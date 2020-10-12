Pensioners at ease with Life Certificate

By: Kamal Baruah

When November comes, pensioners have to make a beeline to the banks to submit their Life Certificates, so as to continue availing pension. In such pandemic times, this exercise turns out to be a scary affair, a paradox in itself with the government’s clear directives to the senior citizens to stay home. Vulnerable as they may be to virus attacks, the senior citizens have to be physically present, in long queues, their old age, and infirmity or medical condition notwithstanding, as proof of their existence.

The pension money is their hard earned lifelong assurance of subsistence, and it is also a matter of dignity in their golden years. However, this LC procedure often turns out to be tedious, harrowing and precarious exercise for many.

In view of the on-going Covid-19 pandemic, the government has taken steps to make this process as hassle free as possible. However, many pensioners and their care-givers are uninformed of it. Pensioners can submit a physical copy of their LC at any branch of the same bank across the country or use an Aadhaar-based Digital LC through Jeevan Pramaan/UmangApp. A successful authentication generates DLC that can be accessed by the PDA on-line. This year, pensioners may submit from 1st November onwards, till 31st December. However, the pensioners in the age group of 80 years and above can submit from 1st October.

Pensioners who are unable to visit their bank, can submit LC, duly signed by a Magistrate, a Registrar or sub-Registrar, a Gazetted Officer, a Police Officer not below the rank of SI, a postmaster, a class I officer of the RBI, a pensioned officer who before retirement exercised powers of a Magistrate, a Justice, a BDO or Munsif or Tehsildar or Naib Tehsildar, a Head of Village Panchayat, an MP or MLA or a Treasury Officer.

The Officer of the bank can sign the LC for pensioners receiving pension through their savings account in a public sector bank. Pensioners, who are not in a physical condition to visit the branch, can request an officer from the bank to visit their home for signing the certificate. Also the pensioner is required to submit such LC and Doctor’s Certificate within 30 days of signing the same by Designated Officer and the Doctor.

A pensioner living abroad/NRI can send LC signed by the Indian High Commission/Consulate/Embassy. Also it can be forwarded from the same bank if available abroad. The format of the LC can be downloaded. A defence pensioner suffering from illness can send LC to Defence Pension Disbursing Office (DPDO) by obtaining a certificate from a Registered Medical Practitioner who treats him/her. A defence pensioner re-employed in a Govt Department or PSU or autonomous body can send a LC to the DPDO by obtaining it from the Head of the Office where re-employed.

In case of widowed/divorced/unmarried daughter a certificate regarding her marital status and income certificate (unmarried daughter) are required to be submitted yearly along with the LC. A Non Employment Certificate is to be furnished only by retired Group ‘A’ Officers. A re-employment/non-employment certificate for Judges is required for availing allowances like Domestic Help and Dearness Allowance. Certificate of Re-marriage/Marriage once in a life time is to be declared by widow recipient of family pension. Declarations by MPs/MLAs for drawl of pension are to be furnished. Swatantrata Sainik Samman Pension to freedom fighters and their eligible dependents where freedom fighters have already expired are to submit income certificate also. Gurkha Retirement/Service/ Disability/Family Pension are to be forwarded to concerned bank/bank in Nepal for processing at HQ Brigade of Gurkhas, Robertson House, Camberley Surrey England.

PDA receiving LC from EPFO/Tea Board/Coal India/Treasury/RBI/Bank/India Post/BSNL/PSU pensioners are to send to its respective department for continuing pension. A minor pension is getting stopped after reaching major (18 years) for boy and for girl after getting marriage. Pension is deposited to the account of care taker for differently able pensioner or a minor pension. In that case, both are to present LC. Only either spouse can have joint account for pension other than minor or differently able pensioner. In case of difficulties, a pensioner can put thumb impression for signature after enclosing a medical certificate.

PDA sometimes failed to update the same to their CPPCs in time, resulting in stoppage of pension which causes undue financial hardship to pensioners. However it’s always advisable to submit LC well in advance for smooth processing at PDA. Bank must provide the acknowledgement to the pensioner without fail. Getting a DLC is easy and friendly. Enrol and share the experience of biometrically authenticate with Jeevan Pramaan ID if pensioners want to sit and relax and not get hassled in a bank.

SBI is taking precautionary measures while obtaining LC. To maintain social distancing, adequate arrangements of seating and sanitization are arranged. Further, in order to avoid rush at the branches, an advisory issued to pensioners through SMS to visit the branch in a staggered manner. The last digit of their account number will be the criteria such as 1&2 for Monday, 3&4 for Tuesday, 5&6 for Wednesday, 7&8 for Thursday, 9&0 for Friday and all numbers for working Saturday. However in case of need, pensioners are free to visit branches on any other days also irrespective of their turn. SBI is also giving doorstop facility for obtaining LC for keeping in view of the vulnerability of elderly to Corona Virus. (The writer is a former air warrior and currently working for SBI)