson that people cannot be judged by their outlook. Like that pen, some people have only the cap of knowledge, instead full pen of wisdom.