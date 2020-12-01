Plight of farmers- No solution in sight

By: Salil Saroj

“In a country like India which boasts of having the second largest population in the world, there are innumerable mouths to feed. So ideally, the nation’s food providers must be the richest! Ironically, they are the poorest and the most exploited. This has been an issue since pre-independence. India has always been a nation of farmers. Agriculture has been our predominant form of occupation since the earliest civilizations. Since 2013, over 12,000 farmers have committed suicide every year and the burden of debt repayment has fallen on the wives who often have no assets and have to work full time as farmers to pay back debts.”

According to the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), during the last decade the bloated debt of Indian agricultural households has increased almost 400 percent while their undersized monthly income plummeted by 300 percent. The total number of heavily indebted households steeply increased during this period. Most farmers have become victims of the endemic phenomenon known to economists as the cycle of poverty — that inexorable process of descending along the social ladder, by which the farmer became a sharecropper, then a peasant without land, then an agricultural laborer, then is eventually forced into exile. It is no use dreaming of climbing the rungs in the reverse direction.

The latest data on the extent of indebtedness among farmers is available from the Situation Assessment Survey (SAS) of 2012-13. According to the SAS, 52% of all farmers in the country had an average unpaid debt of Rs. 47,000. However, there is a large regional variation with a higher incidence in southern states, with 93% of farmers being indebted in Andhra Pradesh and 83% in Tamil Nadu. At the all-India level, 60% of these loans were from institutional sources with the remaining from local moneylenders and other informal sources. The data also shows that the extent of dependence on non-institutional sources was much higher among small and marginal farmers with more than 50% of the loans for these groups coming from non-institutional sources.

The British predominantly looked at India to maximize their profits. They modified cultivated crops to suit their export needs, focusing only on crops that could be exported for money. Hence, only cash crops and commercial crops began to be produced, and food crops were neglected. This led to stagnation of Indian agriculture, and thus began the plight of farmers. It is also important to note that this is the point where the farmers were reduced to mere cultivators, as pricing and selling was done by the British authorities and the Indian landlords.

The farmers of today are just mere cultivators with almost no control over pricing and selling of their yields. Everything is in the hands of the middlemen who appropriate a huge portion of the profit while giving the farmers very little. This, coupled with a host of other problems like insufficient rain, lack of proper irrigation and infrastructure, lack of proper credit facilities, etc. are the major causes of the plight that the Indian farmers face today. Rainfall is something we do not have any control over. But the remaining factors are well under the purview of the government and can be solved by adequate state attention.

More than a billion people in the world are employed in agriculture, and in India, one out of four people are farmers or agricultural workers. Farm output contributes $325 billion (about 15 percent) to India’s $2 trillion economy. Yet despite their contributions, small farmers — who constitute 85 percent of farmers globally — make up one of the largest constituencies among the poor of the world. Small and marginal farmers constitute 80 percent of total farm households, 50 percent of rural households, and 36 percent of total households in India.

Small and marginal farmers do not have access to institutional credit. Most of them depend on village traders, who are also moneylenders, giving them crop loans and pre-harvest consumption loans. Credit histories and collateral may serve to qualify middle-class customers for loans, but most rural smallholder farmers have neither. Still, most small farmers remained dependent on local financing sources. The superior bargaining power of village traders and the middlemen means that the prices received by farmers are low. On account of the small size of the farms, they can rarely apply technological solutions that work best on a large scale. And with government extension workers not properly trained, small farmers do not have access to knowledge about best practices (for example, crop rotation techniques to help reduce pests). Higher farm labor and input prices and depleting ground water resources add to their woes.

The plight of woman farmers is even grimmer in India. We often see farmers marching in protest, holding big rallies, blocking roads with their produce thrown about but we never see women farmers or their leaders marching in agitation. Yet there are many women farmers in the country and 16 October has been declared Women Farmers’ Day. According to OXFAM (2017), 40 percent of women in the labour force rely on agriculture as their primary source of income. They are engaged in plantations, dairy farming, agro processing and packaging. Most women in the villages are engaged in activities like winnowing and harvesting in the family’s plot of land but there are many who are forced to undertake full time farming because of migrant husbands or because their husbands have committed suicide. Since 2013, over 12,000 farmers have committed suicide every year and the burden of debt repayment has fallen on the wives who often have no assets and have to work full time as farmers to pay back debts.

Short term migration has also become very common in villages as opportunities open up in cities for earning higher cash incomes. Women are forced to become the main operators of farms and they have to make all farming decisions. This phenomenon of feminisation of agriculture is taking place in a number of developing countries including India and women are forced to play multiple roles as entrepreneurs, labourers and cultivators. They have to compete with men in getting access to resources which is difficult.

Most women who are working on farms do not own land. Only a small percentage (12.8 per cent) owns it. According to the 2011 census, out of the total number of female main agricultural workers, 55 per cent are agricultural labour and only 24 per cent are actual cultivators. Even though women make up for more than one third of the Indian agricultural workforce, their presence is ignored and their incomes/wages are lower than that of men. Budget 2018 however acknowledged the role of women in agriculture and 30 percent of budget allocation is for women beneficiaries in all ongoing schemes and programmes as well as development activities. If implemented successfully, many problems faced by women farmers could be ameliorated.

The current crisis in agriculture is a serious one. The precarious situation is basically a result of neglect of the agrarian economy by successive governments. The roots of the crisis, however, are in the broader political economy paradigm that India has followed since the early 1990s. It has resulted in an increased frequency of such extreme episodes, and has also seen the intensity increase over the years. Unfortunately, the solutions being offered are not only inadequate to prevent the recurrence of such crises, but may in the long run actually aggravate the problems.

What are needed are larger investments in improving access to better technology, extension programmes to enable farmers to take advantage of new technology, market infrastructure, storage and warehousing infrastructure, and easy and assured supply of credit. Cash transfers absolve the government from all such obligations. Rather, by taking away precious fiscal resources, they make the farmer more vulnerable to both market- as well as non-market induced risks by reducing investments in basic infrastructure and other support measures necessary to support agriculture. Cash transfers and loan waivers may not be the solution to the agrarian crisis, but will surely create an agriculture which is far more vulnerable and crisis-prone than even what it is currently.