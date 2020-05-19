Pakistan’s anti-India propaganda war exposed

By: Dr. Satyavan Saurabh

Recent media reports have claimed that Pakistan has waged cyberwar against India by making fake propaganda on alleged Islamophobia in India. It is learned that authorities in India have linked several social media posts that target India and Prime Minister Modi. Social media has seen a sudden rise in fake Arab, Christian, and Hindu identities by changing their profile names to spread misinformation and anti-India propaganda. Security agencies and independent social media users found, after investigation, that hashtags such as “Islamophobia in India” were mostly given to bots, trolls, and people in Pakistan recently on Twitter. An open-source intelligence (OSINT) report, reflecting Pakistan’s dubious design to spread hatred against India in the world, shows how Pakistan-based social media accounts promote anti-India hashtags in the Arab world (Gulf countries).

A 193-page report titled Anti-India Campaign in Arab Countries was published by an INNEFU Labs an ‘information security research and development startup’ and analyzed how to create the anti-India narrative in dialect misinformation and fake news Is being used. The publicity is being driven mainly by social media accounts based in Pakistan in countries such as Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Oman. Pakistan-based groups have purchased hundreds of domains with the “.in” suffix. These newly purchased domains will be converted into media outlets and used to spread fake news. Since these media outlets will have an Indian domain name, they will place more trust value among Indian and international readers who will see them open.

India intensified its engagement with Gulf countries after PM Modi came to power in 2014 to exert anti-fuel India’s sentiments in the Gulf countries to put pressure on India’s relations with West Asian countries. The invitation to India by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to attend the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in 2019 was a major setback for Pakistan. Despite being the third-largest Muslim population in the world, the group continued to oppose India’s entry. Earlier, Pakistan used a similar strategy when some sections of Section 370 were repealed in 2019 but failed miserably.

The hatred spread by Pakistan has been at its peak since the day the PM Modi-led government announced the decision to abolish the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and split it into two union territories. Pakistan’s door knocked in every country, including the Gulf countries, against India’s decision, but it received a very cold response. No country supported Pakistan’s stand and refused to intervene. Not only this, but Pakistan also used the United Nations platform to spew venom against India and its leadership and carried out personal attacks on PM Modi and RSS.

Hundreds of fake accounts have been activated in the neighboring country with fake names to create hatred against the Indian leadership and to create a vengeance between Hindus and Muslims in India by calling the Bharatiya Janata Party anti-Muslim. The Citizenship Amendment Project was attempted as a step to eliminate Muslims from India. But our government kept reiterating that the citizenship amendment project did not take away citizenship and it has nothing to do with Indian Muslims. The riots in New Delhi were caused by misinformation, which was denied by vested selfish people, many social media accounts with Hindu names spread venom against Muslims and do everything possible to incite Muslims against Hindus. This whole malicious system is running from the neighboring country so that we fall into this false propaganda which aims to build and divide our country based on religion.

India’s cyberwar is controlled by the National Cyber Coordination Center, which comes under the National Security Council Secretariat. It is the NCCC that coordinates cybersecurity intelligence and handles national cybersecurity. However, as per developments in the last two weeks, NCCC has failed to handle the heat coming from Pakistan-based cyber groups. One of the main problems that make India vulnerable to organized cyber attacks is the presence of many organizations to deal with cyber threats. There are six apex bodies, five ministries, around 30 agencies, and five coordination agencies forming the cyber organization in India. And they all work on ‘defensive’ mode.

Build capacity to prevent and respond to cyber threats. To change the existing one, a new cybersecurity policy that is full of wording and action-packed policy is needed today, take lessons from Operation Gloving Symphony which was a response and Was created by the American Cyber Command. It is considered one of the most secretive, largest, and longest offensive cyber operations in US military history. Such activities are referred to as hybrid warfare, where an opponent uses unconventional tactics including cyber-attacks, and spreads misinformation against the opponent. (The writer is a Research Scholar in Political Science, University of Delhi. He is also a Poet, independent journalist and columnist)