PMGKY instrumental in providing relief to those hit hard by lockdown in Assam

During different phases of national lockdown, many stories have emerged of how Pradhan Mantrin Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) has been able to provide relief and alleviate distress of the vulnerable sections of the society in Assam.

Majority of the rural population of the State being dependent on agriculture and allied sectors, PMGKY has been able to offer help to a great extent to those during lockdown either in the form of providing additional ration or financial assistance provided to various beneficiaries through direct online transfer.

The benefits have reached even the remotest of parts and hard-to-reach villages in the State, fulfilling the basic objective of the scheme and efficiently delivering succour to those in need.

According to an assessment made on the ground, many people in villages have been benefited by the Rs 31, 235 crore scheme PMGKY. They have admitted that the PMGKY assistance has greatly helped them in dealing with the crisis brought by Covid-19 national lockdown.

Mainal Ali, 64, a resident of Khopanikuchi village in Kamrup district, said he had been receiving the Central pension financial assistance for almost two years and that he already received the first instalment of PMGKY grant of Rs 1000.

“It’s a big amount for me. I could buy vegetables and other essentials to survive through the lockdown,” he said.

He also thanked the Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing such assistance to help the poor senior citizens and prayed that the Centre would include more such underprivileged senior citizens in the list of beneficiaries.

Nirmala Bodo, mother of three children at Kumarikata in Baksa district, has received a relief package of 5 kg rice per head in the family for free of cost besides her regular quota of ration.

“I was delighted when I received a message on the phone about the free food grains under PMGKY,” she said.

Nirmala, a vegetables vendor, was under a lot of distress as her regular income stopped due to the lockdown but she found relief in the form of free ration that she received under PMGKAY during the period.

She said that the “The free ration was a great help for my family to survive during the crisisand without which it would have been very difficult for us.”

Pankaj Gogoi, a resident of Demow in Sivasagar, who has been a beneficiary of PM-KISAN since 2019, also received the Rs 2000 deposited by the Centre in his PM-KISAN account.

“The amount, though small, provided me big relief during the lockdown,” he said while adding that PM-KISAN has helped boost agricultural income of his family and other beneficiaries.

Free gas cylinders provided for three months to poor families under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) also have come a long way in assisting the needy people affected by Covid-19 lockdown.

Minu Pegu, a beneficiary of PMUY in Jonai, Dhemaji district, thanked the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for depositing Rs 811 in her account to purchase LPG cylinder.

“The free LPG scheme of PMUY launched by PM Narendra Modi led Central Government has provided succour to BPL families like us and especially during these lockdown times, this scheme has been a saving grace.” she brimmed.

Manju Sarkar, of Patharkandi in Karimganj district, is another happy woman who received Rs 500 under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana that was deposited in her Jan Dhanbank account. It was the first instalment of assistance to be provided for a total of three months.

“On April 4, I received a message in my phone that Rs 500 was deposited in my account through PMGKY and it was a very helpful gesture during this difficult time,” she said while appreciating the Centre for helping her in making ends meet. (PIB Feature)