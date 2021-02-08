Pandemic 2020 – A blessing for many, curse for most?

By: Karishma Sharma

Corona Virus or COVID-19 is a highly contagious disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS-COV-2). The symptoms include fever, cough, fatigue, breathing difficulties, and loss of smell and taste. Symptoms begin one to fourteen days after exposure to the virus. The first case was detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019 and since the identification of the virus the world had come to a standstill. The year 2020 had marked its presence in each and everyone’s lives also in the history of mankind. The world will remember 2020 with much pain as it came to a standstill with a series of lockdowns across the globe. In India, the Lockdown was first imposed in the month of March and it continued for months. Since it was a completely new and an unknown virus so across the globe the experts and sharp minds headed towards the labs and researches were initiated. It was a saga of sacrifice, pain, evolution that everyone had undergone. While there were people who focused on health and welfare, there were others who stepped forward to help the ones in need. Amidst the same were people who made the most and people who lost everything.

Humans are considered as one of the most powerful and smartest species present on the planet. While it is believed that the world was created for both the flora and fauna however, man might have forgotten and also started living in denial that man and mankind can exist without nature and other species. During the pandemic, ironically, man was put back in the cage of the same walls it had created to protect itself and rest. However, on the contrary, the animals were free unlike the humans. Many species that were believed to be extinct had also been visible during the period of lockdown. Be it animals, the aquatic species, the plants, the environment as a whole was seen to be healing. We saw the strength and strong will power that had forced a fraction of people to walk an unimaginable distance because despite marking names globally for being the richest and wealthiest, it was never enough to feed or step forward to extend support to those in need. The pandemic had actually been able to aptly reflect and show us the mirror of who we truly are! While it was during the phase of the same pandemic, we had also seen stories of kindness and compassion evolving. To fight the virus together the world had joined hands and agreed to follow the new normal of maintaining distance, wearing masks, washing hands frequently and in case of fever getting tested. The same parents that had asked the children to avoid screen time were forced to spend hours with the phone or Laptop, Desktop or TV Screen in the name of getting educated and enhancing one’s knowledge. From the haves to the have nots people had contributed be it emotionally, physically, spiritually or monetarily. Pandemics reflect our relationship with each other as during these times our morality, our duty as members of a society is tested. It is the time when local governance and the community needs to come together to lift these people again.

While it won’t be wrong to conclude that the pandemic, even though it had brought the world to a pause, has helped the world to heal and nature to evolve. It was a time wherein man was asked to stop, pause, breathe, look around and appreciate that which the universe had gifted, the bond of family and the time that one complained of not having was also gifted and many got the chance to spend time with their family and loved ones. Many got the time to wipe off the dust and pick up the hobbies that were long lost and buried behind the excuse of work. The fast track and mechanical life that one has been living, chasing dreams, chasing things, following targets, deadlines, timelines and forgetting to actually “live in the moment’’, was reminded. The world witnessed the saga of courage, valor sacrifice, hardships as many grieved the loss of their beloved and dear ones and on the other hand all these sacrifices didn’t just go in vain. It is because we stood by one another, it is because we stepped forward to fight for the right cause, the New Year has been able to bring along a new ray of hope. The largest vaccination drive being implemented across the nation and many countries, gives us the satisfaction to breathe a sigh of relief. The pandemic among many others, has taught us that we will be able to survive but we will need to be with one another. Together we can and we will.