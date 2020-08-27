Policy to kill Indian farmer

By: Malaya Duarah

Agriculture plays a vital role in the Indian economy. Over 70% of the rural households depend largely on agriculture. It contributes about 17% to the total Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of our economy.

It is very unfortunate that at present the condition of most farmers in India is terrible. Farmers work hard the most of all but are the worst sufferers. Everyday we get to hear about farmers committing suicides from different parts of the country. And now the situation is going to worsen for them as India is going to sign a trade deal with the United States. This trade agreement would allow import of subsidised US agricultural products which would totally disrupt Indian agriculture, have a serious impact on our farmers, agricultural production as well as our economy.

This Indo-US Trade deal would adversely affect some of the major Indian products. One of such product is the milk. In Maharashtra farmers are already protesting against the entry of US milk products in the Indian market. Their price of milk has come down to Rs 17 per litre. Another product is cheese; the US has lost 10% of its export to China in 2018 because of a trade war between them. Now, they are looking to dump this cheese on Indian market which would cause a devastating situation in India. Cheese and whey (the watery part after forming the curd) are integrated products. Currently, more than 1,000 tonnes per month of whey powder is being imported by India at a price of Rs. 70 per KG, compared to the current price of Rs. 130-150 per KG in India. Such imported whey products results in losses of milk powder sales and reduces the market price of milk.

The US is the third largest exporter of soyabean oil. They want to access this product in Indian market too. It may be noted that India has the potential to produce more soya oil and need not have to import.

India is becoming the importer of corn due to US pressure. The import of 100,000 tonnes of maize during 2019-20 is really worse for our farmers. Wheat from which flour is made is the principal food in many parts of the country. India imported of about 5.9 million tonnes of wheat from US in 2016-17.

In 2015-16, India imported 180,968 tonnes of fruits and vegetables from the US. This increased to 254,096 tonnes in 2017-18. India is already importing large quantity of processed fruits and vegetables from the US. In 2015-16, it imported 5,650.73 tonnes of dried fruits and vegetables. This increased to 6,921.34 tonnes in 2017-18. India imports a large quantity of almonds, apples and walnuts from the US. This has been like giving a great hammer to the states like Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Data says that India was the largest importer of pulses in the world in 2018 with 2,336,582 tonnes from the US. Due to subsidies, India is importing low priced US cotton. To save the Indian farmers, the government must increase the import duty on cotton. But the Indian government is negotiating a trade agreement with the US to reduce the import duty.

The US poultry imports to India rosed from 572 tonnes in 2017-18 to 797.73 tonnes in 2018-19. This is really devastating for India’s poultry sector. Likewise, US exports of rice, synthetic rubber and sugar to India would be serious losses to Indian farmers.

Thus, India being an agro based country is already going through a tough situation because of these imports. And now the situation is going to be far more grave due to the coming Indo-US deal. It would be a question of just survival for the poor farmers in front of them.