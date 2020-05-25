Parenting in Pandemic

By: Dimple Sarma

Lockdown has opened the Pandora’s Box of woes for helpless parents, as kids get exposed and prone to digital ill-impacts. As lockdown lingers on to the fourth phase, parents await with horror to what lies in fate of their children. The family life all of a sudden turned topsy-turvy with the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. In the pre-digital age worried parents would be seen dragging their children home from too much outdoor activity. With the advent of TV, internet and mobile phones, parents had hard time sending children to play outdoors. In a sheer change of fate, now the scenario has changed drastically now in the light of Covid-19 pandemic.

Going to schools, playing with friends and running wild under the sky are no more safe activities now, as home confinement becomes the norm globally. While the TV and the internet are flooded with scary news of rapid virus spread and deaths, parents are helpless spectators to their children hooked on to TV, mobile and internet. There is inherent fear of kids getting exposed to the ill-impacts of informational technology. What would be the mental health of the kids of our time? This is a scary question haunting the parents in the pandemic situation. Dr. Mridu Plaban Borah of Excel Hospital Guwahati says, “Children are very sensitive to everything. We should try to talk about such issues in an informative way rather than giving too much of details. It is normal to tell them they would be sick if exposed to the virus. So, teach them about the importance of washing hands frequently, wearing mask and about social distancing. Make them aware so that they can protect themselves in the absence of elders.” At a time when children need friends, they can upset and get restless in lockdown. Confinement can give rise to boredom, irritation and also stress and anxiety over digital overdose. So parenting in such situation gets more challenging. Experts are of the view that parents should be sensitive to the mental phase of their kids and try to resolve their issues without losing one’s composure. Some activities such as audio/video calls to friends and relatives could help relax and enliven kids; other activities of healthy engagements could be planting, exercising, dancing, and painting.

Here are some tips that might be of help to parents:

•Be honest with the answer: Children can ask questions regarding COVID-19. It is okay to make them understand about the situation and the virus. Proper answer from parents can make them feel secure. Tell them it can be prevented by taking precautions. Parents can even ask simple questions to their child to know about their feeling about the virus effects.

•Involve with their feelings: Those free birds are now under cage. They are no more able to meet their friends, can’t go out for play. So it is obvious that they may feel depressed. Make them understand that they can’t go out for the time being. Instead, involve them in some indoor activities. Gradually, they are compromising with the situation but at this time parents can be their greatest emotional support.

•Be a role model for them: When we are constantly telling them to take precautions, to wash hands and to wear mask, first, we as a parent should set an example for this by doing the same. Children always follow their elders. So, it is better to be a role model for them instead of just giving instruction of what to do or not.

• Make regular habit of studying: As most of the schools are providing online classes on regular basis children can be engage with their studies. Regular studies can focus their mind on learning something new.

•Be their support system: No matter how much time we are spending with our children, we should be their support system. They may panic about pandemic, reassure them. Although it’s uncertain when this phase will be over, we could be their greatest emotional support. If they hear something about any of our family member or neighbour regarding COVID infection, reassure them their loved one is getting proper care and attention and will recover very soon.

• Keep them away from negativity: Anything that affects a child’s mental health is a serious concern. Keep them away from television showing the news related to COVID and how it has affected a large number of people. Be careful while talking to another adult in front of children.

On a positive note, the pandemic and lockdown situation can equip their parents with better knowledge about their children’s physical needs, mental and emotional issues. It is a time when parents would give their best to help cope with situations, improve their immunity, and engage them creatively within the confines of their home.