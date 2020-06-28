Pin in the throat! How do you get that out?

A lesson Baruah learns the hard way!

By: Rabin Prasad Kalita

Ronie Baruah was an overly assertive colleague in our office. Though, he seemed so simple, he was stubborn within. He was the last person to follow or listen to someone, would hardly be instigated or convinced. It seemed good but not all the time, one reason why he fell several times into his own dug well. An inflexible or pig-headed human being never learns from his previous mistakes. Such people are found at large in the society. In fact, one should try to measure one’s own capacity before facing the task. An abruptly persuaded risk has the possibility of an undesirable outcome and may finally invite catastrophe. A pliable one comes out with success from any situation. Showing fearlessness out of obduracy may not fetch a result always. However, daredevil Baruah enjoyed taking risk. This mulish was less interested about the result but in trying to fulfill his cravings. Baruah was one of those who had the habit of using metal paper pin as a tooth pick, which he dug into his teeth cavities after every meal to get rid of the food particles deposited there. He did it regularly. For medical reasons, metal pins are to be avoided. He was warned by his wife on a number of occasions. All fell on deaf ears, the kind of person that he was. Rather he would stretch a useless argument over it to prove himself right. One fine day after lunch Baruah was busy clearing his teeth when the phone rang. He lost no time attending the call while fiddling with the pin and teeth at the same time. He was so engrossed in the long conversation that he did not notice the pin getting pressed in-between the teeth. He kept on playing inattentively with his tongue throughout the talk. Then all of a sudden and very unfortunately indeed, the inevitable, unpleasant hair-raising mishap happened. He swallowed the pin! He was at his wit’s end now! It got tucked somewhere in the pharynx, and no matter how hard he tried, it was beyond the reach of his fingers. He tried all possible but ineffective methods. He got nervous, but kept trying aware of the height of serious peril that he was in.

Meanwhile his wife watched in sheer horror and helplessness, right from the beginning. His wife and family members tried in vain to persuade him to see a doctor without delay. Pigheaded that he was, Baruah would try his hand once again with another ploy. This is the fact with many of us. In trouble, we seek our own solution before getting an expert help. Baruah thought of an absurd plan, which an ordinary person can’t think so deeply. He had an old mini transistor (Radio) which was lying unwanted for years. He brought the tool box and started dismantling the rusted transistor. He unscrewed the speaker after a strenuous labour and removed its small piece of magnet attached to it. Then he tied up the magnet firmly with a small metal wire and strangely pushed through the throat steadily. Likewise he kept on fishing with the magnet by pushing back and forth to reach out the pin time and again. It was utterly a nonsense plan to fish out the pin that way, ignoring its probable risk. Had it been unlocked from the wire somehow, it would have been life threatening. But fortunately, after a number of painstaking attempts, the pin finally could not withstand the force of magnetic pull and relented. He was overwhelmed by his innovative technique, which worked out to be effectual. He pulled out the magnet hastily along with the pin so that it didn’t topple in once again. But Baruah’s self-pride invited an additional cry for him. The pin’s tip had left a deep scar along the throat. A trouble followed by another trouble. Normally, building up confidence depends on the volume, intricacy and the inherent risk factor of the object. Otherwise, courage without strategy may end up with no good result. He had little option but to visit a doctor. Eventually, he was forcefully dumped at the hospital for his self inflicted injury. It took weeks to heal the sore. It’s up to you now, whether to feel pity, irritated or shed tears on Baruah.