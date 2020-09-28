Paradox of poor farmers in food-rich India

Fate beaten farmers apprehensive of new bill

By Kamal Baruah

Agriculture is the primary source of livelihood for over 60% of India’s population. Considered as the backbone of the country, leading economists have always advocated for farmer friendly policies to boost the economy and GDP. But from time to time, farmers in India have been at the receiving end of many government policies. In a country that is seemingly more corporate oriented, the plight of the farmers often goes unreported. Farmers here suffer more in marketing their produce than in raising their crops or harvesting them. Markets have never been farmer-friendly. Will the new farm reform legislations help farmers get their fair share for their produce?

Notably India started facing severe shortages of food during World War II. The Essential Commodities Act (ECA) was enacted way back in 1955 to regulate production, supply and distribution in order to make food grains and cereals available to consumers at fair prices. The nation went through severe droughts in 1965-66 which led to imports of food grains. We overcame such grim situation by ushering in a green revolution under the guidance of agriculture Scientist MS Swaminathan. By now the Indian food and grocery market is the world’s sixth largest. The nation produces 298 MT of food grain and has the largest livestock population of about 31 per cent of the world’s total.

While farming plays a vital role in India’s economy, the irony is that there is a glut in production of vegetables and crops and a shortage of the same in the markets. Prices shoot up due to severe supply shortage. Profiteers and black marketers take advantage of government failure to intervene. Farmers switch to new crops due to hardship, uncertainties of pestilence and low yields. Bio-engineered seed varieties are susceptible to virus attacks. Indifferent weather conditions spoil their Rabi crops, while sufficient rain is required for Kharif crops.

India has the largest population of hungry people in the world despite abundant food production. India is among the 15 leading exporters of agricultural products. But there is flipside to this great Indian agriculture story. Food grains are rotting in the warehouses. It’s time to accord priority to addressing the causes of food storage and problems in distribution. It’s a huge paradox that Indian farmers are poor in food-rich India.

The local administrations try to control or keep low the food price to satisfy the urban population at the cost of farmers’ interests. In the name of subsidies for fertilisers and free power, the government helps well-off farmers instead of ordinary ones who form some 80 per cent of the farming community. As Mahatma Gandhi said, India lives in village and all weather roads still do not connect rural habitations with cities. Lack of cold storage and transport facility, inadequate post-harvesting safeguards, bias in procurement policy, and inadequate food processing avenues have all resulted in huge waste of food.

The Agricultural bill 2020 promotes intra/inter-state farm trade beyond the physical premises of APMC (agricultural produce market committee) and MSP (minimum support price) and also facilitates electronic trading e-NAM (The Electronic National Agriculture Market). E-NAM was launched to create a unified national market for agricultural commodities by networking existing APMCs. It has 16.6 million farmers, 131,000 traders registered on its platform wherein some 1000 mandis are already linked. The state governments are prohibited from levying any fee on farmers, traders, and e-trading platforms.

The bill empowers farmers to protect contract farming under a three-level dispute settlement mechanism. The new law stipulates that stock limit on agricultural produce must be linked to prices. Essential Commodities (Amendment) now allows regulating the supply of certain food items only under extraordinary circumstances. The government is also allowed 100 percent FDI in marketing for food products in E-commerce. The government says the reforms will help farmers get connected to big traders and exporters, thereby bringing them more of profits. Another promise is that the new law will rid farmers and the farm sector of middlemen and other bottlenecks. Yet, farmers have their apprehensions as to what fate awaits them.

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana are up in arms against the law, saying this would hit the functioning of APMC. Ironically middlemen (APMC) run the show by buying farmers’ produce in mandis/local bazars at prices below MSP and take high commissions, leaving poor farmers with little choice. Investment in agricultural infrastructure such as warehouses and cold storages is likely to improve the lot of Indian farmers.