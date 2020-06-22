Plight of LGBTs worsens in lockdown

By: Shilpa Roy

It was a shocker to the orthodox religious groups of the country and triumph of sorts for the secular sections, when on September 6, 2018, the Supreme Court of India legalized homosexuality in the case of Navtej Singh Johar vs. Union of India. The SC five judges bench declared Section 377 IPC as unconstitutional and held that human sexuality cannot be confined to a binary. The judgment heralded a new dawn for personal liberty and the LGBT community celebrated the verdict as a major victory. They would henceforth enjoy sexual rights as that of any normal citizen of the country. For millenniums homosexuality has been viewed as an unnatural and immoral activity. For India, beset by social discrimination since ages, the verdict came as a mixed reaction.

Till now, the verdict stands opposed to religious views. But the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the LGBT community. They are struggling with lack of funds, stigma, and poor mental as well as physical health. The LGBTs are already a vulnerable group and this pandemic has made life more difficult. The international transgender rights groups are concerned that the global coronavirus lockdown restrictions have denied healthcare to them. Although there is no evidence that suggests that LGBTs are more likely to contract COVID19, they are still victims of social stigma. The concern also remains about the reduced support for LGBTs, particularly the homeless and those shunned by the families. The Socio Economic and Caste Census, 2011 stated that rural India had 75,008 transgender people. Two key measures in defeating COVID-19 are social distancing and the use of personal protective measures. However, as most transgender people are poor and live in small houses, they do not maintain these preventive measures. The LGBT communities are impacted by HIV and this result in weak immune system. Those begging or doing sex work for their livelihood are the worst affected because they have no income now. They live in small houses in unhygienic conditions, as a result of which these areas are likely to be a hotbed for COVID-19.

Transgender people staying with unsupportive family during this lockdown are dealing with stress, anxiety and trauma specially those who have undergone surgery recently. They are prone to fall into the clutches of depression because of the lack of social acceptance since ages, and thus this pandemic has increased their plight. Higher rates on anxiety, depression and poor mental health has been linked with behaviours detrimental to their overall health including extended use of substance abuse, smoking, drinking, self harm, eating disorders and suicidal tendencies. Often they are subjected to verbal as well as physical abuse by the family members because of lack of understanding and acceptance. They are facing lack of access to therapy, healthcare as well as medications. Most LGBT people are uneducated as their family disowned them or they quit school due to social stigma, and thus lack proper documentation w h i c h makes their access to benefits more impossible. India currently has around 4.8 lakh transgender people, as per the 2011 census data, out of whom only around 10% have a voter ID.

Even before this pandemic there was already a significant level of economic, social, moral as well as mental instability and high rates of stigmatization with them and this pandemic has just added fuel to an already burning community. Medications delays, therapies and surgeries postponed, loss in income are all part and parcel of the LGBT’s, who are used to being one of the last priorities of the government. With the coronavirus outbreak, we cannot expect the old biases to automatically be wiped off. The LGBT Foundation received numerous complaints from Transgenders about being denied access to prescribed hormone injections, although the World Health Organization and the European Commission guidelines on essential services include medications to the LGBTs. Most transgender undergoing gender reassignment are either out of medicines or on the verge of running out of stock.

As Dr. Michael Brady, National Advisor for LGBT Health quotes: “Wherever the question is asked, LGBT people experience poorer outcomes in healthcare.” Many NGO’s are helping them cope with this crisis. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MSJE) are working to empower the marginalized communities. The Karnataka Government on April 8 announced that transgender people receiving pension would get it for two months upfront and also free medicines be provided to them. The Assam Government also provided free rations to four transgender people in Lakhimpur district. Chhattisgarh is the only state with a working Transgender Welfare Board. The need of the hour is to break the stigma attached with the LGBT community and lend a helping hand to them at this hour of crisis.